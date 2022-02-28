×
Twitter explodes as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup

The Reds have won their ninth Carabao Cup (Photo Credits: @LFC on Twitter)
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
Modified Feb 28, 2022 01:32 AM IST
Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup against Chelsea after beating the Blues 11-10 on penalties.

Jurgen Klopp named an extremely strong lineup with Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah starting in attack. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel opted not to start Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, with Kai Havertz playing as a false-nine instead.

Chelsea started the game on fire, with Christian Pulisic and Marcos Alonso squandering golden opportunities to take the lead. However, Liverpool slowly got back into the game, with Sadio Mane forcing his compatriot Edouard Mendy into an incredible save in the 30th minute.

The rest of the first half was fairly even with both sides being unable to open the scoring on the night. The second half started in the same vein, with Mason Mount spurning a great opportunity, seeing his shot hit the post in the 49th minute. Ten minutes later, the Englisman was again at fault for not putting the Blues in the lead, firing his shot straight into Caoimhim Kelleher's hands.

The Reds then saw a goal ruled out on their end, with Joel Matip powering a header past Mendy. However, Virgil van Dijk was adjudged to have been offside during the build-up and the score remained at 0-0. Ten minutes later, the Blues had a goal chalked off when Timo Werner was ruled to be offside after bundling the ball into the back of the net.

Kelleher was then forced into an incredible save in the dying embers of the game after Lukaku got on the end of Marcos Alonso's cross. Neither side were to be able to take the lead with both goalkeepers seemingly being unbeatable on the night. The two sides went into extra time at 0-0 after what had been an enthralling game of football.

The game looked destined to go into a penalty shootout after Lukaku and Havertz saw their goals ruled out by VAR. Chelsea were clearly the more dominant side during extra-time but were unable to break the deadlock.

Liverpool and Chelsea played out an epic penalty shootout

Both sides were practically flawless during the penalty shootout. However, at 11-10, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who replaced Mendy specifically for the shootout, blazed his effort over the bar to hand Liverpool the Carabao Cup.

The Spaniard replaced Mendy in the 120th minute of the game, but was unable to save a single penalty during the shootout. The substitution turned out to be even more costly as Kepa completely skied his penalty. This was Liverpool's record-breaking ninth Carabao Cup triumph

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions to Liverpool's triumph over Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup:

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁. 𝗔. 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴.#CarabaoCupFinal https://t.co/5f5ZQwzBNt
WE ARE THE CARABAO CUP WINNERS!!! 😍🏆 #CarabaoCupFinal https://t.co/HDAq8DpkUa
𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄𝐒 😍😍😍🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/79Vr3FIvV7
Jürgen Klopp finally adds a domestic cup to his Liverpool trophy case ✨ https://t.co/iT2caTnh9i
KEPA MISSED IT 🤯LIVERPOOL ARE CHAMPIONS 🏆 https://t.co/zCcEccrgnQ
Kepa vs Liverpool:2 mins played11 penalties conceded1 penalty missed0 League Cups https://t.co/1IhTA10A06
Caoimhin Kelleher will go down in Liverpool folklore 🤩One of the all-time great performances by a goalkeeper in a final. https://t.co/bPHoeKJ50Q
11-10 - Liverpool's 11-10 penalty shootout win over Chelsea is the highest scoring penalty shootout between two English top-flight teams. Tense. https://t.co/oeny2QKRhl
HENDO SHUFFLE 🕺LIVERPOOL LIFT THE LEAGUE CUP FOR A NINTH TIME 🏆 https://t.co/LdogNzHy8Y
🏆 Premier League🏆 Champions League🏆 UEFA Super Cup🏆 Club World Cup🏆 Carabao CupThis Liverpool team, and Jurgen Klopp, will go down in history. https://t.co/IJU2Te4ama
Scenes in the away end as Liverpool win at Wembley 🏆🔴 https://t.co/FbhxmyFEhz
Chelsea and Liverpool had a combined 29 shots in 90 minutes 😅HOW WAS THAT 0-0?! https://t.co/c3injJHWFd
Liverpool & Chelsea in front of goal todayhttps://t.co/6C7FdzHRC7
This Liverpool Chelsea game has been highly entertaining for a 0-0
The crowd every minute in the liverpool vs Chelsea game #CarabaoCupFinal https://t.co/aMh33ApWPM
All the Chelsea and Liverpool players refusing to be the first player to score https://t.co/SM1yyqxxCv
best 0-0 game I've watched in my entire life, class from Chelsea and Liverpool👏 https://t.co/2vruiDqhLW
Liverpool vs Chelsea if the offside rule didn’t exist : https://t.co/ltrIsoMel5
The Liverpool v Chealsea match in one photo https://t.co/sqX9kXtfqR
A tough end to a hard-fought final, thanks for your support today Blues. 💙 https://t.co/uaAZ0hdZX4

Edited by Adit Jaganathan
