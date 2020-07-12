Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi breaks yet another La Liga record in Barcelona's victory

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Real Valladolid away from home.

With three games left to play, Barcelona trail arch-rivals Real Madrid by four points in the La Liga standings.

Barcelona reduced the gap at the top of the La Liga standings to four points after securing a 1-0 victory against Real Valladolid away from home. Quique Setien's side have all but surrendered the title to Real Madrid this season but kept their hopes alive with a positive result away from home.

With Luis Suarez on the bench, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann lead the line for Barcelona. Messi was once again in the thick of the action and provided his 20th assist of the season in the first half, as he teed up Arturo Vidal in the 15th minute.

Messi with the assist, Vidal with the goal and barca takes the lead. 👌🏽 #ValladolidBarça pic.twitter.com/yV493OjGLO — Saquon. (@IAmSaquon) July 11, 2020

The diminutive Argentine became the first player in La Liga and second overall after Thierry Henry to record 20+ goals as well as assists in a single season. Messi scalped another feather in his cap, as he continues to weave his magic for Barcelona.

20 goals and 20 assists in a single league season this century:



-Thierry Henry 2002-03

-Leo Messi 2019-20



End of list. pic.twitter.com/A9emiBCfLY — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2020

Coach Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/LxRyzDN5VY — Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) July 5, 2020

20 - Barcelona's Lionel Messi is the first player to reach 20 assists in a single La Liga season since Xavi (20) in 2008/09. Legend. pic.twitter.com/zRtO2dyEi8 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 11, 2020

Lionel Messi is now the first player to Record 20+ Goals and Assists in a single season since Thierry Henry in 2003



He is framed as having a "bad season" whilst contributing 42 Goals in 31 League Games. A victim of his own Greatness. pic.twitter.com/VfsYDH0Zkw — Ryan (@MessiCFi) July 11, 2020

Setien's side dominated the game but were unable to find another goal. However, three points is all that mattered, as they secured a positive result away from home.

How many times per game does Suárez genuinely fall over the bell? — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) July 11, 2020

When Suarez receives the ball from Messi pic.twitter.com/vWHmSyzEtX — Kevin (@BrazilianTrent) July 11, 2020

Piqué one man defense. How I wish he could be more appreciated by this fanbase — fabiano™ (@XaviTempo_) July 11, 2020

📸 - A bit of intensity between Mateu Lahoz & Pique, who spend at least a minute talking to each other. pic.twitter.com/mm7xThJqt6 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 11, 2020

Griezmann vs Valladolid highlights|Best French forward 🇫🇷 |£120m bargain🔥| Neymar finally replaced? pic.twitter.com/mkwMDqgmuH — Kylian (@prime_jordan1) July 11, 2020

Madrid fans... Barcelona is playing that side.. Let's go cheer for Valladolid. #ValladolidBarca pic.twitter.com/bL4pyTZNq8 — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) July 11, 2020

Griezmann just did a Cristiano today after doing a Messi last match. — Pᴀʀᴋᴇʀ™ × ☢️ (@Robertonical) July 11, 2020

Barcelona are four points behind Real Madrid at the top of the table and look resigned to losing their domestic crown to their arch-rivals.

With just three games left to play, Zinedine Zidane's side look well positioned to win their first La Liga title since 2017.

