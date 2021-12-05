Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi blanks yet again in PSG's 1-1 draw against Lens

Lionel Messi had another game to forget as PSG could only manage a 1-1 draw against Lens in Ligue 1 last night. The 34-year-old forward failed to make a positive impact as the Parisian giants continued to drop more points in the league.
Lionel Messi lost the ball against a hard tackle which resulted in Lens opening the scoring through Seko Fofana at the 62nd minute. The Parisian giants needed an injury-time equalizer from Georginio Wijnaldum to salvage a point against Lens.
Lionel Messi had yet another underwhelming game for PSG in Ligue 1. However, the Argentina captain did hit the bar with a shot from outside the box. Messi also created a few chances for his teammates which they failed to convert.
Since picking up his seventh Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi has struggled to inspire his side in the league.
PSG have dropped points for a second consecutive game in Ligue 1. The team from the French capital only managed a 0-0 draw against Nice in midweek before the draw against Lens last night. Despite the dropped points, PSG are still comfortably at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. The Parisian giants have picked up 42 points from 17 games and are 13 points clear of Olympique Marseille.
Lionel Messi has struggled to find his feet since joining PSG
Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer following Barcelona's financial troubles which deprived him of a new contract at Nou Camp. Messi's move to the French capital was one of the most high-profile transfers this summer.
However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has struggled to adapt to life in the French league. As things stand, Lionel Messi has scored just once for PSG in the league in eight league outings. The 34-year-old forward did have a rare great game against St Etienne where he provided all three assists in a 3-1 win.
Despite his shortcomings in the league, Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's best players in the Champions League. The former Barcelona captain has scored three goals in four outings in the competition. Messi scored his first goal for the club against Manchester City in a 2-0 win before scoring a brace against RB Leipzig in a 3-2 win at home.
