Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set for UEFA Champions League showdown

The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 was held on December 13, Monday. 16 teams, who secured qualification from eight different groups ahead of the draw. Group winners were understandably pooled together, while the runners-up made up the other group.

Former Arsenal man Andrey Arshavin conducted the draw as the remaining teams were made aware of their next challenge in the race for the Champions League.

Group E runners-up Benfica were the first team out of the pot and they were drawn against Real Madrid. Villarreal, who finished behind Manchester United in Group F, followed Benfica and coincidentally drew the Red Devils.

Since both teams were in the same group, the draw had to be conducted again and Villarreal then drew Manchester City. Atletico Madrid were next in line to find out their next Champions League assignment. Diego Simeone's men were drawn against six-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich.

Red Bull Salzburg, who qualified for the knockout stages for the first time in their history, were pitted against Liverpool. Notably, the Reds have won all their games in the group stages and are in sublime form.

Serie A giants Inter were drawn against Ajax. Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon will face Juventus. Reigning Champions League winners Chelsea were drawn against Ligue 1 champions Lille.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set for Champions League showdown

The draw culminated with the best possible fixture as Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain were pitted against Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United. In the wake of the announcement, several fans could not hold back their excitement on Twitter.

Undoubtedly, this is a moment to savor for fans across the globe. On one hand, there is Cristiano Ronaldo looking to spearhead Manchester United back to their former glory. Lionel Messi is also determined to help PSG end their wait for the elusive Champions League glory.

With the two icons now set to battle it out in the Champions League round of 16, here are some of the best tweets:

