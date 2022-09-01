Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi bags two assists in PSG's 3-0 win over Toulouse

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a fantastic 3-0 victory over Toulouse on August 31 and fans are lauding Lionel Messi's phenomenal performance.

The pressure was on Christophe Galtier's side to get back to winning ways following a 1-1 draw against AS Monaco last time out.

It was end-to-end stuff in the first 15 minutes with Toulouse making a promising start, Thijs Dallinga particularly going close on two occasions.

Gianluigi Donnarumma blew a sigh of relief later in the half when the goalkeeper nearly repeated his blunder from last season'ss Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The Italian's wayward pass was nearly capitalized on by Toulouse, who were putting the Parisian defender under a lot of pressure.

However, PSG would take the lead in the 37th minute when Neymar calmly slotted home his ninth goal of the season.

LioneMessi was the provider for his former Barcelona teammate and the duo's scintillating start to the campaign continues.

VAR did review the goal as there was suspicions of the Brazilian being offside but the goal was rightfully given.

The Ligue 1 champions added to their lead in the 50th minute with Kylian Mbappe the scorer this time.

Messi latched on to a wonderful ball over the top, glided his way down the left flank before finding the French striker who calmly placed home.

The iconic Argentine nearly grabbed his third assist of the evening just two minutes later.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner played in Neymar but the Brazilian could only place his shot wide.

It could have been even more if it weren't for Toulouse keeper Maxime Dupe.

The Frenchman's place in Toulouse's side was under threat following their promotion.

But he made numerous top quality saves to deny the likes of Messi, Mbappe and Hugo Ekiteke.

However, he could do nothing about Juan Bernat's strike in the 90th minute with the Spaniard capitalizing on the ball having deflected off the woodwork and onto Dupe.

Nevertheless, PSG secure yet another victory with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe back at it.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Galtier's side's 2-0 victory over Toulouse:

J. @Messilizer Fantastic control, run, and cut-back dribble from Messi, sets up Mbappé (who points at him and thanks him) as he grabs his 2nd assist of the game. Fantastic control, run, and cut-back dribble from Messi, sets up Mbappé (who points at him and thanks him) as he grabs his 2nd assist of the game.

PSGhub @PSGhub Toulouse’s Maxime Dupé with his 9th save of the night. 🧤 Toulouse’s Maxime Dupé with his 9th save of the night. 🧤🇫🇷

PSG Club Boise @psg_boise Juan Bernat goal!! He took the ball straight off the post from Mbappé’s shot, it’s 3-0! Juan Bernat goal!! He took the ball straight off the post from Mbappé’s shot, it’s 3-0! 🔴🔵

Stats24 @_Stats24 Ligue 1 top scorers so far this season:



Neymar: 5 goals

Kylian Mbappé: 4 goals

Folarin Balogun: 3 goals

Lionel Messi: 3 goals

Tete: 3 goals

Nuno Tavares: 3 goals

Florian Sotoca: 3 goals



Samrat🇳🇵 @withsamratt @TheEuropeanLad My Guy is literally ruining messi's season and his team PSG @TheEuropeanLad My Guy is literally ruining messi's season and his team PSG 😭😭 https://t.co/Zxna6qBdGW

Daniel Brentte @danielbrentte



But there’ll never be another Messi, Just as there hasn’t been another Maradona.



Messi is football. @TheEuropeanLad We can have plenty more Ronaldo like footballers, those that’ll probably shatter most of his goal records and by then he’ll just be another goalscorer in the list of goalscorers.But there’ll never be another Messi, Just as there hasn’t been another Maradona.Messi is football. @TheEuropeanLad We can have plenty more Ronaldo like footballers, those that’ll probably shatter most of his goal records and by then he’ll just be another goalscorer in the list of goalscorers.But there’ll never be another Messi, Just as there hasn’t been another Maradona.Messi is football.

¹🇵🇹 @QwwPxcked @brfootball No way Lionel Messi has more G/A in today's game than Ronaldo in this whole season @brfootball No way Lionel Messi has more G/A in today's game than Ronaldo in this whole season 😭

Lατιf🦅 @iLatif_ Lionel Messi with two assists tonight, one for Mbappe, one for Neymar. My GOAT Lionel Messi with two assists tonight, one for Mbappe, one for Neymar. My GOAT 🐐

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Messi is greatest passer in history. Messi is greatest passer in history.

sia ²⁴ @fcbsiaaaa Messi assisting Neymar and Mbappe every matchday Messi assisting Neymar and Mbappe every matchday https://t.co/DZTYVClTWM

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku PSG are too lucky to have a player like Messi. Bring Messi to Camp Nou! Lewandowski would score 80 goals with Messi in his team. PSG are too lucky to have a player like Messi. Bring Messi to Camp Nou! Lewandowski would score 80 goals with Messi in his team.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

3 goals

4 assists Lionel Messi in 5 Ligue 1 games season:3 goals4 assists Lionel Messi in 5 Ligue 1 games season: 🇦🇷 ⚽️ 3 goals🎯 4 assists https://t.co/nsRmlSjkP7

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque RECORD BREAKER:



With his goal against Toulouse, Neymar has now scored or assisted in 16 consecutive games for club & country breaking Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 15.



INCREDIBLE! RECORD BREAKER:With his goal against Toulouse, Neymar has now scored or assisted in 16 consecutive games for club & country breaking Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 15.INCREDIBLE! 🌟RECORD BREAKER:With his goal against Toulouse, Neymar has now scored or assisted in 16 consecutive games for club & country breaking Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 15.INCREDIBLE! https://t.co/7u4lTRRtFc

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker twitter.com/livescore/stat… LiveScore @livescore Messi

⏱ 50' Mbappe Messi



𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐎 🤩 ⏱ 37' NeymarMessi⏱ 50' MbappeMessi𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐎 🤩 ⏱ 37' Neymar ⚽️ Messi 🎯⏱ 50' Mbappe ⚽️ Messi 🎯𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐎 🤩 https://t.co/gQw3sObJe3 2 more assists for Messi, who has created more goals than any other player in Europe’s top 5 leagues in 2022. 2 more assists for Messi, who has created more goals than any other player in Europe’s top 5 leagues in 2022. 👀 twitter.com/livescore/stat…

Lionel Messi is shining for PSG this season

How may Lionel Messi assist you?

There were question marks over Lionel Messi's adaption to life at PSG following his groundbreaking move from Barcelona last summer.

He managed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances, not coming close to replicating his outings for Barca previously.

However, the legendary forward has flourished at the start of this season and is looking like the player that has won seven Ballon d'Or's in his career.

Lionel Messi now has four assists in his first five appearances this season and is clicking perfectly with Neymar and Mbappe.

