Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi bags 3 assists in PSG's 3-1 victory against St-Etienne

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came from behind to record a 3-1 victory against St-Etienne in an entertaining Ligue 1 fixture, with Lionel Messi taking center stage for the away side. The Argentine great has been the talk of the town in recent weeks and is widely believed to be the front-runner for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, but on Sunday, he showed his class despite enduring a rather average game by his standards.

PSG were pegged back in the opening exchanges and were made to pay for failing to take the game to the opposition, as Denis Bouanga put the ball home from close range in the 23rd minute. The star-studded attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe looked far from their best, with the Frenchman fluffing the best chance of the first half thanks to some inspired goalkeeping from Etienne Green.

However, PSG restored parity before the interval, as St-Etienne went down to 10 men after Timothee Kolodziejczak was sent off for a rash challenge on Mbappe. Messi curled the resulting free-kick into the box perfectly onto the head of Marquinhos, who leaped highest and turned the ball into the net to make it 1-1.

Messi makes match-winning contribution for PSG with a hattrick of assists

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG got better as the game went on and took the lead in the 79th minute through Angel di Maria. The Argentine was found inside the box by Messi, who guided the ball onto his path with the outside of his foot. With the goal gaping, di Maria made no mistake as he slotted the ball into the back of the net with his left foot.

Marquinhos added gloss to the result with his second of the game in stoppage time, as PSG turned on the style in the second half to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

Messi didn't get his name on the scoresheet and wasn't really at his best, but he recorded three assists to spearhead his side to victory away from home. Despite the result, the night ended on a sour note for PSG, as Neymar was stretchered off the pitch after rolling his ankle awkwardly.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from what turned out to be an eventful game of football.

Get French Football News @GFFN Neymar is stretchered off after badly rolling his ankle after a tackle and seems to be in some pain. Having struggled with this sort of injury before, and missed large chunks of other seasons, this doesn't look good for the Brazilian. Here's to a speedy recovery. Neymar is stretchered off after badly rolling his ankle after a tackle and seems to be in some pain. Having struggled with this sort of injury before, and missed large chunks of other seasons, this doesn't look good for the Brazilian. Here's to a speedy recovery.

JB @Messi10ENi Get French Football News @GFFN This is by far Lionel Messi's worst PSG display so far. Sauntering around on auto pilot, his passes have often been over hit and Di Maria has taken over as the main creator. He also pulled PSG's best chance wide two minutes earlier with Green out of position. This is by far Lionel Messi's worst PSG display so far. Sauntering around on auto pilot, his passes have often been over hit and Di Maria has taken over as the main creator. He also pulled PSG's best chance wide two minutes earlier with Green out of position. Prime example of why you don’t chat shit about Lionel Messi before the final whistle has blown. In his “worst PSG display” he somehow managed to tally 3 assists to go along with a 9.5 rating. Clockwork. twitter.com/gffn/status/14… Prime example of why you don’t chat shit about Lionel Messi before the final whistle has blown. In his “worst PSG display” he somehow managed to tally 3 assists to go along with a 9.5 rating. Clockwork. twitter.com/gffn/status/14… https://t.co/0x7MW6Rq5F

Squawka Football @Squawka Lionel Messi is the first player to provide a hat-trick of assists in a single Ligue 1 game this season.



🅰️ Marquinhos (45+2')

🅰️ Di María (79')

🅰️ Marquinhos (90+1')



He assisted every PSG goal. ✨ Lionel Messi is the first player to provide a hat-trick of assists in a single Ligue 1 game this season.🅰️ Marquinhos (45+2')🅰️ Di María (79')🅰️ Marquinhos (90+1')He assisted every PSG goal. ✨ https://t.co/MBOViAcYND

C @AFC_Carys MESSI HATTRICK OF ASSISTS AHHHHHHH MESSI HATTRICK OF ASSISTS AHHHHHHH https://t.co/cMY4UkD63K

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Lionel Messi’s game by numbers vs. Saint-Étienne:



95 total touches

6 attempted long passes

5 chances created [2 big]

4 successful long passes

3 shots

3 assists

2 tackles



A creative masterclass. 🅰️🅰️🅰️ Lionel Messi’s game by numbers vs. Saint-Étienne:95 total touches 6 attempted long passes 5 chances created [2 big]4 successful long passes 3 shots 3 assists 2 tackles A creative masterclass. 🅰️🅰️🅰️ https://t.co/8c4hTAcX2k

EiF @EiFSoccer Marquinhos is an absolute monster in the air. With him and Ramos PSG are so dangerous on crosses.



That goal also capped a hat trick of assists for Messi. Very obviously should’ve scored, but still decisive in the end. Marquinhos is an absolute monster in the air. With him and Ramos PSG are so dangerous on crosses.That goal also capped a hat trick of assists for Messi. Very obviously should’ve scored, but still decisive in the end.

Madrid Fan @cristiano_peak Lionel Messi is the greatest playmaker, assister of all time. No one will ever come close. Lionel Messi is the greatest playmaker, assister of all time. No one will ever come close.

Galu @PSGalu LOOOOOOOOL MESSI MBAPPE AND NEYMAR ARE THE WORST ATTACKING TRIO THIS CLUB EVER HAD 💀💀💀💀 LOOOOOOOOL MESSI MBAPPE AND NEYMAR ARE THE WORST ATTACKING TRIO THIS CLUB EVER HAD 💀💀💀💀

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi with 3 assists for PSG. Warming up for his Ballon d'Or on Monday nicely. Lionel Messi with 3 assists for PSG. Warming up for his Ballon d'Or on Monday nicely.

R. @FCBRan_ WHAT A BALL FROM MESSI AND DI MARIA FINISHED IT BEAUTIFULLY!



WHAT A BALL FROM MESSI AND DI MARIA FINISHED IT BEAUTIFULLY!https://t.co/xg46Y3xHmm

Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy)🦅 @kwaku_majesty_ Angel Di Maria is proving to Leo Messi why he’s currently the No 1 Argentine player Angel Di Maria is proving to Leo Messi why he’s currently the No 1 Argentine player

Galu @PSGalu LOOOOOOOOL MESSI MBAPPE AND NEYMAR ARE THE WORST ATTACKING TRIO THIS CLUB EVER HAD 💀💀💀💀 LOOOOOOOOL MESSI MBAPPE AND NEYMAR ARE THE WORST ATTACKING TRIO THIS CLUB EVER HAD 💀💀💀💀

André Noruega @AndreOstgaard 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Horrible, horrible injury for Neymar.... oh God... 📸 - Horrible, horrible injury for Neymar.... oh God... https://t.co/UjjT0oCZuv These Ligue 1 referees are doing nothing to protect the players, it's a damn disgrace. Neymar probably out for a good 6-9 months with this ones.. Neymar has been so unlucky with injuries, cant say hes injury prone either- hes getting super rough treatment. twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad… These Ligue 1 referees are doing nothing to protect the players, it's a damn disgrace. Neymar probably out for a good 6-9 months with this ones.. Neymar has been so unlucky with injuries, cant say hes injury prone either- hes getting super rough treatment. twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad…

Galu @PSGalu Messi and Neymar trying to run it back like 2015 is killing me, mfs it's been 6 YEARS. Messi and Neymar trying to run it back like 2015 is killing me, mfs it's been 6 YEARS.

◽ @ChasinggCars this team is neymar injury away from clicking this team is neymar injury away from clicking

ke @ChildishJxrgino Pain Messi freed from Neymar's ballhogging, he's coming for #8 aswell. Pain Messi freed from Neymar's ballhogging, he's coming for #8 aswell.

Manu Heredia @ManuHeredia21 Jugada perfecta para el PSG: roja por patada a Mbappé y gol del empate en la misma acción. Asistió Messi, cabeceó Marquinhos. Ya nieva menos para Pochettino Jugada perfecta para el PSG: roja por patada a Mbappé y gol del empate en la misma acción. Asistió Messi, cabeceó Marquinhos. Ya nieva menos para Pochettino https://t.co/msImSWIIgu

Galu @PSGalu Mbappe vs Saint Étienne

Mbappe vs Saint Étienne https://t.co/CcdMPLWWFG

Galu @PSGalu MARQUINHOS BRACE AND MESSI HAT TRICK OF ASSISTS VAMOOOOSSS MARQUINHOS BRACE AND MESSI HAT TRICK OF ASSISTS VAMOOOOSSS

Galu @PSGalu This looks so painful This looks so painful https://t.co/12VIwkeNjT

Galu @PSGalu ANGELITOOOOO AND LEO ASSIST ANGELITOOOOO AND LEO ASSIST https://t.co/ZZcN8KfQdn

