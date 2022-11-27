Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores stunning long-range goal to keep Argentina's FIFA World Cup dream alive during 2-0 win over Mexico

Argentina secured a 2-0 win against Mexico in their crucial FIFA World Cup game, courtesy of stunning goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez.

Messi scored from outside the box in the 64th minute of the game to give his team the lead. He fired home a shot from outside the box that went through a bunch of Mexican players, leaving Guillermo Ochoa with no chance.

Fernandez scored a peach of a second to extend his team's lead. The substitute struck in the 87th minute to seal the win.

The win put the Albicelestes in a good spot after they suffered a loss in the opening game of the group stage against Saudi Arabia.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Lionel Messi secured a crucial FIFA World Cup win for Argentina:

EPL Statman @EPLStatman

















#FIFAWorldCup #ARG Lionel Messi has now scored 12 goals in his last six games for Argentina. Lionel Messi has now scored 12 goals in his last six games for Argentina. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ #FIFAWorldCup #ARG https://t.co/Z3PamtrZeD

Darren Lewis @MirrorDarren We watch a lot of live football but seeing Messi score in the flesh will never not be special. We watch a lot of live football but seeing Messi score in the flesh will never not be special.

Jules Breach @julesbreach ‍ love seeing how emotional that made him too. Huge goal for Argentina. Messi - the absolute best. The touch sublimelove seeing how emotional that made him too. Huge goal for Argentina. Messi - the absolute best. The touch sublime 😮‍💨 love seeing how emotional that made him too. Huge goal for Argentina.

Harrryyy ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ @iamsrksharry77



#Messi𓃵

#FIFAWorldCup RT if you Think Messi is the greatest football player of all time. RT if you Think Messi is the greatest football player of all time.#Messi𓃵 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/FBLN18DJiU

𝘊𝘏𝘈𝘡𝘡𝘠 @astrodancerr



Shots: 4

Goals: 4



I am starting to think Ochoa is a Messi fan and letting him score 🤔 @433 Messi Vs Ochoa historyShots: 4Goals: 4I am starting to think Ochoa is a Messi fan and letting him score 🤔 @433 Messi Vs Ochoa historyShots: 4Goals: 4I am starting to think Ochoa is a Messi fan and letting him score 🤔

𝚈𝚊𝚜𝚒𝚗 @ThisYassine Tata Martino when Messi scored for Argentina Tata Martino when Messi scored for Argentina https://t.co/MHk5fyHFb0

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Portugal Vs Argentina final dream still alive Portugal Vs Argentina final dream still alive https://t.co/JvRmkTWuRc

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi



It’s ALWAYS LEO MESSI! One man to step up in the big moments. One man to bring hope when all hope is lost.It’s ALWAYS LEO MESSI! One man to step up in the big moments. One man to bring hope when all hope is lost.It’s ALWAYS LEO MESSI! 🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/XHrt2V9I7p

adin @adinross Messi is the greatest football player of all time. Messi is the greatest football player of all time.

Kwadwo Sheldon @kwadwosheldon Enzo Fernandez!!! My goodness Enzo Fernandez!!! My goodness

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-0 Argentina.



ENZO FERNANDEZ DOUBLES THE LEAD WITH A WONDERFUL GOAL!!!!!!!!! 2-0 Argentina.ENZO FERNANDEZ DOUBLES THE LEAD WITH A WONDERFUL GOAL!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QQ7UYQ4SAy

🍊 @orangepeeIs mexico and argentina teams whenever someone bumps into them mexico and argentina teams whenever someone bumps into them https://t.co/zNB0eIXIPa

monie⁷ @thvspam no one:

an Argentina player on the ground every 2 seconds:

no one:an Argentina player on the ground every 2 seconds:https://t.co/0Wb7CjVvg6

🅿roject:ûnknøwn🇺🇸🇱🇷🇲🇽 @Project9169 The Arabs in the stadium hearing the Argentina and Mexico fans yelling at each other in Spanish The Arabs in the stadium hearing the Argentina and Mexico fans yelling at each other in Spanish https://t.co/cUCVLmEEEp

Mowgli 🇧🇪 🇵🇹 @fbgwayno Lionel Messi’s bodyguard 🤬 | 720p Rodrigo De Paul first half highlights | Best Argentinian midfielder ?Lionel Messi’s bodyguard 🤬| 720p Rodrigo De Paul first half highlights | Best Argentinian midfielder ?👿👀 Lionel Messi’s bodyguard 🤬😍 | 720p https://t.co/BIrPv0rdLU

BabaIjebu @playbabaijebu No player has more World Cup appearances for Argentina than Lionel Messi, tied with Diego Maradona (21).



Two of the greats representing La Albiceleste.



#ARGMEX No player has more World Cup appearances for Argentina than Lionel Messi, tied with Diego Maradona (21).Two of the greats representing La Albiceleste. 🇦🇷 No player has more World Cup appearances for Argentina than Lionel Messi, tied with Diego Maradona (21).Two of the greats representing La Albiceleste. 🐐🐐#ARGMEX https://t.co/k5DrdSVm2r

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022 Lionel Andrés Messi. Two goals in this World Cup, eight total World Cup goals in his career. Lionel Andrés Messi. Two goals in this World Cup, eight total World Cup goals in his career. ⭐️🇦🇷 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/WSL06AD6cg

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp different World Cups!



2022

2018

2014

2010

2006 🎖️ Lionel Messi becomes the first man ever to assist indifferent World Cups!20222018201420102006 🎖️ Lionel Messi becomes the first man ever to assist in 5⃣ different World Cups!🏆 2022 🅰️🆕🏆 2018 🅰️🅰️🏆 2014 🅰️🏆 2010 🅰️🏆 2006 🅰️ https://t.co/XXHeSnlcHP

Zito @_Zeets The way Messi hugged Fernandez after that goal. He doesn’t even hug Thiago like that. The way Messi hugged Fernandez after that goal. He doesn’t even hug Thiago like that.

Lionel Messi's teammate Lautaro Martinez said Argentina were solely focused on Mexico ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup clash and they delivered

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Lionel Messi

Despite the defeat against Saudi Arabia in the opening game, Lionel Messi's attacking partner Lautaro Martinez had warned the team were fully focused on Mexico. Speaking to the media, he said (via The Guardian):

“We had our mourning; now we’re thinking solely about Mexico, We believe in our work, we trust in that, in the coaching staff and ourselves. We’re very calm. I am convinced that we’ll go out and represent Argentina like we should.”

Messi himself said after the game against Saudi Arabia:

“This group stands out for its unity and strength; this is the moment to show we are genuinely strong, It has been a long time since we found ourselves in a situation like this, where we were obliged [to win]."

Now Argentina have delivered in style to keep their FIFA World Cup hopes alive in Qatar.

