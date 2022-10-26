Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi takes center stage in PSG's 7-2 demolition of Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lionel Messi subjected Maccabi Haifa to a ruthless lesson in attack as the Parisians beat their Israeli visitors 7-2 on Tuesday, October 25.

The hosts began the affair by putting Maccabi on the backfoot almost immediately. Fabian Ruiz had the first big chance of the game, but the central midfielder was unable to get his shot on target. Neymar Jr. also had a vital chance to open the scoring with the goalkeeper well off his line. However, the Brazilian forward failed to place his chance properly, putting it wide instead.

Eventually, in the 19th minute, it was Messi who secured the opener for PSG, as Kylian Mbappe turned provider for the Argentine. The Frenchman received a headed pass from Messi deep into the box, but was unable to finish off the goal as he got crowded. He laid it back onto the former Barcelona legend, who wasted no time curling it in to put the Parisians ahead.

The game immediately went into overdrive as the goals started pouring in. Mbappe was next to add his name to the scoresheet with a Messi-esque curler in the 32nd minute. Notably, the forward tried to tee Messi up, but it was intercepted and he latched onto the loose ball before belting in his effort.

Neymar was next to score three minutes later, making up for his missed chance earlier in the game. PSG broke on a fast-paced counter attack, with Messi linking up well with Mbappe and Neymar. The goalkeeper rushed out to meet the Brazilian forward, but had no chance as Neymar chipped it right over him and into the goal.

A well-practiced freekick from Maccabi Haifa saw them pull one back. The unsuspecting Parisian defense did not get to the high ball on time, but Abdoulaye Seck did. He put his towering header past Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the goal in the 38th minute.

On the cusp of half-time, Messi scored another goal. After a pass from Mbappe, the legend dribbled past his markers before rifling a low shot beyond the goalkeeper to give PSG their fourth goal of the game.

Maccabi Haifa score another but cannot stop Lionel Messi and PSG

A bright start from the visitors saw them confound the Parisians with a number of chances. Their efforts eventually led to fruition as Seck added his second goal of the night to make it 4-2 at the 50-minute mark.

However, it wasn't enough to keep the hosts from completing their rout. Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi linked well to score the Parisians' fifth goal of the night. The right-back's long-range pass saw Mbappe cut into the box before curling into the top corner in minute 64.

Three minutes later, a deflection from Sean Goldberg off a Neymar cross made it six for the hosts as they continued to relentlessly hound their visitors in the final third. Messi notably got a chance to secure his hat-trick but could only hit the post late in the game.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to secure yet another assist instead, guiding a pass to Carlos Soler, who rifled it in six minutes before 90.

Here is how Twitter reacted to PSG's 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa:

Umir @umirf1 Alhamdulilah for being able to witness Lionel Messi's entire career. Alhamdulilah for being able to witness Lionel Messi's entire career.

Juan Arango @JuanG_Arango Messi is no longer using blistering pace and slaloming runs. He uses "pausa". He thinks. He surveys. He evaluates his options.



And he's now a creative midfielder... that happens to score goals. Messi is no longer using blistering pace and slaloming runs. He uses "pausa". He thinks. He surveys. He evaluates his options. And he's now a creative midfielder... that happens to score goals.

JEY 🇬🇭 @MmoaNkoaaa Messi has more goals contribution today (4) than Ronaldo this season (3)🤣 Messi has more goals contribution today (4) than Ronaldo this season (3)🤣 https://t.co/2g9b0h3m8s

Evan @evv821 Messi is now the first player in Europe to reach double digit goals and assists this season. Not bad for a system player Messi is now the first player in Europe to reach double digit goals and assists this season. Not bad for a system player

ganesh @breathMessi21 Messi looks more interested in getting one more assists than his hat-trick. He is really built different Messi looks more interested in getting one more assists than his hat-trick. He is really built different 😂

Fosty @KwasiNawil Your Goat can’t even score against Omonia but it’s Messi’s 2 goals against Maccabi Haifa you are complaining about Your Goat can’t even score against Omonia but it’s Messi’s 2 goals against Maccabi Haifa you are complaining about😭😭😭

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi At 35 years of age, Messi is comfortably still the best player in the world.



Don’t let one off-season fool you. At 35 years of age, Messi is comfortably still the best player in the world.Don’t let one off-season fool you.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

11 goals

12 assists Lionel Messi for PSG this season:11 goals12 assists Lionel Messi for PSG this season:⚽️ 11 goals🎯 12 assists https://t.co/oB9UVwItVd

Sarki. @Waspapping_ Lionel Messi about to win his 8th Balon D’or in an era where Mbappe and Haaland are supposed to take over his reigns at the top Lionel Messi about to win his 8th Balon D’or in an era where Mbappe and Haaland are supposed to take over his reigns at the top

Ivan 🇬🇭🧍🏿 @Mrbelgium1 2 goals and 2 assists for Lionel Messi tonight. This season is really going to be fun for Messi Fc 2 goals and 2 assists for Lionel Messi tonight. This season is really going to be fun for Messi Fc 😂😂😂😂🐐

Edmund 💉||Watch Football & Get Paid @EdmundOris Messi, we know you like to assist.



We need one more goal pleaseeeeeee Messi, we know you like to assist.We need one more goal pleaseeeeeee

THÉ Àlláñ Cöüñtý 🇺🇬 @AllanSseky Messi making football look so easy. The little magician is just too much Messi making football look so easy. The little magician is just too much 💯

Barça Pictures #14 @Barca__pictures If you’re not watching Messi this season you’re missing out. If you’re not watching Messi this season you’re missing out.

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl Messi against Maccabi Haifa:



2 Goals and 2 assists



Ronaldo this season:



2 Goals and 1 assists Messi against Maccabi Haifa:2 Goals and 2 assists Ronaldo this season:2 Goals and 1 assists https://t.co/1KdCr1xTrJ

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Messi contributed to 4 goals tonight. 2 goals and 2 assists. Are you not entertained??? Messi contributed to 4 goals tonight. 2 goals and 2 assists. Are you not entertained???

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 & 2 - Lionel Messi is the oldest player in UEFA Champions League history to both score twice and assist twice in a game (35 years, 123 days). Multifaceted. 2 & 2 - Lionel Messi is the oldest player in UEFA Champions League history to both score twice and assist twice in a game (35 years, 123 days). Multifaceted. https://t.co/9ZHTTGx4IL

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Phenom. Kylian Mbappe has 8 goals + assists in the Champions League this season. No player has more.Phenom. Kylian Mbappe has 8 goals + assists in the Champions League this season. No player has more.Phenom. 🐢 https://t.co/IMYbNuUy1d

Edmund 💉||Watch Football & Get Paid @EdmundOris Messi FC is begging Messi to score a hatrick after he’s bagged a brace of goals and assists.



Ronaldo FC is begging Ronaldo to do what he can in training to impress Ten Hag so he can start instead of sitting on the bench 🤣🤣



They’re levels to this goat things. Messi FC is begging Messi to score a hatrick after he’s bagged a brace of goals and assists. Ronaldo FC is begging Ronaldo to do what he can in training to impress Ten Hag so he can start instead of sitting on the bench 🤣🤣They’re levels to this goat things.

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐈𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈 is restricted💔🀄️ @witty_12415 GOAT. Stop watching football. 🏾

Even true Ronaldo fans dey confirm am. Sorry to say but if you still don’t acknowledge Messi as theGOAT. Stop watching football.Even true Ronaldo fans dey confirm am. Sorry to say but if you still don’t acknowledge Messi as the 🐐GOAT. Stop watching football.🙏🏾Even true Ronaldo fans dey confirm am.

𝕬𝖑𝖍𝖆𝖏𝖎 𝕷𝖚𝖕𝖎𝖓 @MasterPackerPut and that’s an indisputable fact. We move. Mark my words, Messi will end up as UCL top scorer. Every record Ronaldo thinks he has in UCL, Messi will wipe each and every single one of them off and go on to make Ronaldo IRRELEVANT in UCL. Messi is the GOATand that’s an indisputable fact. We move. Mark my words, Messi will end up as UCL top scorer. Every record Ronaldo thinks he has in UCL, Messi will wipe each and every single one of them off and go on to make Ronaldo IRRELEVANT in UCL. Messi is the GOAT 🐐 and that’s an indisputable fact. We move.

Tema Mayor🇬🇭 @pro__designer_ So upon all what Messi is doing, people still believe Ronaldo is the Goat? Eii are they drunk? So upon all what Messi is doing, people still believe Ronaldo is the Goat? Eii are they drunk?

Group H toppers PSG now have 11 points from five Champions League games, the same as second-placed Benfica, who have a lower goal difference.

