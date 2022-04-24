Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores incredible long-range goal to win Ligue 1 title for PSG

Lionel Messi found the back of the net with an incredible strike from distance to seal the Ligue 1 title for PSG on Saturday. However, Mauricio Pochettino's men failed to beat 10-man Lens during a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes.
Despite starting the game as firm favorites, PSG were not at their best in the first half. The Ligue 1 giants lacked the fluidity expected of them and were wasteful in front of goal on a number of occasions.
Lionel Messi looked a peripheral figure for the hosts, while Kylian Mbappe lacked composure inside the final third. Lens were also resolute in their approach, with their goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca producing excellent saves from Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi.
The visitors conjured a few attempts at the other end as well. Jonathan Clauss' low drive was safely gathered by Keylor Navas, while Lens captain Seko Fofana flashed his shot over the crossbar.
However, Lens were handed a blow in the 57th minute when Kevin Danso received a second yellow card. The Austrian centre-back fouled Neymar and was quickly given the marching orders by the referee.
Lionel Messi produces moment of magic for PSG, but Lens grab late equalizer
After being reduced to 10 men, the visitors struggled to show the same intensity. Shortly thereafter, Lionel Messi produced an outrageous moment of individual quality to seal the win.
The Argentine forward received a pass from Neymar outside the box and took a neat touch before dispatching his shot. Leca had no chance of stopping it as the ball crashed into the top corner in the blink of an eye. Lionel Messi wheeled away in celebration and his teammates quickly applauded the genius for his moment of magic.
Lens did enjoy a chance on the counter-attack late on in the game, but Marquinhos denied them a sniff of the goal after an excellent sliding tackle inside the box. At the other end, Mbappe had an appeal for a penalty turned down as the clock ran down.
Corentin Jean then equalized for Lens with just two minutes of normal time remaining to deny PSG the win on the night.
The result took PSG to 78 points from 34 games in Ligue 1. Marseille, who are in second, have notched up just 62 points in their 33 games. With just 15 points left to play for Marseille, the 16-point lead at the top essentially sealed the title for PSG.
Notably, it was Lionel Messi's 11th league title, with 10 of them coming at Barcelona.
