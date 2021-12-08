Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi surpasses Pele's record by netting a brace for PSG in 4-1 win over Club Brugge

Lionel Messi surpassed Pele (757) in terms of senior career goals after his brace in PSG's 4-1 triumph over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Argentine has now scored five goals in as many Champions League appearances since joining PSG this summer.
Mauricio Pochettino's men enjoyed a rollicking start to the game at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe fired the hosts to a two-goal advantage by scoring twice inside the first seven minutes of the Group A clash.
The Frenchman then turned provider for Lionel Messi to find the back of the net in the 38th minute. After receiving a pass from Mbappe, the Argentine forward dribbled towards the box before firing a shot from just outside the area.
Simon Mignolet had no chance of stopping the shot as the ball nestled into the back of the net before Lionel Messi wheeled away in celebration. It was his 757th senior career goal which resulted in PSG securing a 3-0 lead at half-time.
Club Brugge enjoyed a promising start to the second half, testing Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal for PSG. The visitors pulled a goal back through Mats Rits in the 68th minute.
Lionel Messi completed the rout for PSG from the spot
However, the hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished when Ignace van der Brempt conceded a penalty for a foul on Lionel Messi. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped up to take the spot-kick and converted with ease to make it 4-1 for PSG.
Although he completed the full 90 minutes, Lionel Messi could not complete a hat-trick. Despite that, the Argentine will be buoyed after being back among the goals for the Ligue 1 giants.
Although they ended up winning comfortably, PSG still finished second in Group A behind Manchester City. With Lionel Messi hitting the right form ahead of the knockout stages of the Champions League, PSG will be increasingly hopeful of their chances.
As expected, the excellent display from Lionel Messi and PSG invited several reactions from his fans around the world. Twitter was sent into a frenzy after the PSG talisman scored his first goal of the night from distance. Eventually, the icing on the cake arrived for the fans to devour, with the perfectly-executed penalty in the second half.
On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game as PSG secured a comfortable win over Club Brugge. Understandably, it is dominated by one man and he doesn't need an introduction!
