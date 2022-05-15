Twitter explodes as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to lift the FA Cup at Wembley

In front of a capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium, Liverpool held their nerves to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14. The Blues have now lost three consecutive FA Cup finals as they lost 6-5 on penalties against the Reds this time.
Liverpool made a better start to the cup final compared to their opponents. Luis Diaz looked lively in the early stages of the game. He had a wonderful opportunity to score after an excellent ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold but failed to convert it.
However, the biggest news to come out of the first half was Mohamed Salah's injury which forced him to walk off the pitch. Portuguese forward Diogo Jota replaced the Egyptian on the right wing.
Following a 0-0 scoreline after the first-half, it was Chelsea's turn to make a bright start to the second half. Thomas Tuchel's side had two glorious opportunities to take the lead inside the first three minutes of the second half. Christian Pulisic first forced a save off Alisson Becker before Marcos Alonso hit the crossbar from a free-kick.
Left-back Andy Robertson had the best chance of the game thus far. The Scottish captain hit the post from close range in the final 10 minutes of normal time.
A cup final involving Liverpool and Chelsea yet again went into extra time
For the second time this season, a final involving Chelsea and Liverpool went into extra time after a goalless draw. A similar situation took place when the two sides played one another in the final of the Carabao Cup in February. The Reds won 11-10 on penalties back then.
The second-half started with Jurgen Klopp replacing Virgil van Dijk with Joel Matip. This could be a precautionary substitute with one eye on the Champions League final on May 28 against Real Madrid.
Both sides played tentatively in extra time with chances coming few and far between. Despite their best efforts, the game eventually went into a penalty shootout following a goalless affair after 120 minutes.
In one of the most tense penalty shootouts, Greece international Kostas Tsimikas scored the decisive spot-kick to clinch the game for the Reds. This came after Alisson saved Mason Mount's penalty early on.
It is also worth mentioning that Liverpool have won their first FA Cup since 2006. This means that Klopp has now won all the trophies available to him as manager of Liverpool apart from the Europa League.
In the wake of an excellent FA Cup final, football fans and former players took to Twitter to react as Klopp's side maintained their hopes for a historic quadruple. Here are some tweets from them throughout the game: