Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores stunning long-range goal to keep Argentina's FIFA World Cup dream alive during 2-0 win over Mexico

Argentina secured a 2-0 win against Mexico in their crucial FIFA World Cup game, courtesy of stunning goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez.
Messi scored from outside the box in the 64th minute of the game to give his team the lead. He fired home a shot from outside the box that went through a bunch of Mexican players, leaving Guillermo Ochoa with no chance.
Fernandez scored a peach of a second to extend his team's lead. The substitute struck in the 87th minute to seal the win.
The win put the Albicelestes in a good spot after they suffered a loss in the opening game of the group stage against Saudi Arabia.
Lionel Messi's teammate Lautaro Martinez said Argentina were solely focused on Mexico ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup clash and they delivered
Despite the defeat against Saudi Arabia in the opening game, Lionel Messi's attacking partner Lautaro Martinez had warned the team were fully focused on Mexico. Speaking to the media, he said (via The Guardian):
“We had our mourning; now we’re thinking solely about Mexico, We believe in our work, we trust in that, in the coaching staff and ourselves. We’re very calm. I am convinced that we’ll go out and represent Argentina like we should.”
Messi himself said after the game against Saudi Arabia:
“This group stands out for its unity and strength; this is the moment to show we are genuinely strong, It has been a long time since we found ourselves in a situation like this, where we were obliged [to win]."
Now Argentina have delivered in style to keep their FIFA World Cup hopes alive in Qatar.
