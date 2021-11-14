Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe spearheads France to World Cup 2022 berth with stunning 4-goal haul

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe stole the limelight by netting four goals against Kazakhstan to secure France a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France made easy work of Kazakhstan at PSG's home stadium, the Parc des Princes, by beating them 8-0. Mbappe was the star of the show as he scored four times and assisted once. Other goals included a brace by Karim Benzema and goals from Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann.

France have now secured a place in next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The reigning champions have joined the likes of Germany, Belgium and Denmark to secure a place early.

Twitter raved about Kylian Mbappe's heroics as the PSG superstar lit up his home stadium to secure France's safe passage to the World Cup. Here are some of the best tweets from the magical night:

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe



Soirée mémorable pour une qualification méritée.

Une grosse pensée pour toutes les familles des victimes 13.11.15.

Et aussi une grande fierté de rejoindre la légende J.Fontaine avec ce quadruplé. DIRECTION LE QATAR 🇫🇷✈️🇶🇦Soirée mémorable pour une qualification méritée.Une grosse pensée pour toutes les familles des victimes 13.11.15.Et aussi une grande fierté de rejoindre la légende J.Fontaine avec ce quadruplé. #KYLI4N DIRECTION LE QATAR 🇫🇷✈️🇶🇦Soirée mémorable pour une qualification méritée. Une grosse pensée pour toutes les familles des victimes 13.11.15. Et aussi une grande fierté de rejoindre la légende J.Fontaine avec ce quadruplé. #KYLI4N https://t.co/njHbgWJBCN

max @alhxmdulillah @KMbappe you need to come to Real Madrid 🐐 messi is holding you back @KMbappe you need to come to Real Madrid 🐐 messi is holding you back https://t.co/mlBrqnNsKb

Cam @rma7st Mbappe has the most assists for Benzema this season they both don’t even play for the same club🤣 Mbappe has the most assists for Benzema this season they both don’t even play for the same club🤣

Jeremy Smith @jeremysmith98 FT France 8-0 Kazakhstan

Not the strongest opposition, but France qualify for the World Cup in style. Mbappe the headliner with four goals, but a very good team performance. FT France 8-0 KazakhstanNot the strongest opposition, but France qualify for the World Cup in style. Mbappe the headliner with four goals, but a very good team performance.

FanDuel @FanDuel Mbappé has FOUR goals in France's World Cup Qualifier today 😱 Mbappé has FOUR goals in France's World Cup Qualifier today 😱 https://t.co/qpXKQwkBgx

GOAL @goal



The legend grows 🇫🇷 @KMbappe is the first France player to score four goals in a game since Just Fontaine in 1958 😱The legend grows 🇫🇷 .@KMbappe is the first France player to score four goals in a game since Just Fontaine in 1958 😱The legend grows 🇫🇷 https://t.co/Yskh2emGsY

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe is the first player to score 4 goals in a game for France in 63 years 🤯 Kylian Mbappe is the first player to score 4 goals in a game for France in 63 years 🤯 https://t.co/UbG2uuyzzP

iTzZ__kAiFu..❤️✌ @kaifuitzz @ESPNFC Best player in this generation along with... Erling haaland... In my book... ❤️ @ESPNFC Best player in this generation along with... Erling haaland... In my book... ❤️

Firoj Alam @FirojAl04324476 @ESPNFC Wow it's crazy 😎 that he is only 22 years old still 🔥🔥🔥 @ESPNFC Wow it's crazy 😎 that he is only 22 years old still 🔥🔥🔥

KMbappeTeam. @KMbappeTeam Mbappé is slowly becoming incredibly disrespected.



He's been a top 7 player in the world since he was 17.



He is simply not comparable to anyone else we've see break out into football since Messi and Ronaldo.



He has the achievements the image, the stats, the performances. Mbappé is slowly becoming incredibly disrespected.He's been a top 7 player in the world since he was 17.He is simply not comparable to anyone else we've see break out into football since Messi and Ronaldo.He has the achievements the image, the stats, the performances.

Get French Football News @GFFN L’Équipe have awarded Kylian Mbappé a 10/10 rating for his performance tonight.



Four goals and an assist for the forward, in a fantastic, history-making performance. L’Équipe have awarded Kylian Mbappé a 10/10 rating for his performance tonight. Four goals and an assist for the forward, in a fantastic, history-making performance.

KYLI4N @messycherrr 4k party coming 4k party coming https://t.co/5MjARk0obo

Helena @helenaiwano @brfootball what a beautiful first half for the young king 👑 @brfootball what a beautiful first half for the young king 👑

Magnifico @magnifico_8 Kylan Mbappe is a generational talent. Kylan Mbappe is a generational talent.

It is worth noting that this was Mbappe's first hat-trick for the French national team. The 22-year-old forward has scored 23 goals in 52 caps since making his debut back in 2017.

Mbappe also had an outstanding World Cup back in 2018. The PSG forward scored four goals in the tournament in Russia, including a goal in the final against Croatia.

Mbappe is also having a great season with Paris Saint-Germain. The 22-year-old forward has scored seven goals and assisted a further 11 times in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG is currently uncertain

Despite being one of PSG's most important players, Kylian Mbappe is facing an uncertain future in the French capital. The 22-year-old forward has entered the final year of his contract and is yet to sign an extension with the Parisian giants.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid. Los Blancos failed to sign him in the summer transfer window after PSG priced them away.

However, with Mbappe's contract expiring soon, Real Madrid and other clubs across Europe have a chance of signing the French superstar on a free transfer come next summer. If PSG fail to offer the 22-year-old forward a new deal next month, Kylian Mbappe will be in a position to sign a pre-contract with European clubs in January.

Real Madrid are the only club Mbappe wishes to join if he ever decides to leave PSG in the coming future. Various other clubs were linked with a move for the 22-year-old forward with Liverpool being the most prominent club other than Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Mbappé to L’Équipe: “When I say leave, I’m talking about Real Madrid. Real made an offer. I thought that my time at PSG was over. Leaving was the logical next step”. 🚨⚪️



“Other clubs? NO. I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer it would have only been for Real”. Mbappé to L’Équipe: “When I say leave, I’m talking about Real Madrid. Real made an offer. I thought that my time at PSG was over. Leaving was the logical next step”. 🚨⚪️“Other clubs? NO. I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer it would have only been for Real”. https://t.co/rKIy9M6Nak

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

