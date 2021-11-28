×
Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi bags 3 assists in PSG's 3-1 victory against St-Etienne

Lionel Messi was in the thick of the action for PSG
Vishal Subramanian
Modified Nov 28, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came from behind to record a 3-1 victory against St-Etienne in an entertaining Ligue 1 fixture, with Lionel Messi taking center stage for the away side. The Argentine great has been the talk of the town in recent weeks and is widely believed to be the front-runner for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, but on Sunday, he showed his class despite enduring a rather average game by his standards.

PSG were pegged back in the opening exchanges and were made to pay for failing to take the game to the opposition, as Denis Bouanga put the ball home from close range in the 23rd minute. The star-studded attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe looked far from their best, with the Frenchman fluffing the best chance of the first half thanks to some inspired goalkeeping from Etienne Green.

However, PSG restored parity before the interval, as St-Etienne went down to 10 men after Timothee Kolodziejczak was sent off for a rash challenge on Mbappe. Messi curled the resulting free-kick into the box perfectly onto the head of Marquinhos, who leaped highest and turned the ball into the net to make it 1-1.

Messi makes match-winning contribution for PSG with a hattrick of assists

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League
Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG got better as the game went on and took the lead in the 79th minute through Angel di Maria. The Argentine was found inside the box by Messi, who guided the ball onto his path with the outside of his foot. With the goal gaping, di Maria made no mistake as he slotted the ball into the back of the net with his left foot.

Marquinhos added gloss to the result with his second of the game in stoppage time, as PSG turned on the style in the second half to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

Messi didn't get his name on the scoresheet and wasn't really at his best, but he recorded three assists to spearhead his side to victory away from home. Despite the result, the night ended on a sour note for PSG, as Neymar was stretchered off the pitch after rolling his ankle awkwardly.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from what turned out to be an eventful game of football.

Neymar is stretchered off after badly rolling his ankle after a tackle and seems to be in some pain. Having struggled with this sort of injury before, and missed large chunks of other seasons, this doesn't look good for the Brazilian. Here's to a speedy recovery.
Prime example of why you don’t chat shit about Lionel Messi before the final whistle has blown. In his “worst PSG display” he somehow managed to tally 3 assists to go along with a 9.5 rating. Clockwork. twitter.com/gffn/status/14… https://t.co/0x7MW6Rq5F
Lionel Messi is the first player to provide a hat-trick of assists in a single Ligue 1 game this season.🅰️ Marquinhos (45+2')🅰️ Di María (79')🅰️ Marquinhos (90+1')He assisted every PSG goal. ✨ https://t.co/MBOViAcYND
MESSI HATTRICK OF ASSISTS AHHHHHHH https://t.co/cMY4UkD63K
Lionel Messi’s game by numbers vs. Saint-Étienne:95 total touches 6 attempted long passes 5 chances created [2 big]4 successful long passes 3 shots 3 assists 2 tackles A creative masterclass. 🅰️🅰️🅰️ https://t.co/8c4hTAcX2k
Marquinhos is an absolute monster in the air. With him and Ramos PSG are so dangerous on crosses.That goal also capped a hat trick of assists for Messi. Very obviously should’ve scored, but still decisive in the end.
Lionel Messi is the greatest playmaker, assister of all time. No one will ever come close.
LOOOOOOOOL MESSI MBAPPE AND NEYMAR ARE THE WORST ATTACKING TRIO THIS CLUB EVER HAD 💀💀💀💀
Lionel Messi with 3 assists for PSG. Warming up for his Ballon d'Or on Monday nicely.
WHAT A BALL FROM MESSI AND DI MARIA FINISHED IT BEAUTIFULLY!https://t.co/xg46Y3xHmm
Angel Di Maria is proving to Leo Messi why he’s currently the No 1 Argentine player
📸 - Horrible, horrible injury for Neymar.... oh God... https://t.co/UjjT0oCZuv
These Ligue 1 referees are doing nothing to protect the players, it's a damn disgrace. Neymar probably out for a good 6-9 months with this ones.. Neymar has been so unlucky with injuries, cant say hes injury prone either- hes getting super rough treatment. twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad…
Messi and Neymar trying to run it back like 2015 is killing me, mfs it's been 6 YEARS.
this team is neymar injury away from clicking
Pain Messi freed from Neymar's ballhogging, he's coming for #8 aswell.
Jugada perfecta para el PSG: roja por patada a Mbappé y gol del empate en la misma acción. Asistió Messi, cabeceó Marquinhos. Ya nieva menos para Pochettino https://t.co/msImSWIIgu
Mbappe vs Saint Étienne https://t.co/CcdMPLWWFG
MARQUINHOS BRACE AND MESSI HAT TRICK OF ASSISTS VAMOOOOSSS
This looks so painful https://t.co/12VIwkeNjT
ANGELITOOOOO AND LEO ASSIST https://t.co/ZZcN8KfQdn

