Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi disappoints again in PSG's 1-0 loss to Nice

Nice and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) locked horns in a top-of-the-table clash in Ligue 1. In what turned out to be an entertaining game of football, the home side scored a late winner to emerge as 1-0 winners as Lionel Messi once again failed to get his name on the scoresheet for the Parisian giants.

In Kylian Mbappe's enforced absence due to suspension, Angel di Maria joined Messi and Neymar in attack. PSG's attacking trio did show moments of magic, but none of them were unable to make an impact on the game, with di Maria's dinked effort brilliantly denied by Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez in the first half.

Nice have been one of the most intriguing teams in world football this season and once again showed their quality with a handful of well-knit attacks, with Amine Gouiri, in particular, living up to his billing as an exciting young attacker.

PSG stunned by Delort's late winner as Messi's goal drought continues

PSG improved in the second half and tried to make things happen, as Neymar began seeing a lot more of the ball. Messi, on the other hand, didn't enjoy his best game for his team, as it just didn't happen for him on the night.

Nice brought on Andy Delort in the second half and the striker turned out to be the matchwinner as he stunned PSG late in the game to give his side all three points. The 30-year-old striker made a late dash into the box and got to the end of a brilliant Calvin Stengs cross, as he slammed the ball home from close range and reeled away in celebration in front of the home fans.

After the game, Nice coach Christophe Galtier acknowledged PSG's quality in attack with Neymar, di Maria and Messi but also admitted that the Parisians are a different team without Mbappe.

In what turned out to be another underwhelming outing for PSG and Messi, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

