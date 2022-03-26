×
Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Argentina secure 3-0 win over Venezuela to continue unbeaten run in World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi stole the show as Argentina scored three against Venezuela
Alan John
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Mar 26, 2022 07:38 AM IST
Lionel Messi was once again at the forefront as Argentina secured a 3-0 win over Venezuela in the World Cup Qualifier. Goals from Nicolas Gonzalez, Angel di Maria and Messi secured all three points for Lionel Scaloni's men, who extended their unbeaten in the Conmebol leg of the World Cup qualifiers.

Fans inside the Bombonera were treated to an incredible display from the PSG star as Messi was at his best on the night. Argentina took the lead in the 35th minute through Gonzalez, who was set up by Rodrigo de Paul.

Despite going a goal down, Venezuela was still in the contest and did create some good opportunities with the best one falling to Josef Martinez. The 28-year-old forward was unable to direct his header at goal.

Lionel Messi then produced an incredible pass that opened up the Venezuelan defence in the 64th minute. However, Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa's shot was blocked.

MESSI WHAT AN UNBELIEVABLE PASS AGAIN 😍🔥🔥🔥 But Correa bottles ANOTHER Messi assist... https://t.co/stY5EMqIVE

With the game still very much in the balance, Scaloni decided to bring on Di Maria in the 70th minute. This proved to be a masterstroke from the Argentina manager as the PSG star made an instant impact on the game.

De Paul set up the 34-year-old for his second assist of the game in the 79th minute as the Venezuelan defence was opened up once again. Di Maria calmly chipped the ball into the goal to extend the lead.

A few minutes later, the former Real Madrid man became the provider as his well-placed cross found Messi. Despite not getting the sweetest of connections, the PSG star got the ball behind the back of the net to secure all three points and send the fans inside the stadium back home happy.

Argentina is currently second in the Conmebol table, four points behind arch-rivals Brazil. Their next game will be away to Ecuador on the 30th of March.

Fans were happy to see Lionel Messi hit top form for Argentina as his season with PSG has been lacklustre

Fans inside La Bombonera were happy to see Lionel Messi get back to top form on the night.

The 34-year-old has endured a torrid time at Paris, having scored just two goals in Ligue 1. After their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, Messi and Neymar were subjected to jeers from PSG fans ahead of their encounter with Bordeaux on 13th March.

Many of the fans on Twitter were happy to see the former Barcelona star smiling again during the win over Venezuela. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best reactions from the game.

Seeing the crowd worship Messi and chant his name after he scores hits different. Reminds me of his Barca days. PSG don’t deserve this god.
Messi’s best ever Argentina team and he’s at the end of his career💔
Lionel Messi is the only player whom you’d pay to watch him train. The things this man does on a football pitch is unmatched. Truly a joy to watch. #Messi
Argentina plays with crazy intensity. Love to see Messi enjoying football again, dude is on sabbatical in Paris.
Argentina, since the 3rd of July 2019:• 30 games• 0 losses• 21 wins https://t.co/1ixsmjgSpS
this argentina team always works their socks off.
The heart that Argentina play with now I have not seen I sooooooo long.
This Argentina team are on a serious mission.🔥
This Argentina team is a joy to watch. #ArgentinaVenezuela https://t.co/MJvaQ3eI22
seeing messi play football happily again warms my heart.
The goal that world wants... Messi scores..❤️ #Messi #Argentina https://t.co/qa8HQRj6ZA
The messi I'm watching at Argentina ain't finished. I refuse to believe this is the same guy in psg
Messi playing good outside of PSG? Imagine my shock
Watching Lionel Messi playing for Argentina it's evident hes not happy at #PSG. Moves so freely, more creative and doesn't looked constrained. We should just let him go to greener pastures. He will never fit in l.But Argentina ain't winning the #WorldCup2022. There too wasteful https://t.co/AG07DscfKK
GOAT Messi without goal or assist still 7.7 sofascore ratings twitter.com/sportsstatus24…
Nah I can’t wait for wc South America got their juice back argentina and Brazil are cookin
Lionel Andres Messi. The greatest there was. The greatest there is. The greatest there will ever be. https://t.co/5r9Dna6pk1
Messi will never lose his playmaking ability. Never

