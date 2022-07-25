Create
Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Neymar shine to help PSG secure thumping 6-2 win over Gamba Osaka

The two South American superstars caught the eye in Japan.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Jul 25, 2022 06:15 PM IST

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. starred as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a convincing 6-2 win over Japanese side Gamba Osaka in a pre-season friendly. This was their third win in Japan ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring for the Parisian giants near the 30-minute mark. The Spanish international scored his second goal on the team's Japanese tour.

Moments later, Neymar added a second on the scoresheet from the penalty spot before full-back Nuno Mendes scored the third. Gamba Osaka did score a goal for themselves in the first half through Keisuke Kurokawa.

Lionel Messi then showed his poacher's instinct to make it 4-1 for PSG at half-time. The Parisian giants, however, were not done and scored two more goals in the second half.

Messi provided an inch-perfect pass to Neymar, who rounded out the Gamba Osaka goalkeeper to score this second and PSG's fifth. The hosts did pull a goal back through Hiroto Yamami.

Kylian Mbappe, however, scored from the penalty spot to make it 6-2 for Christophe Galtier's side.

Football fans on Twitter had plenty to say following Paris Saint-Germain's emphatic victory. A few were pleased to see the link-up play between the two South American superstars during the game.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

It's over! The Parisians win 6-2 in the third game of the #PSGJapanTour2022 🔚#AllezParis ❤️💙 https://t.co/tUUxdIBPhf
Messi to Neymar, Neymar to Messi. Things you love to see. twitter.com/RoyNemer/statu…
If it was not today I never knew there was any club called Gamba Osaka. Messi scores against such a club and y’all making noise about it?
@PSG_English This duo will cause havoc in the UCL! https://t.co/KQabKRmxwA
PSG shouldn’t make that mistake of loaning out Sarabia again , Icardi can go! There’s Ekitiki now
Shame i cant watch Neymar ball rn
Neymar will be top 3 in ballon d'or this season
Neymar's assist and Messiah's goal,cant't get better than this ❤️#Messi #neymarjr #PSG https://t.co/iDeHZtUDEA
@PSGhub PSG got two of the best wing-backs in the world Hakimi & Nuno Mendes
It’s just pre season I know.. But Neymar and Messi combinations have been brutalLigue 1 be prepared 🔥 https://t.co/hq7XqDFTB9
@goal @neymarjr @PSG_English Ligue 1 ain’t ready this baller
@PSGINT_ I prey for an injury free Neymar Messi and Mbappe season.If we get that, we can lift the UCL this year.
Mbappe needs to cool down and build a connection with Leo... Look what Messi and Neymar does together...It will benefit mbappe too imo
Messi offTV off
GALTIER BALL IN FULL FLOW 🔥🔥🔥
You can tell galtier put a focus on player moving without the ball, we did not pass and move like this with poch
Messi and Neymar will perform together if a coach with wisdom is on the sidelines. All glimpses pointing that Galtier is sensible and a huge upgrade on Poch, even tho its a weak opponent, players doesn't look clueless as it was under poch.Messi ❤️🔥#Messi #PSG
PSG had a good pre season because Messi played in it, Man utd a great pre season because Ronaldo sat at home. Both contributing to their club in best possible ways.
Hakimi & Sarabia recreating that iconic Henry x Eto'o celebration 🫡 https://t.co/PdOlgusRPR
How can people even contemplate comparing Dembele to Mbappe. Kylian is on a different level. Mentality ✅Confidence ✅Ambition ✅Desire ✅The only thing they have in common is Nationality and pace.
Messi and Neymar without Mbappe https://t.co/rM73wZUzms
mbappe..messi neymar goali'm winning the ucl
Neymar best plays in these friendlies came when Mbappe wasn't on the pitch, meaning he was playing on the left drifting inside. And some people want us to believe that he is better off as right striker
Neymar 32', 60 ⚽️Messi 39' ️⚽️Mbappe 86' ️⚽️The front-three are 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 🤩 https://t.co/zuWvtkDKDX
Mbappe a cheat code

Lionel Messi and Neymar will want a better season for PSG compared to their last ones

Both former Barcelona teammates have had a positive pre-season tour of Japan ahead of the new season. The duo had an underwhelming season last time around and will be wanting to make things right in the upcoming campaign.

Neymar had an injury-ridden 2021-22 season which saw him play only 28 times for the Parisian giants across all competitions. He did, however, contribute 13 goals and eight assists along the way.

There have been question marks surrounding Neymar's future at PSG. According to 90min, however, the Brazilian forward is keen to stay at the club for the 2022-23 season.

Neymar gets off the mark in preseason ⚽⚽ https://t.co/hC7f5uJAzr

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, had a poor season last time around based on his lofty standards. The seven-time Ballon d'Or was into his first season as a PSG player and took time to settle into his new surroundings in France.

The 35-year-old forward only managed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 outings for the Ligue 1 giants last time around.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

