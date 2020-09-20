Twitter explodes as Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 after Kepa Arrizabalaga howler

Liverpool recorded a comprehensive 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Sadio Mane netting a brace after Andreas Christensen was sent off for the hosts.

Christensen was sent off towards the end of the first half for denying Mane a clear goal scoring opportunity. Referee Paul Tierney had first handed just a Yellow Card to the English defender, but after a VAR review, he changed his decision from yellow to red. Mane was released through on goal with an over the top ball by Jordan Henderson, and before the forward could take a touch and possibly try and round the keeper or chip the keeper, he was brought down by Christensen.

Mane opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's side, heading home Roberto Firmino's pinpoint cross after some neat buildup by Liverpool. The Senegalese international then doubled Liverpool's lead after pressuring Kepa Arrizabalaga into giving away the ball inside the box, before slotting home.

Chelsea were handed a lifeline when Thiago was deemed to have fouled Timo Werner inside the box, but Alisson made an excellent save to deny Jorginho from the spot.

It started well for Chelsea and Werner...

Timo Werner completed more take-ons (2) than all other players on the pitch combined (1) in the first 10 minutes against Liverpool. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2020

Almost...

Chelsea have failed to produce a single shot in the first 20 minutes against Liverpool. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2020

But it all went south towards the end of the first half...

RED CARD Andreas Christensen is sent off following a challenge on Sadio Mane, with the decision being confirmed after visiting the Referee Review Area



Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (45+1 mins) #CHELIV — Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2020

Advertisement

Andreas Christensen is the first Chelsea player to be sent off in a Premier League game since Frank Lampard became manager.



Time for the real test. https://t.co/b4bg5xhxCx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2020

2009 - Andreas Christensen is the first player to be sent off in a Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool since Frank Lampard in February 2009. Orders. pic.twitter.com/Hz7kHEOklW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

100% Mane gets that ball if he's not hauled down. Well done ref for admitting you made a shocker and changing it — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) September 20, 2020

It’s the arms wrapping around Mane that makes that a red. There’s one view where you see an honest clash of legs, but it’s a sending off. — FK ☕️ (@fkhanage) September 20, 2020

Andreas Christensen is the first player to be sent off in a Premier League game against Liverpool in over two years.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka was the last to see red against the Reds (August 2018). pic.twitter.com/TLOkOUZ3Jt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2020

However, VVD and company have struggled to assert their dominance in the air

Aerials won in the first half:



Chelsea 9-1 Liverpool — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2020

It just got from bad to worse for Chelsea...

GOAL Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (50 mins)



Sadio Mane rounds off some wonderful build-up by nodding in Roberto Firmino's cross#CHELIV — Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2020

Kepa Arrizabaclanger. Ammirite. — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) September 20, 2020

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the gift that keeps on giving. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 20, 2020

Errors leading to goals in the 2020-21 Premier League:



◎ Kepa Arrizabalaga: 2

◎ All other players in the league combined: 1



😬 pic.twitter.com/yr3VgoY76c — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2020

Kepa has let in 8.4% of the goals Chelsea have ever conceded in the PL — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) September 20, 2020

GOAL Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool (54 mins)



Sadio Mane bags a brace after pouncing on Kepa Arrizabalaga's mistake to pass into an empty net#CHELIV — Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2020

The timing couldn't be better, could it be?

Edouard Mendy to Chelsea is 100% done and also signed. The announcement will be on next week. 🔵🤝 #CFC #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Sadio Mane, what a player!

3 - Sadio Mané is only the third Liverpool player to score a @premierleague brace at Stamford Bridge, after Steve McManaman in December 1995 and Philippe Coutinho in October 2015. Integral. pic.twitter.com/dwg1CpOCRs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

◉ Sadio Mané: 85 goals, 196 games

◎ Fernando Torres: 85 goals, 212 games

◎ Eden Hazard: 85 goals, 245 games



Natural goalscorer. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6pA1dzvklS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Thiago made his debut for Liverpool

Thiago becomes the 145th Spanish player to appear in the Premier League, and 23rd to do so for Liverpool. https://t.co/4lDVdfEwGV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2020

Chelsea got a lifeline, but Jorginho's penalty was saved by Alisson

PENALTY SAVED



Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool (75 mins)



Alisson saves Jorginho's spot-kick after Timo Werner was brought down by Thiago in the box #CHELIV — Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2020

Thiago has conceded a penalty with just his second tackle in a Liverpool shirt. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2020

One of those days for Chelsea...

1999 - Chelsea have both had a player sent off and missed a penalty in a Premier League for the first time since February 1999 against Blackburn, when Gianluca Vialli was sent off and Frank Leboeuf missed from the spot. Cruel. pic.twitter.com/RertnYw9nd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020