Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi blanks yet again in PSG's 1-1 draw against Lens

Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi's goalless night against Lens.
Modified Dec 05, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Lionel Messi had another game to forget as PSG could only manage a 1-1 draw against Lens in Ligue 1 last night. The 34-year-old forward failed to make a positive impact as the Parisian giants continued to drop more points in the league.

Lionel Messi lost the ball against a hard tackle which resulted in Lens opening the scoring through Seko Fofana at the 62nd minute. The Parisian giants needed an injury-time equalizer from Georginio Wijnaldum to salvage a point against Lens.

Lionel Messi had yet another underwhelming game for PSG in Ligue 1. However, the Argentina captain did hit the bar with a shot from outside the box. Messi also created a few chances for his teammates which they failed to convert.

Seeing the 34-year-old forward fail yet again after picking up his seventh Ballon d'Or did not go down well on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets from last night:

League goals this season:Lewandowski - 16Messi - 1🐸☕️ https://t.co/BeJePGtxpD
I have seen valverde setien and koeman ball but this might be the worst kind of football i have ever seen
Ronaldo put numbers up with a finished Juve, meanwhile Messi is ghosting with a PSG super team. Ronaldo will always be clear of that bottler. https://t.co/t5g69aAOLH
PSG with their second consecutive draw since Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win 👀 https://t.co/2cFab5CfS3
@IntChampionsCup 1 goal in 16 matches or i m wrong? 😂😂😂😂
Lionel Messi did everything but score against Lens 😔5 Shots2 Chances created1 Hit woodwork0 Goals https://t.co/bQnGblQXUe
I watch football a lot and PSG is the worst team to watch out of all the top teams I’ve followed this season. Boring, dreadful and soulless team.
Apparently Pochettino is supposed to bring out the best in messi🤣🤣🤣🤣
If you ain’t poch out you ain’t a PSG fan
Poch out please, my god
Falling asleep watching this shit #pochout
WERE PLAYING THIS BAD WEEK IN AND WEEK OUT, ENOUGH POCH OUT I CANT ANYMOREEEEEEE
@goal He's finished
@goal Messi fans logic be like :Chances created >>> goalShot on target >>>>>> goalDribbling success >>>>> goalGive him 8 Ballon D'Or
@goal Lost the possession that resulted in Lens goal. Played 90mins...Mbappe came in 70mins and got a shot on target and assist.
MESSI LOSING THE BALL AND LENS SCORE. 😭😭😭twitter.com/bilallive10/st…
Lionel Messi and PSG are not seeing through the Lens.
Messi and Mbappe can’t see through the Lens without Neymar.
Messi since the controversial 7th Ballon d'Or:0-0 against Nice1-0 down against some team called LensGOAT STUFF 🐐🐐🐐
Another Messi ghost session
@goal PR merchant
@goal Proving yourself outside of your comfort zone isn't fof everyone
@goal Crazy how the media protects this man 😭😭
Man I just saw comp of messi against lens , what has happened to him, seems absolutely lost and unrecognisable
@Rohandinho_ U should have seen messi assisting lens today https://t.co/GUjRBLebLZ
Messi ghosted so hard even Lens can’t find him 😂😂 #PSG #lenspsg @RCLens #BallondOr
Ronaldo after the B'dor ceremony : 1 game 2 goals against a top opponentLewandowski after the B'dor ceremony : 1 game 2 goals against a top opponentMessi after the B'dor ceremony : 2 games 0 goals against Nice and Lens.Keep your rigged B'dor, we know who deserved it👍🏾
Watching PSG Lens and Messi is fine..needs better luck in front of goal tho
Messi looses possession throws himself to the floor and Lens go onto score. Finished player, finished club.
Cristiano Ronaldo scoring winners in the best league in the world against the big teams at the age of 36.Lionel Messi giving away balls for the opposition to score making his team lose points while having only 1 goal in a shit league.Levels. https://t.co/rhoc3ow2Xi

Since picking up his seventh Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi has struggled to inspire his side in the league.

PSG have dropped points for a second consecutive game in Ligue 1. The team from the French capital only managed a 0-0 draw against Nice in midweek before the draw against Lens last night. Despite the dropped points, PSG are still comfortably at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. The Parisian giants have picked up 42 points from 17 games and are 13 points clear of Olympique Marseille.

Lionel Messi has struggled to find his feet since joining PSG

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer following Barcelona's financial troubles which deprived him of a new contract at Nou Camp. Messi's move to the French capital was one of the most high-profile transfers this summer.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has struggled to adapt to life in the French league. As things stand, Lionel Messi has scored just once for PSG in the league in eight league outings. The 34-year-old forward did have a rare great game against St Etienne where he provided all three assists in a 3-1 win.

Despite his shortcomings in the league, Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's best players in the Champions League. The former Barcelona captain has scored three goals in four outings in the competition. Messi scored his first goal for the club against Manchester City in a 2-0 win before scoring a brace against RB Leipzig in a 3-2 win at home.

FULL-TIME ⏱We draw away from home in #Ligue1 action 🔴🔵#RCLPSG https://t.co/v9LjmzT8Px

