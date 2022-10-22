Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi combine to help PSG secure 3-0 win over Ajaccio

Twitter exploded as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined to hand their team a 3-0 win over Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Friday (21 October).
Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 24th minute of the game, courtesy of an assist from Lionel Messi.
The Frenchman returned the favor in the 78th minute as he brilliantly linked up with the Argentine. Messi bagged his ninth goal of the season with a neat finish after rounding the goalkeeper.
Messi assisted Kylian Mbappe again in the 82nd minute, picking up his 10th assist of the campaign. PSG secured a 3-0 away win.
The Parisians now have 32 points from 12 Ligue 1 games so far this season and remain at the top of the table. Messi now has nine goals and 10 assists in 15 matches across all competitions this season, while Mbappe has 14 goals and two assists in 15 games.
Shocking reports emerged that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe wanted to leave the club in January as he was unhappy in the French capital. That could mean the end of his partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar
However, the player himself was left shell-shocked by the reports as he reacted to the news by saying (via Express):
“I never asked for my departure in January. The information that came out on the day of the [Champions League match against Benfica], I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly."
The 2018 FIFA World cup winner added:
"I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all. I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out.
"Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it's completely false, I'm very happy here.”
Mbappe signed a contract extension with the Parisians over the summer. He looked certain to join Real Madrid after his previous contract had run out.
The club's hierarchy decided to give the player a massive signing bonus, a record wage per season and the power to have a say in the club's future sporting decisions in a bid to tie him down to a new contract until 2025.