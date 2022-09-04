Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi assists Kylian Mbappe twice to help PSG cruise to 3-0 win over 10-man Nantes

A strong showing from Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) saw them dominate 10-man Nantes, who saw a midfielder receive his marching orders early on.

It may not have been too impressive, with the Parisians widely expected to beat their hosts on the night, but they still took all three points and put themselves back on top of Ligue 1.

Although they dominated much of the first half, especially in the opposition half, PSG struggled to find the required clinical quality they last had against Lille. While quite a few chances were missed, the Parisians did open the scoring with Kylian Mbappe performing brilliantly to produce a curler.

It was Lionel Messi who played the provider, with the Argentine maestro running down the channel before finding the Frenchman, whose sublime finish entered the top corner.

Nantes shot themselves in the foot by going down to 10 men and essentially decimating any hopes of a comeback. The red card was handed to Fabio, whose high-studded challenge dropped Vitinha. The new PSG signing eventually had to be substituted off, unable to continue the game.

Here is how Twitter reacted to PSG and Lionel Messi clinching yet another win:

Aneek Ghosh @AneekGhosh8 performance without a goal should be talked about more. And 9 dribbles?? Are you kidding me.... OG Messi is back Messi giving a 9performance without a goal should be talked about more. And 9 dribbles?? Are you kidding me.... OG Messi is back Messi giving a 9✨ performance without a goal should be talked about more. And 9 dribbles?? Are you kidding me.... OG Messi is back https://t.co/Ojv3JoxmRL

vinar ✪ @vinarr__ . 9 G/A just few games into the season. on his way to a all timer for psg Another huge performance from Messi. 9 G/A just few games into the season. on his way to a all timer for psg Another huge performance from Messi🐐. 9 G/A just few games into the season. on his way to a all timer for psg 🔥🔥 https://t.co/9sQ7cGim77

Aljazeera✨ @Aljazeeratureta So Mbappe scored two goals but Messi was man of the game So Mbappe scored two goals but Messi was man of the game

⚡DNT⚡ @soulsonicc I swear Mbappé will get Messi 20 assists from 11.74 xA to break the Ligue 1 assist record this season I swear Mbappé will get Messi 20 assists from 11.74 xA to break the Ligue 1 assist record this season

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Not just a goal scorer Lionel Messi has more assists than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this year.Not just a goal scorer Lionel Messi has more assists than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this year.Not just a goal scorer 🐐 https://t.co/Wu2CIrcztH

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

3 goals

6 assists Lionel Messi in 6 Ligue 1 matches for PSG this season:3 goals6 assists Lionel Messi in 6 Ligue 1 matches for PSG this season:⚽️ 3 goals🎯 6 assists https://t.co/dzyRv9j2G1

OptaJean @OptaJean



🥇Angel Di Maria (31 matches)

🥈 Lionel Messi (32)

🥉Neymar (37)



Eternal. 20 - Fastest players to reach 20 assists in Ligue 1 since Opta began analysing the competition (2006/07):🥇Angel Di Maria (31 matches)Lionel Messi (32)🥉Neymar (37)Eternal. #FCNPSG 20 - Fastest players to reach 20 assists in Ligue 1 since Opta began analysing the competition (2006/07):🥇Angel Di Maria (31 matches)🥈🆕Lionel Messi (32)🥉Neymar (37)Eternal. #FCNPSG https://t.co/HJWI8CQDkf

Sacha Pisani @Sachk0



Messi already up to 6 assists in Ligue 1 this season. 7 goals for Mbappe.



#FCNPSG



It’s that combo again for PSG - Messi & MbappeMessi already up to 6 assists in Ligue 1 this season. 7 goals for Mbappe. It’s that combo again for PSG - Messi & Mbappe 🔥Messi already up to 6 assists in Ligue 1 this season. 7 goals for Mbappe.#FCNPSG https://t.co/W5fOvqnLTI

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk We’re seeing 2011 Messi tonight, but with less finishing. So so enjoyable game from him, definitely deserved a goal tho We’re seeing 2011 Messi tonight, but with less finishing. So so enjoyable game from him, definitely deserved a goal tho 🐐🇦🇷

PSGhub @PSGhub Easily Messi’s best game since his arrival in Paris. So sharp, and you can see he is enjoying himself. Easily Messi’s best game since his arrival in Paris. So sharp, and you can see he is enjoying himself. 🇦🇷🐐

🅰️D @greynerrd Nobody:



Messi to Mbappe & Neymar this season: Nobody:Messi to Mbappe & Neymar this season: https://t.co/2AyMqaNeBv

#ChampionsLeague @alimo_philip Lionel Messi is 1st player to provide 100 assists across the top 5 leagues in Europe since the start of the 2015/16 season;



16-2015

9-2016

12-2017

13-2018

21-2019

9-2020

14-2021

6-2022



Playmaker



#Messi𓃵|#FCNPSG|#UCL Lionel Messi is 1st player to provide 100 assists across the top 5 leagues in Europe since the start of the 2015/16 season;16-20159-201612-201713-201821-20199-202014-20216-2022Playmaker 🇦🇷 🐐 Lionel Messi is 1st player to provide 100 assists across the top 5 leagues in Europe since the start of the 2015/16 season;🇪🇸 🅰️ 16-2015🇪🇸 🅰️ 9-2016🇪🇸 🅰️ 12-2017🇪🇸 🅰️ 13-2018🇪🇸 🅰️ 21-2019🇪🇸 🅰️ 9-2020🇫🇷 🅰️ 14-2021🇫🇷 🅰️ 6-2022🔝 Playmaker#Messi𓃵|#FCNPSG|#UCL https://t.co/iPE3BU8VW8

SEN🎗 @_Abu_raheem Messi is feeding mbappe. Messi is feeding mbappe.

Abdi Ado @Aadozo



Leo



The Parisiens are a joy to watch this season. They play beautiful free flowing football. Local man is impressed. Nantes 0-3 PSGLeo #Messi assists Kylian Mbappé twice to help PSG beat Nantes away from homeThe Parisiens are a joy to watch this season. They play beautiful free flowing football. Local man is impressed. Nantes 0-3 PSGLeo #Messi assists Kylian Mbappé twice to help PSG beat Nantes away from homeThe Parisiens are a joy to watch this season. They play beautiful free flowing football. Local man is impressed. https://t.co/oaDlcAfwar

Reuben374-°~Northman @Reuben374 Messi cooking for Mbappe Messi cooking for Mbappe😁

MUFC Bible @mufc_bible @433 @KMbappe Messi evolving, has become the ultimate playmaker at this point his career and makes things easy for a skilled finisher like Mbappe @433 @KMbappe Messi evolving, has become the ultimate playmaker at this point his career and makes things easy for a skilled finisher like Mbappe

۟ @CoIePalmer I’m lucky to be in a generation where I can’t witness Messi Mbappe Neymar play on the same team I’m lucky to be in a generation where I can’t witness Messi Mbappe Neymar play on the same team 😍👌

t︽ @D7RK_KNIGHT Things would be looking real spooky if Messi wasn’t playing with Neymar and Mbappe Things would be looking real spooky if Messi wasn’t playing with Neymar and Mbappe

Tboy Paul oluwole @tboy_paul | QUICK STAT



Following his two assists for Kylian Mbappé's goals against Nantes, Lionel Messi has now become the first player in the top 5 European leagues to provide 100 assists since the start of the 2015/16 season.



Record after record, he continues to amaze. | QUICK STATFollowing his two assists for Kylian Mbappé's goals against Nantes, Lionel Messi has now become the first player in the top 5 European leagues to provide 100 assists since the start of the 2015/16 season.Record after record, he continues to amaze. ⚠️ | QUICK STATFollowing his two assists for Kylian Mbappé's goals against Nantes, Lionel Messi has now become the first player in the top 5 European leagues to provide 100 assists since the start of the 2015/16 season.Record after record, he continues to amaze. 💎 https://t.co/xj8ImyfpBp

Ibukun Aluko @IbkSports Messi already setting up Kylian Mbappe just the way Ronaldinho set him up too.



He doesn’t really care about the goals anymore and that’s why he’s different from others. Messi already setting up Kylian Mbappe just the way Ronaldinho set him up too.He doesn’t really care about the goals anymore and that’s why he’s different from others.

Südarson Dhakal @Sudarson_Dkl



Hi, I'm Lionel Messi and how may I assist you today ? @ESPNFC MESSI FOR MBAPPE AGAIN.Hi, I'm Lionel Messi and how may I assist you today ? @ESPNFC MESSI FOR MBAPPE AGAIN. 🇫🇷🇦🇷Hi, I'm Lionel Messi and how may I assist you today ? https://t.co/zaO05SW8FW

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris Messi just feeding Mbappe. I stan an unselfish goat.



A goat that understands that team glory comes before personal ambitions.



2 assists to the French man today. Messi just feeding Mbappe. I stan an unselfish goat. A goat that understands that team glory comes before personal ambitions. 2 assists to the French man today.

PSG become even more clinical in the second half, with Lionel Messi providing two assists

Less than 10 minutes after the start of the second half, the Parisians' continued their spell of domination and found a conclusion as Mbappe scored the second goal of the game.

The French forward was assisted once more by Lionel Messi, whose playmaker role for the Parisians has yielded fruit since the Argentine moved to Paris.

This time around, it was Mbappe who started off the move, driving forward through the middle to seek out a scoring opportunity. The forward laid it on for his Argentine teammate, who was able to square it back into the box for Mbappe to finish off.

While he was deemed offside, a VAR check ensured the goal stood, cementing an impressive partnership between Mbappe and Messi.

The third goal of the game came from Nuno Mendes, with the wingback maurauding relentlessly down his flank and constantly threatening Nantes' defense. His movements into the final third were eventually rewarded when he latched onto a rebound and took a shot into the top corner.

It might have been Neymar's goal, but the Brazil international hit the woodwork, and the ball found Mendes.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat