Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores stunning long-range goal to keep Argentina's FIFA World Cup dream alive during 2-0 win over Mexico

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Nov 27, 2022 02:36 AM IST
Argentina secured a 2-0 win against Mexico in their crucial FIFA World Cup game, courtesy of stunning goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez.

Messi scored from outside the box in the 64th minute of the game to give his team the lead. He fired home a shot from outside the box that went through a bunch of Mexican players, leaving Guillermo Ochoa with no chance.

Fernandez scored a peach of a second to extend his team's lead. The substitute struck in the 87th minute to seal the win.

The win put the Albicelestes in a good spot after they suffered a loss in the opening game of the group stage against Saudi Arabia.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Lionel Messi secured a crucial FIFA World Cup win for Argentina:

Lionel Messi has now scored 12 goals in his last six games for Argentina. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ #FIFAWorldCup #ARG https://t.co/Z3PamtrZeD
World CupGoalsMessi 8Maradona 8Games Messi 21Maradona 21TitlesMessi 0Maradona 1With that goal Messi gave himself a chance for the title twitter.com/fifaworldcup_d…
We watch a lot of live football but seeing Messi score in the flesh will never not be special.
Messi - the absolute best. The touch sublime 😮‍💨 love seeing how emotional that made him too. Huge goal for Argentina.
RT if you Think Messi is the greatest football player of all time.#Messi𓃵 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/FBLN18DJiU
@433 Messi Vs Ochoa historyShots: 4Goals: 4I am starting to think Ochoa is a Messi fan and letting him score 🤔
@ESPNFC Even the Mexico fans want a picture of Lionel Messi 😅 https://t.co/XybLPoHbIP
Tata Martino when Messi scored for Argentina https://t.co/MHk5fyHFb0
Portugal Vs Argentina final dream still alive https://t.co/JvRmkTWuRc
One man to step up in the big moments. One man to bring hope when all hope is lost.It’s ALWAYS LEO MESSI! 🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/XHrt2V9I7p
Messi is the greatest football player of all time.
Enzo Fernandez!!! My goodness
2-0 Argentina.ENZO FERNANDEZ DOUBLES THE LEAD WITH A WONDERFUL GOAL!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QQ7UYQ4SAy
Goal 2-0. Enzo Fernandez, cracker.
Argentina every minute on the floor: https://t.co/DkhuTmShnK
Mexico looking at Argentina like “This your king?” https://t.co/j4nrQwfL1Q
mexico and argentina teams whenever someone bumps into them https://t.co/zNB0eIXIPa
no one:an Argentina player on the ground every 2 seconds:https://t.co/0Wb7CjVvg6
argentina w the slightest brush: https://t.co/N7aZ3wVw2y
The Arabs in the stadium hearing the Argentina and Mexico fans yelling at each other in Spanish https://t.co/cUCVLmEEEp
Argentina v Mexico: 1st half highlights...😔#ARGMEX https://t.co/IcghL9SSBr
Rodrigo De Paul first half highlights | Best Argentinian midfielder ?👿👀 Lionel Messi’s bodyguard 🤬😍 | 720p https://t.co/BIrPv0rdLU

🇦🇷 No player has more World Cup appearances for Argentina than Lionel Messi, tied with Diego Maradona (21).Two of the greats representing La Albiceleste. 🐐🐐#ARGMEX https://t.co/k5DrdSVm2r

Lionel Andrés Messi. Two goals in this World Cup, eight total World Cup goals in his career. ⭐️🇦🇷 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/WSL06AD6cg

🎖️ Lionel Messi becomes the first man ever to assist in 5⃣ different World Cups!🏆 2022 🅰️🆕🏆 2018 🅰️🅰️🏆 2014 🅰️🏆 2010 🅰️🏆 2006 🅰️ https://t.co/XXHeSnlcHP

The way Messi hugged Fernandez after that goal. He doesn’t even hug Thiago like that.

Lionel Messi's teammate Lautaro Martinez said Argentina were solely focused on Mexico ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup clash and they delivered

Despite the defeat against Saudi Arabia in the opening game, Lionel Messi's attacking partner Lautaro Martinez had warned the team were fully focused on Mexico. Speaking to the media, he said (via The Guardian):

“We had our mourning; now we’re thinking solely about Mexico, We believe in our work, we trust in that, in the coaching staff and ourselves. We’re very calm. I am convinced that we’ll go out and represent Argentina like we should.”

Messi himself said after the game against Saudi Arabia:

“This group stands out for its unity and strength; this is the moment to show we are genuinely strong, It has been a long time since we found ourselves in a situation like this, where we were obliged [to win]."

Now Argentina have delivered in style to keep their FIFA World Cup hopes alive in Qatar.

