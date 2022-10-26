Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi takes center stage in PSG's 7-2 demolition of Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lionel Messi subjected Maccabi Haifa to a ruthless lesson in attack as the Parisians beat their Israeli visitors 7-2 on Tuesday, October 25.
The hosts began the affair by putting Maccabi on the backfoot almost immediately. Fabian Ruiz had the first big chance of the game, but the central midfielder was unable to get his shot on target. Neymar Jr. also had a vital chance to open the scoring with the goalkeeper well off his line. However, the Brazilian forward failed to place his chance properly, putting it wide instead.
Eventually, in the 19th minute, it was Messi who secured the opener for PSG, as Kylian Mbappe turned provider for the Argentine. The Frenchman received a headed pass from Messi deep into the box, but was unable to finish off the goal as he got crowded. He laid it back onto the former Barcelona legend, who wasted no time curling it in to put the Parisians ahead.
The game immediately went into overdrive as the goals started pouring in. Mbappe was next to add his name to the scoresheet with a Messi-esque curler in the 32nd minute. Notably, the forward tried to tee Messi up, but it was intercepted and he latched onto the loose ball before belting in his effort.
Neymar was next to score three minutes later, making up for his missed chance earlier in the game. PSG broke on a fast-paced counter attack, with Messi linking up well with Mbappe and Neymar. The goalkeeper rushed out to meet the Brazilian forward, but had no chance as Neymar chipped it right over him and into the goal.
A well-practiced freekick from Maccabi Haifa saw them pull one back. The unsuspecting Parisian defense did not get to the high ball on time, but Abdoulaye Seck did. He put his towering header past Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the goal in the 38th minute.
On the cusp of half-time, Messi scored another goal. After a pass from Mbappe, the legend dribbled past his markers before rifling a low shot beyond the goalkeeper to give PSG their fourth goal of the game.
Maccabi Haifa score another but cannot stop Lionel Messi and PSG
A bright start from the visitors saw them confound the Parisians with a number of chances. Their efforts eventually led to fruition as Seck added his second goal of the night to make it 4-2 at the 50-minute mark.
However, it wasn't enough to keep the hosts from completing their rout. Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi linked well to score the Parisians' fifth goal of the night. The right-back's long-range pass saw Mbappe cut into the box before curling into the top corner in minute 64.
Three minutes later, a deflection from Sean Goldberg off a Neymar cross made it six for the hosts as they continued to relentlessly hound their visitors in the final third. Messi notably got a chance to secure his hat-trick but could only hit the post late in the game.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to secure yet another assist instead, guiding a pass to Carlos Soler, who rifled it in six minutes before 90.
Group H toppers PSG now have 11 points from five Champions League games, the same as second-placed Benfica, who have a lower goal difference.