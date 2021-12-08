×
Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi surpasses Pele's record by netting a brace for PSG in 4-1 win over Club Brugge

Lionel Messi and Mbappe dismantled Club Brugge
Nived Zenith
Modified Dec 08, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Lionel Messi surpassed Pele (757) in terms of senior career goals after his brace in PSG's 4-1 triumph over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Argentine has now scored five goals in as many Champions League appearances since joining PSG this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's men enjoyed a rollicking start to the game at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe fired the hosts to a two-goal advantage by scoring twice inside the first seven minutes of the Group A clash.

The Frenchman then turned provider for Lionel Messi to find the back of the net in the 38th minute. After receiving a pass from Mbappe, the Argentine forward dribbled towards the box before firing a shot from just outside the area.

Messi and Mbappe put on a show in Paris https://t.co/Pu4aV0JMbQ

Simon Mignolet had no chance of stopping the shot as the ball nestled into the back of the net before Lionel Messi wheeled away in celebration. It was his 757th senior career goal which resulted in PSG securing a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Club Brugge enjoyed a promising start to the second half, testing Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal for PSG. The visitors pulled a goal back through Mats Rits in the 68th minute.

Lionel Messi completed the rout for PSG from the spot

However, the hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished when Ignace van der Brempt conceded a penalty for a foul on Lionel Messi. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped up to take the spot-kick and converted with ease to make it 4-1 for PSG.

Lionel Messi has now scored 758 career goals, overtaking Pele who is on 757 goals.

Although he completed the full 90 minutes, Lionel Messi could not complete a hat-trick. Despite that, the Argentine will be buoyed after being back among the goals for the Ligue 1 giants.

Although they ended up winning comfortably, PSG still finished second in Group A behind Manchester City. With Lionel Messi hitting the right form ahead of the knockout stages of the Champions League, PSG will be increasingly hopeful of their chances.

As expected, the excellent display from Lionel Messi and PSG invited several reactions from his fans around the world. Twitter was sent into a frenzy after the PSG talisman scored his first goal of the night from distance. Eventually, the icing on the cake arrived for the fans to devour, with the perfectly-executed penalty in the second half.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game as PSG secured a comfortable win over Club Brugge. Understandably, it is dominated by one man and he doesn't need an introduction!

Messi overtakes Pele for most career goals scored with 758 ⚽️ #messi https://t.co/rnyeKdiEJF
No other player has scored more goals from outside the box than Lionel Messi in the past 12 UCL seasons 😨 https://t.co/bvBctIblOQ
messi happy = we happy https://t.co/2TQ0mqY5cu
Leo Messi has scored against 38 teams in the #UCL tying with Cristiano Ronaldo's record. These two 🤯 https://t.co/FmhmsSNXnP
Messi with the ball outside box #PSGCLU https://t.co/EVYEQJg4Ia
Messi completed the game already. Now he just chooses one thing every few months like free kicks or outside the box goals and goes crazy with it. He's just doing random side quests 😭
Kylian Mbappe and Messi partnership has become so strong that Real Madrid and Ronaldo fans are crying
@UTDMoh_ Messi pointing to players better than him👍🏻 https://t.co/evQFPkrqlb
Lionel Messi in 2021 has scored more outside the box goals than in any other year of his career. 16 (SIXTEEN). https://t.co/kTiHhepnzD
From tonight onwards we should count #Messi inside the box goals as special because outside the box is so common for him.🐐
PSG wining 3-0 without certain Brazilian fraud https://t.co/sIAMXPY6xr
Kylian Mbappe becomes the youngest player in Champions League history to score 30 goals ⭐️ https://t.co/wunZQs4VZQ
Mbappe with the speed and pass but the control by Lionel Messi and the placement, incredible.
Messi’s playmaking has gone through the roof.
Messi equalling Ronaldo's records whilst being 2 years youngerMy GOAT https://t.co/36W8jVVAPa
Ronaldo fans trying to create new fugazi stats to force a rivalry with Messi https://t.co/QkzLGLRPhg
Messi's goal should win the ucl goal of the week whoaaaatt😍🔥🔥🔥🔥
Now Poch won't be sacked. Sacrifice to see Messi score innit?
marquinhos every game under poch https://t.co/tYH6c2arWy
I don’t understand why people still compare Ronaldo to Messi... Messi is way better https://t.co/zSaX7Djyph
Messi is the best player ever
Imagine PSG keeping a clean sheet. Not possible 😂😂
No tap ins here ❌😂 twitter.com/espnfc/status/…
Levitate like a true Great 🌍✨#Messi https://t.co/p7gnMGWZ0D
Messi The Greatest Of All 🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI, the best there is and the best there would ever be.👑#PSGCLU

