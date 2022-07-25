Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Neymar shine to help PSG secure thumping 6-2 win over Gamba Osaka

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. starred as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a convincing 6-2 win over Japanese side Gamba Osaka in a pre-season friendly. This was their third win in Japan ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring for the Parisian giants near the 30-minute mark. The Spanish international scored his second goal on the team's Japanese tour.

Moments later, Neymar added a second on the scoresheet from the penalty spot before full-back Nuno Mendes scored the third. Gamba Osaka did score a goal for themselves in the first half through Keisuke Kurokawa.

Lionel Messi then showed his poacher's instinct to make it 4-1 for PSG at half-time. The Parisian giants, however, were not done and scored two more goals in the second half.

Messi provided an inch-perfect pass to Neymar, who rounded out the Gamba Osaka goalkeeper to score this second and PSG's fifth. The hosts did pull a goal back through Hiroto Yamami.

Kylian Mbappe, however, scored from the penalty spot to make it 6-2 for Christophe Galtier's side.

Football fans on Twitter had plenty to say following Paris Saint-Germain's emphatic victory. A few were pleased to see the link-up play between the two South American superstars during the game.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Efo Edem 🇬🇭 @imbrakobby If it was not today I never knew there was any club called Gamba Osaka. Messi scores against such a club and y’all making noise about it? If it was not today I never knew there was any club called Gamba Osaka. Messi scores against such a club and y’all making noise about it?

PRESIDER @iam_presider PSG shouldn’t make that mistake of loaning out Sarabia again , Icardi can go! There’s Ekitiki now PSG shouldn’t make that mistake of loaning out Sarabia again , Icardi can go! There’s Ekitiki now

👀 @arm2400_ Shame i cant watch Neymar ball rn Shame i cant watch Neymar ball rn

Zen @zenitfr Neymar will be top 3 in ballon d'or this season Neymar will be top 3 in ballon d'or this season

🦁QiWi @AyomideIsrael48



Ligue 1 be prepared It’s just pre season I know.. But Neymar and Messi combinations have been brutalLigue 1 be prepared It’s just pre season I know.. But Neymar and Messi combinations have been brutalLigue 1 be prepared 🔥 https://t.co/hq7XqDFTB9

PSG Kylian @PSGkev1



If we get that, we can lift the UCL this year. @PSGINT_ I prey for an injury free Neymar Messi and Mbappe season.If we get that, we can lift the UCL this year. @PSGINT_ I prey for an injury free Neymar Messi and Mbappe season.If we get that, we can lift the UCL this year.

MlkjRashh𓃵 @MlkjRashh Mbappe needs to cool down and build a connection with Leo... Look what Messi and Neymar does together...



It will benefit mbappe too imo Mbappe needs to cool down and build a connection with Leo... Look what Messi and Neymar does together...It will benefit mbappe too imo

Messi Goat (Jose) @Ace_Jose0 Messi off

TV off Messi offTV off

j @SanKeylorNavas1 GALTIER BALL IN FULL FLOW GALTIER BALL IN FULL FLOW 🔥🔥🔥

Wick @L0VENH8 You can tell galtier put a focus on player moving without the ball, we did not pass and move like this with poch You can tell galtier put a focus on player moving without the ball, we did not pass and move like this with poch

Leon Vincent @LeonVincent7

Messi

#Messi #PSG Messi and Neymar will perform together if a coach with wisdom is on the sidelines. All glimpses pointing that Galtier is sensible and a huge upgrade on Poch, even tho its a weak opponent, players doesn't look clueless as it was under poch.Messi Messi and Neymar will perform together if a coach with wisdom is on the sidelines. All glimpses pointing that Galtier is sensible and a huge upgrade on Poch, even tho its a weak opponent, players doesn't look clueless as it was under poch.Messi ❤️🔥#Messi #PSG

Stark7 @Subhamsaha07 PSG had a good pre season because Messi played in it, Man utd a great pre season because Ronaldo sat at home. Both contributing to their club in best possible ways. PSG had a good pre season because Messi played in it, Man utd a great pre season because Ronaldo sat at home. Both contributing to their club in best possible ways.

433 @433 Hakimi & Sarabia recreating that iconic Henry x Eto'o celebration 🫡 Hakimi & Sarabia recreating that iconic Henry x Eto'o celebration 🫡 https://t.co/PdOlgusRPR

Fagoj @filbef



Mentality

Confidence

Ambition

Desire



The only thing they have in common is Nationality and pace. How can people even contemplate comparing Dembele to Mbappe. Kylian is on a different level.MentalityConfidenceAmbitionDesireThe only thing they have in common is Nationality and pace. How can people even contemplate comparing Dembele to Mbappe. Kylian is on a different level. Mentality ✅Confidence ✅Ambition ✅Desire ✅The only thing they have in common is Nationality and pace.

close @uncleblaak mbappe..messi neymar goal

i'm winning the ucl mbappe..messi neymar goali'm winning the ucl

Brazil Soccer 🇧🇷 @BrazilSoccer___ Neymar best plays in these friendlies came when Mbappe wasn't on the pitch, meaning he was playing on the left drifting inside. And some people want us to believe that he is better off as right striker Neymar best plays in these friendlies came when Mbappe wasn't on the pitch, meaning he was playing on the left drifting inside. And some people want us to believe that he is better off as right striker

SPORF @Sporf

Messi 39' ️

Mbappe 86' ️



The front-three are 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 🤩 Neymar 32', 60Messi 39' ️Mbappe 86' ️The front-three are 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 🤩 Neymar 32', 60 ⚽️Messi 39' ️⚽️Mbappe 86' ️⚽️The front-three are 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 🤩 https://t.co/zuWvtkDKDX

⁷ @Neymologyy Mbappe a cheat code Mbappe a cheat code

Lionel Messi and Neymar will want a better season for PSG compared to their last ones

Both former Barcelona teammates have had a positive pre-season tour of Japan ahead of the new season. The duo had an underwhelming season last time around and will be wanting to make things right in the upcoming campaign.

Neymar had an injury-ridden 2021-22 season which saw him play only 28 times for the Parisian giants across all competitions. He did, however, contribute 13 goals and eight assists along the way.

There have been question marks surrounding Neymar's future at PSG. According to 90min, however, the Brazilian forward is keen to stay at the club for the 2022-23 season.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, had a poor season last time around based on his lofty standards. The seven-time Ballon d'Or was into his first season as a PSG player and took time to settle into his new surroundings in France.

The 35-year-old forward only managed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 outings for the Ligue 1 giants last time around.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far