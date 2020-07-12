Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi breaks yet another La Liga record in Barcelona's victory
- Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Real Valladolid away from home.
- With three games left to play, Barcelona trail arch-rivals Real Madrid by four points in the La Liga standings.
Barcelona reduced the gap at the top of the La Liga standings to four points after securing a 1-0 victory against Real Valladolid away from home. Quique Setien's side have all but surrendered the title to Real Madrid this season but kept their hopes alive with a positive result away from home.
With Luis Suarez on the bench, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann lead the line for Barcelona. Messi was once again in the thick of the action and provided his 20th assist of the season in the first half, as he teed up Arturo Vidal in the 15th minute.
The diminutive Argentine became the first player in La Liga and second overall after Thierry Henry to record 20+ goals as well as assists in a single season. Messi scalped another feather in his cap, as he continues to weave his magic for Barcelona.
Setien's side dominated the game but were unable to find another goal. However, three points is all that mattered, as they secured a positive result away from home.
Barcelona are four points behind Real Madrid at the top of the table and look resigned to losing their domestic crown to their arch-rivals.
With just three games left to play, Zinedine Zidane's side look well positioned to win their first La Liga title since 2017.
Published 12 Jul 2020, 00:59 IST