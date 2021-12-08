Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi surpasses Pele's record by netting a brace for PSG in 4-1 win over Club Brugge

Lionel Messi surpassed Pele (757) in terms of senior career goals after his brace in PSG's 4-1 triumph over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Argentine has now scored five goals in as many Champions League appearances since joining PSG this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's men enjoyed a rollicking start to the game at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe fired the hosts to a two-goal advantage by scoring twice inside the first seven minutes of the Group A clash.

The Frenchman then turned provider for Lionel Messi to find the back of the net in the 38th minute. After receiving a pass from Mbappe, the Argentine forward dribbled towards the box before firing a shot from just outside the area.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Messi and Mbappe put on a show in Paris Messi and Mbappe put on a show in Paris https://t.co/Pu4aV0JMbQ

Simon Mignolet had no chance of stopping the shot as the ball nestled into the back of the net before Lionel Messi wheeled away in celebration. It was his 757th senior career goal which resulted in PSG securing a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Club Brugge enjoyed a promising start to the second half, testing Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal for PSG. The visitors pulled a goal back through Mats Rits in the 68th minute.

Lionel Messi completed the rout for PSG from the spot

However, the hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished when Ignace van der Brempt conceded a penalty for a foul on Lionel Messi. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped up to take the spot-kick and converted with ease to make it 4-1 for PSG.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has now scored 758 career goals, overtaking Pele who is on 757 goals. Lionel Messi has now scored 758 career goals, overtaking Pele who is on 757 goals.

Although he completed the full 90 minutes, Lionel Messi could not complete a hat-trick. Despite that, the Argentine will be buoyed after being back among the goals for the Ligue 1 giants.

Although they ended up winning comfortably, PSG still finished second in Group A behind Manchester City. With Lionel Messi hitting the right form ahead of the knockout stages of the Champions League, PSG will be increasingly hopeful of their chances.

As expected, the excellent display from Lionel Messi and PSG invited several reactions from his fans around the world. Twitter was sent into a frenzy after the PSG talisman scored his first goal of the night from distance. Eventually, the icing on the cake arrived for the fans to devour, with the perfectly-executed penalty in the second half.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game as PSG secured a comfortable win over Club Brugge. Understandably, it is dominated by one man and he doesn't need an introduction!

ESPN FC @ESPNFC No other player has scored more goals from outside the box than Lionel Messi in the past 12 UCL seasons 😨 No other player has scored more goals from outside the box than Lionel Messi in the past 12 UCL seasons 😨 https://t.co/bvBctIblOQ

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi completed the game already. Now he just chooses one thing every few months like free kicks or outside the box goals and goes crazy with it.



He's just doing random side quests 😭 Messi completed the game already. Now he just chooses one thing every few months like free kicks or outside the box goals and goes crazy with it. He's just doing random side quests 😭

Teflon👽😂 @Tef_lon_don Kylian Mbappe and Messi partnership has become so strong that Real Madrid and Ronaldo fans are crying Kylian Mbappe and Messi partnership has become so strong that Real Madrid and Ronaldo fans are crying

MC @CrewsMat10 Lionel Messi in 2021 has scored more outside the box goals than in any other year of his career.



16 (SIXTEEN). Lionel Messi in 2021 has scored more outside the box goals than in any other year of his career. 16 (SIXTEEN). https://t.co/kTiHhepnzD

Messi Official @i_amLeoMessi10

🐐 From tonight onwards we should count #Messi inside the box goals as special because outside the box is so common for him. From tonight onwards we should count #Messi inside the box goals as special because outside the box is so common for him.🐐

𝕵𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖆𝖝🎧 @JerraxLFC PSG wining 3-0 without certain Brazilian fraud PSG wining 3-0 without certain Brazilian fraud https://t.co/sIAMXPY6xr

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe becomes the youngest player in Champions League history to score 30 goals ⭐️ Kylian Mbappe becomes the youngest player in Champions League history to score 30 goals ⭐️ https://t.co/wunZQs4VZQ

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Mbappe with the speed and pass but the control by Lionel Messi and the placement, incredible. Mbappe with the speed and pass but the control by Lionel Messi and the placement, incredible.

will turner @iam_epicc Messi’s playmaking has gone through the roof. Messi’s playmaking has gone through the roof.

CFC Kabli Sengh ☬ @CFCSengh Messi equalling Ronaldo's records whilst being 2 years younger

My GOAT Messi equalling Ronaldo's records whilst being 2 years youngerMy GOAT https://t.co/36W8jVVAPa

Asad @mab2905 Ronaldo fans trying to create new fugazi stats to force a rivalry with Messi Ronaldo fans trying to create new fugazi stats to force a rivalry with Messi https://t.co/QkzLGLRPhg

FormulaFCB @1realFormula Messi's goal should win the ucl goal of the week whoaaaatt😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 Messi's goal should win the ucl goal of the week whoaaaatt😍🔥🔥🔥🔥

Harkrish Ahuja @TheHA97766643 Now Poch won't be sacked. Sacrifice to see Messi score innit? Now Poch won't be sacked. Sacrifice to see Messi score innit?

ел македоñеро @PSGcofi marquinhos every game under poch marquinhos every game under poch https://t.co/tYH6c2arWy

J.  @Jayy10i I don’t understand why people still compare Ronaldo to Messi... Messi is way better I don’t understand why people still compare Ronaldo to Messi... Messi is way better https://t.co/zSaX7Djyph

J. @MessiIizer Messi is the best player ever Messi is the best player ever

Kwame Benaiah @kwamebenaiah Imagine PSG keeping a clean sheet. Not possible 😂😂 Imagine PSG keeping a clean sheet. Not possible 😂😂

Dik69  😈😡 @69Positionss Messi The Greatest Of All 🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾 Messi The Greatest Of All 🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾

Also Read Article Continues below

Jinchūriki @ISanfrans LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI, the best there is and the best there would ever be.👑 #PSGCLU LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI, the best there is and the best there would ever be.👑#PSGCLU

Edited by Nived Zenith