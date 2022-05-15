Twitter explodes as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to lift the FA Cup at Wembley

In front of a capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium, Liverpool held their nerves to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14. The Blues have now lost three consecutive FA Cup finals as they lost 6-5 on penalties against the Reds this time.

Liverpool made a better start to the cup final compared to their opponents. Luis Diaz looked lively in the early stages of the game. He had a wonderful opportunity to score after an excellent ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold but failed to convert it.

However, the biggest news to come out of the first half was Mohamed Salah's injury which forced him to walk off the pitch. Portuguese forward Diogo Jota replaced the Egyptian on the right wing.

Following a 0-0 scoreline after the first-half, it was Chelsea's turn to make a bright start to the second half. Thomas Tuchel's side had two glorious opportunities to take the lead inside the first three minutes of the second half. Christian Pulisic first forced a save off Alisson Becker before Marcos Alonso hit the crossbar from a free-kick.

Left-back Andy Robertson had the best chance of the game thus far. The Scottish captain hit the post from close range in the final 10 minutes of normal time.

A cup final involving Liverpool and Chelsea yet again went into extra time

For the second time this season, a final involving Chelsea and Liverpool went into extra time after a goalless draw. A similar situation took place when the two sides played one another in the final of the Carabao Cup in February. The Reds won 11-10 on penalties back then.

The second-half started with Jurgen Klopp replacing Virgil van Dijk with Joel Matip. This could be a precautionary substitute with one eye on the Champions League final on May 28 against Real Madrid.

Both sides played tentatively in extra time with chances coming few and far between. Despite their best efforts, the game eventually went into a penalty shootout following a goalless affair after 120 minutes.

In one of the most tense penalty shootouts, Greece international Kostas Tsimikas scored the decisive spot-kick to clinch the game for the Reds. This came after Alisson saved Mason Mount's penalty early on.

It is also worth mentioning that Liverpool have won their first FA Cup since 2006. This means that Klopp has now won all the trophies available to him as manager of Liverpool apart from the Europa League.

In the wake of an excellent FA Cup final, football fans and former players took to Twitter to react as Klopp's side maintained their hopes for a historic quadruple. Here are some tweets from them throughout the game:

Squawka News @SquawkaNews League Cup

FA Cup

Champions League

Premier League



The quadruple dream continues for Liverpool. League CupFA CupChampions LeaguePremier LeagueThe quadruple dream continues for Liverpool. ✅ League Cup✅ FA Cup⏳ Champions League⏳ Premier LeagueThe quadruple dream continues for Liverpool. 💭 https://t.co/0lDViNpWie

Anthoo_BDS @AnthoMCS WOW AMAZING MATCH GG @LFC LET'S GO GET THE HISTORIC QUADRUPLE. YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE WOW AMAZING MATCH GG @LFC LET'S GO GET THE HISTORIC QUADRUPLE. YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The Greek Scouser come on!!!!; Up the reds Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The Greek Scouser come on!!!!; Up the reds ♥️🔴

Depressed Diaz @LikedCoyote ALISSON FOR THE BALLON DOR ALISSON FOR THE BALLON DOR

Samuel @SamueILFC KOSTAS TSIMIKAS THE GREEK SCOUSER. LIVERPOOL LEGEND. NO BETTER PLAYER TO WIN US THE TROPHY. KOSTAS TSIMIKAS THE GREEK SCOUSER. LIVERPOOL LEGEND. NO BETTER PLAYER TO WIN US THE TROPHY. 🇬🇷🔴

- @AnfieldRd96 ALISSON & TSIMIKAS.



I FUCKING LOVE YOU. ALISSON & TSIMIKAS. I FUCKING LOVE YOU.

Loso  @LosoLFC Another Hendo shuffle >>>>>> Another Hendo shuffle >>>>>>

Ben Webb @BenWebbLFC Hendo shuffle. Hello old friend…. Hendo shuffle. Hello old friend….

. @jjjjrAFC Chill out Barkley, that won’t save Everton Chill out Barkley, that won’t save Everton

Ethan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦 @Ethan_LAHK I told you lot Azpilicueta is finished I told you lot Azpilicueta is finished

🕊 @KessieACL GET AZPILICUETA AS FAR AWAY FROM MY CLUB GET AZPILICUETA AS FAR AWAY FROM MY CLUB

Manchester is blue @MCFCAG Omds if Chelsea bring on kepa and lose another penalty shootout Omds if Chelsea bring on kepa and lose another penalty shootout 💀

Neal Underwood @neal_sousbois Clever by Lukaku to conserve his energy by not doing any running whatsoever. Clever by Lukaku to conserve his energy by not doing any running whatsoever.

Dom Farrell @DomFarrell1986 Standing ovation as Diaz makes way. He's been absolutely box-office, breathtaking. But, if Liverpool don't do this, a couple of his misses will sting. Standing ovation as Diaz makes way. He's been absolutely box-office, breathtaking. But, if Liverpool don't do this, a couple of his misses will sting.

lllll lll lllllll l @dGhost_ This extra time is unnecessary, we are only here thanks to poor finishing from Diaz, Jota and Robertson This extra time is unnecessary, we are only here thanks to poor finishing from Diaz, Jota and Robertson

BrexitFC @JackYou68975768 DIAZ PLEASE FINISH DIAZ PLEASE FINISH

Emirates FA Cup @EmiratesFACup



Wembley would have erupted if that had hit the net!



#EmiratesFACup Crashed against the post by @andrewrobertso5 Wembley would have erupted if that had hit the net! Crashed against the post by @andrewrobertso5 💥Wembley would have erupted if that had hit the net!#EmiratesFACup https://t.co/j1eBXOqNEK

Connor @916connor_ how has robertson missed that oh my word… how has robertson missed that oh my word…

🇵🇹👑 @lfcjack_11 Robertson has just cost us this game, how can he miss that l! Robertson has just cost us this game, how can he miss that l!

mj @m_shah0 Vinicius and Benzema will be nutting all over Trent if Alonso and Pulisic are doing him like this Vinicius and Benzema will be nutting all over Trent if Alonso and Pulisic are doing him like this

HE 🇪🇬 @hazem_elna3m Salah is so scared of Real Madrid that he injured himself before the #UCL final. Salah is so scared of Real Madrid that he injured himself before the #UCL final.

Abrar 🇵🇸 @_Abrxr Salah missing another CL final vs Madrid would be gutting man, Inshallah he’s okay Salah missing another CL final vs Madrid would be gutting man, Inshallah he’s okay

delilah @cybcrsins all that talk from salah and now he might miss the real madrid game all that talk from salah and now he might miss the real madrid game

Sappy Jnr @SappyJnr TRENT DO NOT FINISH ME TRENT DO NOT FINISH ME

Paa Kofi @paa_francis Diaz Should have score that.......That pass from Trent though Diaz Should have score that.......That pass from Trent though

Edited by Aditya Singh