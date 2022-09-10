Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Neymar combine in style to help PSG secure 1-0 win over Brest

Fans took to social media to wax lyrical about Lionel Messi and Neymar after they fired Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a 1-0 victory over Stade Brestois on Saturday.

PSG played their seventh Ligue 1 match of the 2022-23 season against Brest today (September 10). They kept their unbeaten run intact as they beat Les Pirates 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

It appeared the visitors were down to ten men just 24 minutes into the game after Christophe Herelle was shown a red card for a foul on Neymar. However, the decision was rescinded after the Brazilian was caught offside.

Neymar, though, went on to give the Parisians' the lead just five minutes after the incident. He got on the end of a wonderful lofted ball from Lionel Messi and found the back of the net with his weaker foot.

Kylian Mbappe seemingly doubled the lead for Christophe Galtier's side minutes before half-time. However, the scoreline remained at 1-0 at the end of the first half as the 23-year-old's goal was chalked off for offside.

Lionel Messi had the chance to double PSG's lead early on in the second half. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was unlucky not to score as his header was denied by the woodwork.

Brest had the chance to bring the match back to square one after Presnel Kimpembe conceded a penalty in the 70th minute. However, Islam Slimani had his spotkick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Goalscorer Neymar was replaced by Hugo Ekitike in the 78th minute of the match. Kylian Mbappe, who had a quiet game, was also taken off at the same time, with Pablo Sarabia replacing him.

Les Parisiens received a major blow when Kimpembe was forced off the pitch in the final minutes of the match. They had to end the game with ten men as they had already made five substitutions.

However, Christophe Galtier's side managed to hold on to their one-goal lead. While both teams had chances to score in the second half, it was Neymar's goal that separated them in the end.

Here is how Twitter reacted to PSG's victory over Brest:

433 @433



9 Games

10 Goals

7 Assists @neymarjr this season:9 Games10 Goals7 Assists 🤴 @neymarjr this season:👟 9 Games⚽️ 10 Goals 🅰️ 7 Assists https://t.co/tcKJPTaQKG

🦅 @Ani7ii 10 goals and 7 assists in 9 games.



Neymar is on demon mode. 10 goals and 7 assists in 9 games.Neymar is on demon mode. https://t.co/2fbKAsotGm

🥷🏽 @JaimyRM to mature is to accept that Neymar has already surpassed Ronaldinho to mature is to accept that Neymar has already surpassed Ronaldinho https://t.co/9RgKEJA2Bq

Messi FC 🐐 @LM7joe10



Yes that's their plan.Its Happening... Messi is doing everything for Neymar to make him win a B'dor.He deserves atleast one.Yes that's their plan.Its Happening... Messi is doing everything for Neymar to make him win a B'dor.He deserves atleast one.Yes that's their plan.Its Happening...⏳ https://t.co/EZShGvM87c

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Neymar's goal against Brest was assisted by Lionel Messi.



It was the 25th time Messi assisted Neymar in his career (Barcelona & PSG), the second highest assists he has provided for any player.



Best duo ever? Neymar's goal against Brest was assisted by Lionel Messi.It was the 25th time Messi assisted Neymar in his career (Barcelona & PSG), the second highest assists he has provided for any player.Best duo ever? ❗️Neymar's goal against Brest was assisted by Lionel Messi.It was the 25th time Messi assisted Neymar in his career (Barcelona & PSG), the second highest assists he has provided for any player.Best duo ever? 👀 https://t.co/eMBTyb9btM

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Messi Neymar combination. I’ve seen it a trillion times and yet i’m still in awe every time Messi Neymar combination. I’ve seen it a trillion times and yet i’m still in awe every time😭

𝐆𝐓 @NeyMessiProp Messi and Neymar is the best duo itw and the best duo in history Messi and Neymar is the best duo itw and the best duo in history https://t.co/4LLV2wkkRj

Ibukun Aluko @IbkSports



What a pass to Neymar 🏾 🏾 🏾 Lionel Messi is a joy to watch!!What a pass to Neymar Lionel Messi is a joy to watch!!What a pass to Neymar 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Messi gives us so much joy week in week out, no other player's fans can say that, we're truly blessed Messi gives us so much joy week in week out, no other player's fans can say that, we're truly blessed https://t.co/cGhajYxndR

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live



And we are in September only 'Finished' Messi has more assists than any other player in Top 5 European leagues this year.And we are in September only 'Finished' Messi has more assists than any other player in Top 5 European leagues this year.And we are in September only 👀 https://t.co/7tG7fpN5um

jay @IscoTempo Messi could go a whole season without scoring and still be the best player itw by far Messi could go a whole season without scoring and still be the best player itw by far

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Messi is the attacking midfielder. He's literally carrying everybody. The media won't talk about his age because everybody is used to him always dropping endless masterclasses. We have to appreciate this man! Messi is the attacking midfielder. He's literally carrying everybody. The media won't talk about his age because everybody is used to him always dropping endless masterclasses. We have to appreciate this man!

SK10 𓃵 @SK10_Football Messi doesn't need to score to be the best player but when Ronaldo doesn't score he gets a finished shoutout by his own fanbase.



Choose the GOAT wisely! Messi doesn't need to score to be the best player but when Ronaldo doesn't score he gets a finished shoutout by his own fanbase.Choose the GOAT wisely! https://t.co/HSjLDvwV6f

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Nice block by Kylian Mbappe on the Lionel Messi shot for PSG. 🤦‍♂️ Nice block by Kylian Mbappe on the Lionel Messi shot for PSG. 🤦‍♂️

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Mbappe is playing against Messi. On my mother's life he's playing against him Mbappe is playing against Messi. On my mother's life he's playing against him

BarcaMessi @BarcaMessi__ Messi could play half of the games in the season without Mbappe in the team & score double the goals than he can score in the whole season alongside Mbappe. Messi could play half of the games in the season without Mbappe in the team & score double the goals than he can score in the whole season alongside Mbappe.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live



Is Galtier not seeing this? Every time Messi needs a cut back from Mbappe, he takes a shot by himself 🤦Is Galtier not seeing this? Every time Messi needs a cut back from Mbappe, he takes a shot by himself 🤦Is Galtier not seeing this? 👀

🅱️ @CityReportBen Haaland should be insulted at comparisons with Mbappe. He's so far clear of that ego merchant. Haaland should be insulted at comparisons with Mbappe. He's so far clear of that ego merchant.

🛸 @killgaspar Donnarumma best penalty keeper i’ve ever seen maybe Donnarumma best penalty keeper i’ve ever seen maybe

🦅 @Ani7ii DONNARUMMA REDEMPTION SEASON IS ON. DONNARUMMA REDEMPTION SEASON IS ON.

PSG’s Fred @PSGs_Fred donnarumma the fucking wall bruh🤩 donnarumma the fucking wall bruh🤩👏👏

Marc Geschwind @MarcGeschwind Alright Donnarumma you avoid my wrath for the rest of today Alright Donnarumma you avoid my wrath for the rest of today

PSG Xtra @PSGXtra_ 🧱 We all talk about Messi’s amazing redemption in Paris but Ramos’ redemption needs to be spoken about more We all talk about Messi’s amazing redemption in Paris but Ramos’ redemption needs to be spoken about more 🇪🇸🧱 https://t.co/NNujnSR8bW

Ser Toni of House Madrid @KroosBlancos Ramos should be an automatic starter for Spain in UNL, unless Enrique wants to encash his Racist card. Ramos should be an automatic starter for Spain in UNL, unless Enrique wants to encash his Racist card.

The win against Brest saw Christophe Galtier's side return to the top of the Ligue 1 table with 19 points. They will now turn their attention towards their Champions League group stage match against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday (September 14).

Lionel Messi and Neymar continue fine form for PSG

Lionel Messi has made a flying start to his second season with the Ligue 1 giants. He has now provided seven assists from as many league games for Galtier's side this campaign.

It is worth noting that the Argentinean maestro has also found the back of the net four times in eight matches across all competitions. He will be hopeful of maintaining his form throughout the season.

Neymar's form this campaign has been nothing short of amazing, with his goalscoring tally already in double figures. He has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists from nine matches across all competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer