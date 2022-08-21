Twitter explodes as Leeds United thrash Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road

Chelsea fell to a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on August 21 and it has sent Twitter into a frenzy.
The Blues were deservedly beaten by Jesse Marsch's side who wreaked havoc all afternoon.
New signing Brenden Aaronson kickstarted Leeds' romp, capitalizing on Edouard Mendy's embarrassing howler to guide the ball into an empty net in the 33rd minute.
Rodrigo grabbed the Peacocks' second just four minutes later, heading home the brilliant Jack Harrison's astute free-kick.
Thomas Tuchel's side were second-best throughout and there wasn't much improvement from the west London side in the second half.
Harrison got a deserved goal in the 69th minute, this time Rodrigo turned provider for the English midfielder.
Chelsea's new signing Kalidou Koulibaly received a red card for two yellow card offenses with his second offense unnecessary.
It was the theme of the day for Tuchel and his men who were easily dispatched of.
The Stamford Bridge side had a day to forget with the likes of Mendy, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher dissapointing.
For Leeds, their rejuvination under Marsch continues with the American coach overseeing perhaps their greatest win since sealing promotion in 2020.
They currently sit second in the league following a fantastic performance against their long-time rivals.
The reaction on Twitter to Chelsea's shock defeat has been humorous and here are some reactions:
Chelsea suffer shock loss against Leeds
Chelsea had gone into Sunday's game against Leeds expecting to bounce back to winning ways following last weekend's 2-2 draw against Tottenham.
However, the Blues were second best throughout the defeat to Leeds with Jesse Marsch's side performing admirably.
Tuchel's decision to had Gallagher a rare start didn't pay off with the midfielder struggling.
Meanwhile, the likes of Rodrigo and Aaronsen caused the Blues backline all sorts of problems.
Tuchel has bemoaned individual mistakes costing his side in the past and the same old story emerged when Mendy's indecisiveness gave Leeds a vital lead.
Chelsea failed to respond to that error and despite an improved second-half performance were deservedly beaten.
It is an unconvincing start to the season for the Blues, who have one win, one draw and one defeat in their first three games.
Next up for Tuchel's men are Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on August 27.
They will want to get back to winning days or risk giving themselves work to do in the top four hunt.
Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here