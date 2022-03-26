Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Argentina secure 3-0 win over Venezuela to continue unbeaten run in World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi was once again at the forefront as Argentina secured a 3-0 win over Venezuela in the World Cup Qualifier. Goals from Nicolas Gonzalez, Angel di Maria and Messi secured all three points for Lionel Scaloni's men, who extended their unbeaten in the Conmebol leg of the World Cup qualifiers.
Fans inside the Bombonera were treated to an incredible display from the PSG star as Messi was at his best on the night. Argentina took the lead in the 35th minute through Gonzalez, who was set up by Rodrigo de Paul.
Despite going a goal down, Venezuela was still in the contest and did create some good opportunities with the best one falling to Josef Martinez. The 28-year-old forward was unable to direct his header at goal.
Lionel Messi then produced an incredible pass that opened up the Venezuelan defence in the 64th minute. However, Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa's shot was blocked.
With the game still very much in the balance, Scaloni decided to bring on Di Maria in the 70th minute. This proved to be a masterstroke from the Argentina manager as the PSG star made an instant impact on the game.
De Paul set up the 34-year-old for his second assist of the game in the 79th minute as the Venezuelan defence was opened up once again. Di Maria calmly chipped the ball into the goal to extend the lead.
A few minutes later, the former Real Madrid man became the provider as his well-placed cross found Messi. Despite not getting the sweetest of connections, the PSG star got the ball behind the back of the net to secure all three points and send the fans inside the stadium back home happy.
Argentina is currently second in the Conmebol table, four points behind arch-rivals Brazil. Their next game will be away to Ecuador on the 30th of March.
Fans were happy to see Lionel Messi hit top form for Argentina as his season with PSG has been lacklustre
Fans inside La Bombonera were happy to see Lionel Messi get back to top form on the night.
The 34-year-old has endured a torrid time at Paris, having scored just two goals in Ligue 1. After their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, Messi and Neymar were subjected to jeers from PSG fans ahead of their encounter with Bordeaux on 13th March.
Many of the fans on Twitter were happy to see the former Barcelona star smiling again during the win over Venezuela. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best reactions from the game.