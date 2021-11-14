Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe spearheads France to World Cup 2022 berth with stunning 4-goal haul

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe stole the limelight by netting four goals against Kazakhstan to secure France a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
France made easy work of Kazakhstan at PSG's home stadium, the Parc des Princes, by beating them 8-0. Mbappe was the star of the show as he scored four times and assisted once. Other goals included a brace by Karim Benzema and goals from Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann.
France have now secured a place in next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The reigning champions have joined the likes of Germany, Belgium and Denmark to secure a place early.
It is worth noting that this was Mbappe's first hat-trick for the French national team. The 22-year-old forward has scored 23 goals in 52 caps since making his debut back in 2017.
Mbappe also had an outstanding World Cup back in 2018. The PSG forward scored four goals in the tournament in Russia, including a goal in the final against Croatia.
Mbappe is also having a great season with Paris Saint-Germain. The 22-year-old forward has scored seven goals and assisted a further 11 times in 16 appearances across all competitions.
Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG is currently uncertain
Despite being one of PSG's most important players, Kylian Mbappe is facing an uncertain future in the French capital. The 22-year-old forward has entered the final year of his contract and is yet to sign an extension with the Parisian giants.
Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid. Los Blancos failed to sign him in the summer transfer window after PSG priced them away.
However, with Mbappe's contract expiring soon, Real Madrid and other clubs across Europe have a chance of signing the French superstar on a free transfer come next summer. If PSG fail to offer the 22-year-old forward a new deal next month, Kylian Mbappe will be in a position to sign a pre-contract with European clubs in January.
Real Madrid are the only club Mbappe wishes to join if he ever decides to leave PSG in the coming future. Various other clubs were linked with a move for the 22-year-old forward with Liverpool being the most prominent club other than Real Madrid.
