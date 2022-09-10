Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Neymar combine in style to help PSG secure 1-0 win over Brest

Fans took to social media to wax lyrical about Lionel Messi and Neymar after they fired Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a 1-0 victory over Stade Brestois on Saturday.
PSG played their seventh Ligue 1 match of the 2022-23 season against Brest today (September 10). They kept their unbeaten run intact as they beat Les Pirates 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.
It appeared the visitors were down to ten men just 24 minutes into the game after Christophe Herelle was shown a red card for a foul on Neymar. However, the decision was rescinded after the Brazilian was caught offside.
Neymar, though, went on to give the Parisians' the lead just five minutes after the incident. He got on the end of a wonderful lofted ball from Lionel Messi and found the back of the net with his weaker foot.
Kylian Mbappe seemingly doubled the lead for Christophe Galtier's side minutes before half-time. However, the scoreline remained at 1-0 at the end of the first half as the 23-year-old's goal was chalked off for offside.
Lionel Messi had the chance to double PSG's lead early on in the second half. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was unlucky not to score as his header was denied by the woodwork.
Brest had the chance to bring the match back to square one after Presnel Kimpembe conceded a penalty in the 70th minute. However, Islam Slimani had his spotkick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Goalscorer Neymar was replaced by Hugo Ekitike in the 78th minute of the match. Kylian Mbappe, who had a quiet game, was also taken off at the same time, with Pablo Sarabia replacing him.
Les Parisiens received a major blow when Kimpembe was forced off the pitch in the final minutes of the match. They had to end the game with ten men as they had already made five substitutions.
However, Christophe Galtier's side managed to hold on to their one-goal lead. While both teams had chances to score in the second half, it was Neymar's goal that separated them in the end.
The win against Brest saw Christophe Galtier's side return to the top of the Ligue 1 table with 19 points. They will now turn their attention towards their Champions League group stage match against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday (September 14).
Lionel Messi and Neymar continue fine form for PSG
Lionel Messi has made a flying start to his second season with the Ligue 1 giants. He has now provided seven assists from as many league games for Galtier's side this campaign.
It is worth noting that the Argentinean maestro has also found the back of the net four times in eight matches across all competitions. He will be hopeful of maintaining his form throughout the season.
Neymar's form this campaign has been nothing short of amazing, with his goalscoring tally already in double figures. He has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists from nine matches across all competitions.