Twitter explodes as Leeds United thrash Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road

Chelsea fell to a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on August 21 and it has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

The Blues were deservedly beaten by Jesse Marsch's side who wreaked havoc all afternoon.

New signing Brenden Aaronson kickstarted Leeds' romp, capitalizing on Edouard Mendy's embarrassing howler to guide the ball into an empty net in the 33rd minute.

Rodrigo grabbed the Peacocks' second just four minutes later, heading home the brilliant Jack Harrison's astute free-kick.

Thomas Tuchel's side were second-best throughout and there wasn't much improvement from the west London side in the second half.

Harrison got a deserved goal in the 69th minute, this time Rodrigo turned provider for the English midfielder.

Chelsea's new signing Kalidou Koulibaly received a red card for two yellow card offenses with his second offense unnecessary.

It was the theme of the day for Tuchel and his men who were easily dispatched of.

The Stamford Bridge side had a day to forget with the likes of Mendy, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher dissapointing.

For Leeds, their rejuvination under Marsch continues with the American coach overseeing perhaps their greatest win since sealing promotion in 2020.

They currently sit second in the league following a fantastic performance against their long-time rivals.

The reaction on Twitter to Chelsea's shock defeat has been humorous and here are some reactions:

Navneet⭐⭐ @navbagri #LeeChe

Sterling might be thinking y the hell did I come here. If I were at City atleast I would play few games and win title Sterling might be thinking y the hell did I come here. If I were at City atleast I would play few games and win title #LeeChe Sterling might be thinking y the hell did I come here. If I were at City atleast I would play few games and win title

. @utdcynical Boehly loading up Twitter as we speak to find another defender he can throw 80m on while Chelsea forwards have 0 goals in 3 games Boehly loading up Twitter as we speak to find another defender he can throw 80m on while Chelsea forwards have 0 goals in 3 games

Paddy Power @paddypower Tuchel will have the Chelsea players running an extra 10KM in training tomorrow. Tuchel will have the Chelsea players running an extra 10KM in training tomorrow.

Theo @Thogden

Brentford 4-0 Man United



and we’re only in GW3… Leeds 3-0 ChelseaBrentford 4-0 Man Unitedand we’re only in GW3… Leeds 3-0 Chelsea Brentford 4-0 Man Unitedand we’re only in GW3… 😅

Castro1021 @Castro1021 Only one man can save Chelsea…. Only one man can save Chelsea…. https://t.co/iD2w6VqVLf

Olivia Buzaglo @OliviaBuzaglo This is literally West Brom all over again This is literally West Brom all over again

Jack Moore @Jack_Moore7 It would appear Chelsea haven’t quite fixed their defense It would appear Chelsea haven’t quite fixed their defense

Rishi 🔱 @saaleesh This is a top 4 scrap season and city winning it by 20 points This is a top 4 scrap season and city winning it by 20 points

Pys @CFCPys You don’t truly realise what you have in your team until it’s not there anymore. You don’t truly realise what you have in your team until it’s not there anymore. https://t.co/AprOuokxt0

Umir @umirf1 If Odoi was bought for Havertz’s fee, and Havertz was an academy graduate, would they get the same minutes they currently do? If Odoi was bought for Havertz’s fee, and Havertz was an academy graduate, would they get the same minutes they currently do?

Conn @ConnCFC Maybe Chelsea should hold off them contracts talks with Mendy. He hasn’t been good for a while now, becoming a big problem. Maybe Chelsea should hold off them contracts talks with Mendy. He hasn’t been good for a while now, becoming a big problem.

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN . He thinks he’s Ederson 🤣🤣 Edouard Mendy. He thinks he’s Ederson 🤣🤣 Edouard Mendy 😭😭😭😭😭😭. He thinks he’s Ederson 🤣🤣

Phil Hay @PhilHay_



Nice to feel Elland Road enjoying itself again too. By a mile, the best half we've seen under Marsch. Got into Chelsea, rattled them and Chelsea haven't been able to respond properly from that Mendy blunder yet.Nice to feel Elland Road enjoying itself again too. #lufc By a mile, the best half we've seen under Marsch. Got into Chelsea, rattled them and Chelsea haven't been able to respond properly from that Mendy blunder yet.Nice to feel Elland Road enjoying itself again too. #lufc

Jamie Wilkinson @jamiewiIkinson Hilarious that much of Chelsea twitter have focused their attention on Conor Gallagher, out of position, in his first start for the club, while £70m Kai Havertz continues to offer absolutely NOTHING in season three. Hilarious that much of Chelsea twitter have focused their attention on Conor Gallagher, out of position, in his first start for the club, while £70m Kai Havertz continues to offer absolutely NOTHING in season three.

- @AnfieldRd96 The amount of money Tuchel and Chelsea have spent, for them not to be title challengers, is mental. The amount of money Tuchel and Chelsea have spent, for them not to be title challengers, is mental.

Paddy @PaddyArsenal Tuchel better be calm this week because Marsch is probably armed Tuchel better be calm this week because Marsch is probably armed

Heat 2 @DFakExGoalanke Boehly asking Marsch to join Chelsea later today Boehly asking Marsch to join Chelsea later today https://t.co/oRsNPOnOlV

Louventino @LDV1995 Jesse Marsch might be the greatest American since Lincoln Jesse Marsch might be the greatest American since Lincoln

Trey @UTDTrey Chelsea fans really laughed at Trent being owned by Mitrovic in the air just for James to be owned by Rodrygo Chelsea fans really laughed at Trent being owned by Mitrovic in the air just for James to be owned by Rodrygo 😭

Nooruddean @BeardedGenius Welcoming Chelsea over to the mud with us Welcoming Chelsea over to the mud with us https://t.co/s3ox94U57R

Ebe Fauntleroy @Ebe4Eva Loftus Cheek it’s not too late to do OnlyFans. Loftus Cheek it’s not too late to do OnlyFans.

# @IElhassadi Tuchel’s going to be sacked by Marsch at this rate Tuchel’s going to be sacked by Marsch at this rate

