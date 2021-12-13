×
Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set for UEFA Champions League showdown

The UEFA Champions League is set to witness the battle of the GOATs
Nived Zenith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 13, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 was held on December 13, Monday. 16 teams, who secured qualification from eight different groups ahead of the draw. Group winners were understandably pooled together, while the runners-up made up the other group.

Former Arsenal man Andrey Arshavin conducted the draw as the remaining teams were made aware of their next challenge in the race for the Champions League.

Group E runners-up Benfica were the first team out of the pot and they were drawn against Real Madrid. Villarreal, who finished behind Manchester United in Group F, followed Benfica and coincidentally drew the Red Devils.

Since both teams were in the same group, the draw had to be conducted again and Villarreal then drew Manchester City. Atletico Madrid were next in line to find out their next Champions League assignment. Diego Simeone's men were drawn against six-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich.

Round of 16 draw✔️ What are you most excited for?#UCLdraw | #UCL https://t.co/FfrEuIFSxX

Red Bull Salzburg, who qualified for the knockout stages for the first time in their history, were pitted against Liverpool. Notably, the Reds have won all their games in the group stages and are in sublime form.

Serie A giants Inter were drawn against Ajax. Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon will face Juventus. Reigning Champions League winners Chelsea were drawn against Ligue 1 champions Lille.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set for Champions League showdown

The draw culminated with the best possible fixture as Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain were pitted against Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United. In the wake of the announcement, several fans could not hold back their excitement on Twitter.

🇫🇷 Paris vs Man. United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#UCLdraw | #UCL https://t.co/i8GsGQadIG

Undoubtedly, this is a moment to savor for fans across the globe. On one hand, there is Cristiano Ronaldo looking to spearhead Manchester United back to their former glory. Lionel Messi is also determined to help PSG end their wait for the elusive Champions League glory.

With the two icons now set to battle it out in the Champions League round of 16, here are some of the best tweets:

They meet again 🐐#UCLdraw https://t.co/SYVzdMy2cf
PSG to face Manchester United in UEFA Champions League Round of 16#UCLdraw https://t.co/kercebSAPF
Ready!#UCLdraw https://t.co/57I6Ze4hpG
Two Goats will meet once again #UCLdraw https://t.co/1DIYnaiyLQ
#UCLdraw. Psg has never overcome a knockout tie against Manchester United . They have Messi now
We will beat PSG and get Pochettino sacked. #UCLdraw
#MUFC fans watching the rest of the English clubs get an easy ride in the #UCLdraw while they get PSG. https://t.co/ZjgSwFiWVa
Wow! Lucky Chelsea. Finishing 2nd is now looking like a blessing in disguise. #UCLdraw
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since the 2010/11 semi-final.🐐 vs 🐐#UCLdraw #UCL https://t.co/G8fubkX0q1
Uefa still milking the goat debate, it's 2021🥲 move on. #UCLdraw
Dear Manchester United, it's that time to renew your contract with VAR🤣🤣 #UCLdraw
There is only one winner. His name is Leo Messi!!#UCLdraw #ucl
Chelsea opponents, Then Roman Abramovich gives them a call. #UCLdraw https://t.co/8X5d4RdPM3
no way you tell me this wasnt rigged bro they fr just wanted messi vs ronaldo one last time #UCLdraw
Maigure thinking on how to face mbappe and Messi #UCLdraw #UCL https://t.co/Vh1X5pOYDR
Every sports fans dream has come true. Leo messi vs Ronaldo for the possibly one last time. Psg vs man U. #UCLdraw
How can Liverpool draw Salzburg for God sake 🥺🤦🏾‍♂️. Let’s swap with Man United please, they should handover PSG for us 🙏🏾. We want an entertain round of 16. #UCLdraw
How do they expext Maguire to mark Messi, unless Manchester United play PSG reserve team theirs no way we are winning this. It was nice participating in the UEFA again #UCLdraw
Maguire returning to maldini levels on Feb🙏 #UCLdraw
This is so rigged its actually hilarious #PSGMU #UCL #UCLdraw
This is probably the last season Messi and Ronaldo will both play at competitive European clubs... And United draw PSG..Absolute fix... #UCLdraw
I don't know what to think about that #UCLdraw lol.
Here we go! Two greatest players for this generation are facing off maybe for the last time! Enjoy while it last. One of them definitely reaching #UCL finals after this clash! #UCLdraw twitter.com/espnfc/status/…
So @Cristiano would beat Donnarumma twice in 2022. #UCLdraw

"Minamino Derby" streets are saying. #UCLdraw #LFC twitter.com/LFC/status/147…

Edited by Nived Zenith
हिन्दी