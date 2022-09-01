Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi bags two assists in PSG's 3-0 win over Toulouse

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a fantastic 3-0 victory over Toulouse on August 31 and fans are lauding Lionel Messi's phenomenal performance.
The pressure was on Christophe Galtier's side to get back to winning ways following a 1-1 draw against AS Monaco last time out.
It was end-to-end stuff in the first 15 minutes with Toulouse making a promising start, Thijs Dallinga particularly going close on two occasions.
Gianluigi Donnarumma blew a sigh of relief later in the half when the goalkeeper nearly repeated his blunder from last season'ss Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.
The Italian's wayward pass was nearly capitalized on by Toulouse, who were putting the Parisian defender under a lot of pressure.
However, PSG would take the lead in the 37th minute when Neymar calmly slotted home his ninth goal of the season.
LioneMessi was the provider for his former Barcelona teammate and the duo's scintillating start to the campaign continues.
VAR did review the goal as there was suspicions of the Brazilian being offside but the goal was rightfully given.
The Ligue 1 champions added to their lead in the 50th minute with Kylian Mbappe the scorer this time.
Messi latched on to a wonderful ball over the top, glided his way down the left flank before finding the French striker who calmly placed home.
The iconic Argentine nearly grabbed his third assist of the evening just two minutes later.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner played in Neymar but the Brazilian could only place his shot wide.
It could have been even more if it weren't for Toulouse keeper Maxime Dupe.
The Frenchman's place in Toulouse's side was under threat following their promotion.
But he made numerous top quality saves to deny the likes of Messi, Mbappe and Hugo Ekiteke.
However, he could do nothing about Juan Bernat's strike in the 90th minute with the Spaniard capitalizing on the ball having deflected off the woodwork and onto Dupe.
Nevertheless, PSG secure yet another victory with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe back at it.
Lionel Messi is shining for PSG this season
There were question marks over Lionel Messi's adaption to life at PSG following his groundbreaking move from Barcelona last summer.
He managed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances, not coming close to replicating his outings for Barca previously.
However, the legendary forward has flourished at the start of this season and is looking like the player that has won seven Ballon d'Or's in his career.
Lionel Messi now has four assists in his first five appearances this season and is clicking perfectly with Neymar and Mbappe.
