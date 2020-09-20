Twitter explodes as Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 after Kepa Arrizabalaga howler

Liverpool recorded a comprehensive 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Sadio Mane netting a brace after Andreas Christensen was sent off for the hosts.
Christensen was sent off towards the end of the first half for denying Mane a clear goal scoring opportunity. Referee Paul Tierney had first handed just a Yellow Card to the English defender, but after a VAR review, he changed his decision from yellow to red. Mane was released through on goal with an over the top ball by Jordan Henderson, and before the forward could take a touch and possibly try and round the keeper or chip the keeper, he was brought down by Christensen.
Mane opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's side, heading home Roberto Firmino's pinpoint cross after some neat buildup by Liverpool. The Senegalese international then doubled Liverpool's lead after pressuring Kepa Arrizabalaga into giving away the ball inside the box, before slotting home.
Chelsea were handed a lifeline when Thiago was deemed to have fouled Timo Werner inside the box, but Alisson made an excellent save to deny Jorginho from the spot.
