Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi combine to help PSG secure 3-0 win over Ajaccio

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Oct 22, 2022 02:49 AM IST
Twitter exploded as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined to hand their team a 3-0 win over Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Friday (21 October).

Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 24th minute of the game, courtesy of an assist from Lionel Messi.

The Frenchman returned the favor in the 78th minute as he brilliantly linked up with the Argentine. Messi bagged his ninth goal of the season with a neat finish after rounding the goalkeeper.

Messi assisted Kylian Mbappe again in the 82nd minute, picking up his 10th assist of the campaign. PSG secured a 3-0 away win.

Lionel Messi in 11 Ligue 1 games for PSG. 🇦🇷⚽️ 6 goals🎯 9 assists https://t.co/4BPbTinzKy
Mbappé: 2 goals, 1 assistMessi: 1 goal, 2 assistsOutstanding performance from this duo today, chemistry was sharp. https://t.co/3gz16aZd5C
3-0 PSG.MBAPPE MAKES IT THREE AND MESSI WITH YET ANOTHER ASSIST! https://t.co/IqXjksifKx
PSG may just have scored the best ‘team goal’ I’ve seen all season long. Incredible from Messi and Mbappe.
If you did not pick Messi to stan from the very beginning, I feel so sorry for you. You are missing so much!
No way Lionel Messi has more G/A in todays game (3) than Cristiano Ronaldo this entire season 😭😭😭 https://t.co/zUQrwZvKOH
1-0 PSG.Kylian Mbappé opens the score with a clinical finish! Lionel Messi with the assist! https://t.co/sFFBFrA0xT
Lionel Messi with another assist for Kylian Mbappe and PSG.https://t.co/7HCKnpg7DF
Neymar watching this Messi & Mbappe connection 💔 https://t.co/H750PggyAn
Mbappe is enjoying Messi! 😂😂😂 Look at that smile while pointing at Messi! 😭💥
If Mbappe can just calm down, Lionel Messi will help him win the Ballon D’Or easily.
Mbappe should learn to return the favor. Messi gave you a goal, do the same. Just pass it back, bro!
Two assist 1 goal for Messi2 goals 1 assist for Mbappe🔥🔥
Messi and Mbappé combine for a *THIRD* time! Two goals and an assist for Mbappé, a goal and two assists for Messi 🔥🔥🔥(via @ESbeINSPORTS) https://t.co/D73r1F2Gu9
❗GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL MESSI DOUBLES THE LEAD! WHAT A GOAL! MBAPPE ASSIST!2-0 PSG. https://t.co/CDP9BpsCWx
Messi is the goat of all goats. Mbappé is the future best in the world
Messi: 1 goal, 2 assists Mbappe: 2 goals, 1 assist Fire duo tonight 🔥✔️
Messi and Mbappe truely have the best linkup in world football.@stavfps 🤝 https://t.co/AmnnpDVl8M
MESSI ASSIST, MBAPPE GOAL (AGAIN) !! DUO 🇦🇷🇫🇷
It’s a Messi and Mbappe’s show🤝🤝🤝 https://t.co/zh2Fh6mS4e
Lionel Messi makes Kylian Mbappe look better. 2 assists. 1 goal. Messi is football!
❗When Messi and Mbappé get in that situation it’s game over.Can’t defend that. https://t.co/TStVOf78hP
Messi Assists.Mbappe scores. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Messi and Mbappe today https://t.co/nadXA4w0Ja
Messi and Mbappe linkup for all 3 goals. https://t.co/UVvq5TIbDX
MESSI SCORES FROM A MBAPPE ASSIST!
All 3 PSG goals were either scored or assisted by Messi and Mbappe. https://t.co/bhFu2cID0l
6 - Lionel Messi has delivered six assists to Kylian Mbappé with Paris in Ligue 1 2022-23, the highest tally of assists delivered from one player to another among the European Top 5 leagues this season. Bromance. #ACAPSG https://t.co/gY3m6YKP4V
Messi scores. Mbappe Assists. We prayed for times like this.
Messi with another magical assist, the weight on the ball was so perfect, Mbappe didn’t even need the second touch.
Mbappe for humble himself make we #Messi put am on coz eiii #GOAT𓃵 https://t.co/DpIK5HkAdL
Lowkey never expected Messi and Mbappe to play together one day. Glad I was wrong they are insane ffsss
MESSI ASSIST MBAPPE FOR THE 2ND TIME TONIGHT. PSG 3-0. https://t.co/uXyZlLbuXB
Messi with 2 assists to MbappeMbappe with an assist to Messi https://t.co/PYEPed2xsl

The Parisians now have 32 points from 12 Ligue 1 games so far this season and remain at the top of the table. Messi now has nine goals and 10 assists in 15 matches across all competitions this season, while Mbappe has 14 goals and two assists in 15 games.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe was surprised by reports that he wanted to leave the club in January and leave teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reportedly wanted to leave the club and Lionel Messi and Neymar.
PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reportedly wanted to leave the club and Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Shocking reports emerged that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe wanted to leave the club in January as he was unhappy in the French capital. That could mean the end of his partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar

However, the player himself was left shell-shocked by the reports as he reacted to the news by saying (via Express):

“I never asked for my departure in January. The information that came out on the day of the [Champions League match against Benfica], I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly."

The 2018 FIFA World cup winner added:

"I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all. I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out.
"Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it's completely false, I'm very happy here.”

Mbappe signed a contract extension with the Parisians over the summer. He looked certain to join Real Madrid after his previous contract had run out.

The club's hierarchy decided to give the player a massive signing bonus, a record wage per season and the power to have a say in the club's future sporting decisions in a bid to tie him down to a new contract until 2025.

