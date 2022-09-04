Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi assists Kylian Mbappe twice to help PSG cruise to 3-0 win over 10-man Nantes

A strong showing from Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) saw them dominate 10-man Nantes, who saw a midfielder receive his marching orders early on.
It may not have been too impressive, with the Parisians widely expected to beat their hosts on the night, but they still took all three points and put themselves back on top of Ligue 1.
Although they dominated much of the first half, especially in the opposition half, PSG struggled to find the required clinical quality they last had against Lille. While quite a few chances were missed, the Parisians did open the scoring with Kylian Mbappe performing brilliantly to produce a curler.
It was Lionel Messi who played the provider, with the Argentine maestro running down the channel before finding the Frenchman, whose sublime finish entered the top corner.
Nantes shot themselves in the foot by going down to 10 men and essentially decimating any hopes of a comeback. The red card was handed to Fabio, whose high-studded challenge dropped Vitinha. The new PSG signing eventually had to be substituted off, unable to continue the game.
Here is how Twitter reacted to PSG and Lionel Messi clinching yet another win:
PSG become even more clinical in the second half, with Lionel Messi providing two assists
Less than 10 minutes after the start of the second half, the Parisians' continued their spell of domination and found a conclusion as Mbappe scored the second goal of the game.
The French forward was assisted once more by Lionel Messi, whose playmaker role for the Parisians has yielded fruit since the Argentine moved to Paris.
This time around, it was Mbappe who started off the move, driving forward through the middle to seek out a scoring opportunity. The forward laid it on for his Argentine teammate, who was able to square it back into the box for Mbappe to finish off.
While he was deemed offside, a VAR check ensured the goal stood, cementing an impressive partnership between Mbappe and Messi.
The third goal of the game came from Nuno Mendes, with the wingback maurauding relentlessly down his flank and constantly threatening Nantes' defense. His movements into the final third were eventually rewarded when he latched onto a rebound and took a shot into the top corner.
It might have been Neymar's goal, but the Brazil international hit the woodwork, and the ball found Mendes.
