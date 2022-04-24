Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores incredible long-range goal to win Ligue 1 title for PSG

Lionel Messi found the back of the net with an incredible strike from distance to seal the Ligue 1 title for PSG on Saturday. However, Mauricio Pochettino's men failed to beat 10-man Lens during a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes.

Despite starting the game as firm favorites, PSG were not at their best in the first half. The Ligue 1 giants lacked the fluidity expected of them and were wasteful in front of goal on a number of occasions.

Lionel Messi looked a peripheral figure for the hosts, while Kylian Mbappe lacked composure inside the final third. Lens were also resolute in their approach, with their goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca producing excellent saves from Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi.

The visitors conjured a few attempts at the other end as well. Jonathan Clauss' low drive was safely gathered by Keylor Navas, while Lens captain Seko Fofana flashed his shot over the crossbar.

However, Lens were handed a blow in the 57th minute when Kevin Danso received a second yellow card. The Austrian centre-back fouled Neymar and was quickly given the marching orders by the referee.

Lionel Messi produces moment of magic for PSG, but Lens grab late equalizer

After being reduced to 10 men, the visitors struggled to show the same intensity. Shortly thereafter, Lionel Messi produced an outrageous moment of individual quality to seal the win.

The Argentine forward received a pass from Neymar outside the box and took a neat touch before dispatching his shot. Leca had no chance of stopping it as the ball crashed into the top corner in the blink of an eye. Lionel Messi wheeled away in celebration and his teammates quickly applauded the genius for his moment of magic.

Lens did enjoy a chance on the counter-attack late on in the game, but Marquinhos denied them a sniff of the goal after an excellent sliding tackle inside the box. At the other end, Mbappe had an appeal for a penalty turned down as the clock ran down.

Corentin Jean then equalized for Lens with just two minutes of normal time remaining to deny PSG the win on the night.

The result took PSG to 78 points from 34 games in Ligue 1. Marseille, who are in second, have notched up just 62 points in their 33 games. With just 15 points left to play for Marseille, the 16-point lead at the top essentially sealed the title for PSG.

Notably, it was Lionel Messi's 11th league title, with 10 of them coming at Barcelona. In the wake of the result, several fans were quick to react on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets from the game:

Messiesta10 @magisterioleo10

FUCKIN G.O.A.T

#Messi𓃵 #Messi A Lion might get bit old but he never forgets to hunt.FUCKIN G.O.A.T A Lion might get bit old but he never forgets to hunt.FUCKIN G.O.A.T 🐐👑#Messi𓃵 #Messi https://t.co/y5Xz9YHTnU

ym🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranCFC88 Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time

Zaran⚡️ @ZaranATM Psg needed a goal to win the match and confirm the league and that's where the big game player step's in Psg needed a goal to win the match and confirm the league and that's where the big game player step's in https://t.co/8BJJ5NcaLg

United chieftain™ @adebayo_sodiki



This season: Messi becomes Ligue 1 top assist maker and scores title winning goal Last season: PSG lose out on Ligue 1This season: Messi becomes Ligue 1 top assist maker and scores title winning goal Last season: PSG lose out on Ligue 1This season: Messi becomes Ligue 1 top assist maker and scores title winning goal 🐐 https://t.co/MinADb89ro

Jed Isaacs @jed_isaacs Mum: who sold the house??

Me: Watching Leo Messi in Qatar for his last World Cup Mum: who sold the house?? Me: Watching Leo Messi in Qatar for his last World Cup https://t.co/OjSc2zmaMF

🇺🇦🇺🇦OverShadowK🇺🇦🇺🇦 @OverShadowK Mbappe has sent 20 balls to the clouds lmao Mbappe has sent 20 balls to the clouds lmao

LeoAndrésGoat @Farru10839714 Mbappe sending all the balls to mars. Mbappe sending all the balls to mars.😭😭😭😭😭

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris Both PSG & Man United finished 2nd in their league last season



They signed Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo respectively



Lionel Messi has led PSG to reclaim their title while Ronaldo is improving Man United by leading them to the conference league.



We all know who the goat is. Both PSG & Man United finished 2nd in their league last seasonThey signed Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo respectivelyLionel Messi has led PSG to reclaim their title while Ronaldo is improving Man United by leading them to the conference league.We all know who the goat is.

c

Luke @southcitizen284 PSG couldn’t beat a camera lens PSG couldn’t beat a camera lens https://t.co/eFgte0TKiN

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Championships



𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟔 - 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐



#𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟭𝟬𝗡𝗦 Championships𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟔 - 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 🔟 Championships𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟔 - 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐🔴 #𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟭𝟬𝗡𝗦 🔵 https://t.co/iOQ948VJhE

🐐🇦🇷. @MessiLionel30 . League title number 11. Lionel Messi scores an unbelievable goal to win PSG the title. Messi now moves second on the all time list of trophies won by footballers. The greatest player of all time League title number 11. Lionel Messi scores an unbelievable goal to win PSG the title. Messi now moves second on the all time list of trophies won by footballers. The greatest player of all time 🐐🇦🇷. https://t.co/1uQs4oDfqI

Bavarian 🇩🇪 @iiMiaSanMia Messi is the main reason PSG won the league today. His goal sealed the title Messi is the main reason PSG won the league today. His goal sealed the title

TC @totalcristiano Seko Fofana seems a top player everytime I watch him. Seko Fofana seems a top player everytime I watch him.

Bozie FCB🕊 @Bozie_Lanzini The French fans are chanting Messi's name as if they're saying 'Merci' (thank you).



And that is fitting. The French fans are chanting Messi's name as if they're saying 'Merci' (thank you).And that is fitting. https://t.co/Z3ayMUYPl3

farhan @_farhankarim Sergio Ramos winning Ligue 1 after making 4 starts Sergio Ramos winning Ligue 1 after making 4 starts https://t.co/TyJpE3rueA

CulerFC🇸🇳 @CulerFC14 PSG doesn't win but Messi scores the goal that secures the title PSG doesn't win but Messi scores the goal that secures the title https://t.co/voQOFFdvBz

Reem 🇱🇧🇸🇾🇦🇺 @Ramroum__10

1 goat

viva leo messi 39 career trophies1 goatviva leo messi 39 career trophies 🏆 1 goat 🐐 viva leo messi https://t.co/jr4nuU5ll8

Riddies @Riddies01 This is why Leo Messi is better than Ronaldo #Messi𓃵 This is why Leo Messi is better than Ronaldo #Messi𓃵 https://t.co/zhd0yMdhlO

Marshall @TheMessiguyy Officially, Messi scores and leads Paris to achieve the league title that the team lost last season Officially, Messi scores and leads Paris to achieve the league title that the team lost last season https://t.co/LCK7HIDyx4

𝗧𝗠⚡️ @TotalMartens



- Scores an important goal to secure the league title with PSG.



Inevitable. The GOAT - Scored the winning goal against Levante to secure la liga title in 2019.- Scores an important goal to secure the league title with PSG.Inevitable. The GOAT - Scored the winning goal against Levante to secure la liga title in 2019.- Scores an important goal to secure the league title with PSG.Inevitable. The GOAT 🐐 https://t.co/LA6YBk6M4Z

🥤 @afc_nastiv2 Another trophy for Messi this season while Ronaldo plays conference league next szn Another trophy for Messi this season while Ronaldo plays conference league next szn https://t.co/lgspLpR7Hg

Edited by Nived Zenith