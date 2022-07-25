Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Neymar shine to help PSG secure thumping 6-2 win over Gamba Osaka

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. starred as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a convincing 6-2 win over Japanese side Gamba Osaka in a pre-season friendly. This was their third win in Japan ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring for the Parisian giants near the 30-minute mark. The Spanish international scored his second goal on the team's Japanese tour.
Moments later, Neymar added a second on the scoresheet from the penalty spot before full-back Nuno Mendes scored the third. Gamba Osaka did score a goal for themselves in the first half through Keisuke Kurokawa.
Lionel Messi then showed his poacher's instinct to make it 4-1 for PSG at half-time. The Parisian giants, however, were not done and scored two more goals in the second half.
Messi provided an inch-perfect pass to Neymar, who rounded out the Gamba Osaka goalkeeper to score this second and PSG's fifth. The hosts did pull a goal back through Hiroto Yamami.
Kylian Mbappe, however, scored from the penalty spot to make it 6-2 for Christophe Galtier's side.
Football fans on Twitter had plenty to say following Paris Saint-Germain's emphatic victory. A few were pleased to see the link-up play between the two South American superstars during the game.
Lionel Messi and Neymar will want a better season for PSG compared to their last ones
Both former Barcelona teammates have had a positive pre-season tour of Japan ahead of the new season. The duo had an underwhelming season last time around and will be wanting to make things right in the upcoming campaign.
Neymar had an injury-ridden 2021-22 season which saw him play only 28 times for the Parisian giants across all competitions. He did, however, contribute 13 goals and eight assists along the way.
There have been question marks surrounding Neymar's future at PSG. According to 90min, however, the Brazilian forward is keen to stay at the club for the 2022-23 season.
Lionel Messi, on the other hand, had a poor season last time around based on his lofty standards. The seven-time Ballon d'Or was into his first season as a PSG player and took time to settle into his new surroundings in France.
The 35-year-old forward only managed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 outings for the Ligue 1 giants last time around.