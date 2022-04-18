Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and PSG secure 2-1 win against Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) recorded a 2-1 win against Marseille at the Parc des Princes and extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings to 15 points. Mauricio Pochettino's side look well set to reclaim their domestic crown from Lille and took another step towards doing so with a victory in Le Classique.

Neymar broke the deadlock for PSG with a sensational first-time finish as he lobbed the ball past goalkeeper Pau Lopez after getting on the end of a Marco Verratti pass. The Parisians, however, looked a bit sluggish after scoring and were made to pay as Duje Caleta-Car poked the ball home from close range after Gigi Donnarumma failed to collect a corner.

The PSG goalkeeper has been underwhelming in recent weeks and once again cost his team a goal to gift Marseille a way back into the game. Lionel Messi produced multiple flashes of brilliance in the first half, but the Argentine had two goals chalked off for offside as he failed to add to his tally of three Ligue 1 goals this season.

The home side, however, did manage to get in front just before the interval, as Kylian Mbappe calmly converted a penalty after PSG were awarded a spot-kick upon consultation with VAR for a handball.

PSG and Messi were denied by multiple marginal offside calls

Lionel Messi once again failed to get his name on the scoresheet for PSG

The second half turned out to be a tight-fought contest as Marseille probed in search of an equalizer. Mbappe had the ball into the back of the net after being brilliantly set up by Messi, but PSG were once again denied by an offside flag. Due to the magnitude of the fixture, both sets of players were involved in a series of scuffles, with Matteo Guendouzi risking the wrath of the home fans by going down cheaply after being tackled by Neymar.

Marseille thought they had a late equalizer through William Saliba, but their joy was cut short by VAR as the Arsenal loanee was millimeters offside. Both sides made a handful of substitutions late in the game, with Marseille throwing on Cedric Bakambu to find a potential equalizer. But it wasn't to be, as the home side maintained their composure to see off the game.

As PSG extended their lead at the top of the table to 19 points with a win against second-placed Marseille, here are some of the best tweets from the game. Most PSG fans were buzzing, but some were unhappy that Messi failed to add to his tally:

Get French Football News @GFFN 74 | Messi with a great ball to put Mbappé through on goal, but Ćaleta-Car does brilliantly to get back and cover it. 74 | Messi with a great ball to put Mbappé through on goal, but Ćaleta-Car does brilliantly to get back and cover it.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi assist but Kylian Mbappe offside. That's two goals and one assist for Messi which have been ruled for offside in PSG's match vs. Marseille. Lionel Messi assist but Kylian Mbappe offside. That's two goals and one assist for Messi which have been ruled for offside in PSG's match vs. Marseille.

mx @MessiMX30ii Mbappé has taken like every PSG pen this season and the only one he gave Messi was the one against Madrid loool Mbappé has taken like every PSG pen this season and the only one he gave Messi was the one against Madrid loool

Galu @PSGalu 2 offside goals for Messi, this man sold his soul and luck for the Copa America dfkm 2 offside goals for Messi, this man sold his soul and luck for the Copa America dfkm

R  @Lionel30i Third disallowed goal. This time a Messi assist chalked off Third disallowed goal. This time a Messi assist chalked off

MC @CrewsMat10 2 Messi goals ruled offside. Tough scenes. 2 Messi goals ruled offside. Tough scenes.

mx @MessiMX30ii Man Messi is playing incredible ffs, Parc des Princes in awe. Easily MOTM Man Messi is playing incredible ffs, Parc des Princes in awe. Easily MOTM

mx @MessiMX30ii WHAT IS THIS GAME LOOOOOOOOL, MESSI ANOTHER OFFSIDE SO UNLUCKY AND HE SHOULD HAVE A PEN!!!! WHAT IS THIS GAME LOOOOOOOOL, MESSI ANOTHER OFFSIDE SO UNLUCKY AND HE SHOULD HAVE A PEN!!!!

Umir @umirf1 Neymar man, I love football for this guy. Neymar man, I love football for this guy.

🦎 @HWestwoodP Neymar’s top 5 dead or alive still don’t care Neymar’s top 5 dead or alive still don’t care

Biggies Malls 2.0 @Biggies_MaIIs Neymar absolutely losing his shit because of an opponent play-acting is hilarious. Talk about a complete lack of self awareness 🤣 Neymar absolutely losing his shit because of an opponent play-acting is hilarious. Talk about a complete lack of self awareness 🤣

Neymar Santos 🇨🇵 @neymarsilvas10 There will never be a player like Neymar. He's a gift from God that we couldn’t appreciate enough. There will never be a player like Neymar. He's a gift from God that we couldn’t appreciate enough. https://t.co/msXDLjchB7

𝐆𝐓 @GT_MessiFC Neymar is back to his best



VAMOS Neymar is back to his best VAMOS https://t.co/cAxOtqx89K

H @Hammadv5 They said Neymar is finished They said Neymar is finished 😭😭https://t.co/P8zvBFiCfD

MessiXtra. @MessiXtra_ Mbappe & Neymar has a combined 11 non penalty goals in their last 3 league games and they still took the last 2 penalties over Lionel Messi who has just 3 goals. I can't deal with this anymore man. Mbappe & Neymar has a combined 11 non penalty goals in their last 3 league games and they still took the last 2 penalties over Lionel Messi who has just 3 goals. I can't deal with this anymore man.💔

🦅 @Ani7ii Neymar has been by far the best player on the pitch tonight. Neymar has been by far the best player on the pitch tonight.

mx @MessiMX30ii Mbappé has been offside 6 times today how is this possible? Mbappé has been offside 6 times today how is this possible?

HJ @FussballHJ Confirmation bias or Mbappe is offside a lot? Confirmation bias or Mbappe is offside a lot?

GC @ReyesDeBernabeu Mbappé has been pretty poor tonight tbh Mbappé has been pretty poor tonight tbh

Jude @messipurist10 Mbappe taking penalty from Messi Mbappe taking penalty from Messi 😭😭 https://t.co/HwuBn2G1t0

🦅 @Ani7ii Neymar giving the penalty to Mbappé to help him win the golden boot. My beautiful duo. Neymar giving the penalty to Mbappé to help him win the golden boot. My beautiful duo.

Barca believer @barcafan_04 Mbappe when he's told to pass ball to Neymar & Messi Mbappe when he's told to pass ball to Neymar & Messi https://t.co/CyCNKWqmgr

