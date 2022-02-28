Twitter explodes as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup

Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup against Chelsea after beating the Blues 11-10 on penalties.
Jurgen Klopp named an extremely strong lineup with Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah starting in attack. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel opted not to start Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, with Kai Havertz playing as a false-nine instead.
Chelsea started the game on fire, with Christian Pulisic and Marcos Alonso squandering golden opportunities to take the lead. However, Liverpool slowly got back into the game, with Sadio Mane forcing his compatriot Edouard Mendy into an incredible save in the 30th minute.
The rest of the first half was fairly even with both sides being unable to open the scoring on the night. The second half started in the same vein, with Mason Mount spurning a great opportunity, seeing his shot hit the post in the 49th minute. Ten minutes later, the Englisman was again at fault for not putting the Blues in the lead, firing his shot straight into Caoimhim Kelleher's hands.
The Reds then saw a goal ruled out on their end, with Joel Matip powering a header past Mendy. However, Virgil van Dijk was adjudged to have been offside during the build-up and the score remained at 0-0. Ten minutes later, the Blues had a goal chalked off when Timo Werner was ruled to be offside after bundling the ball into the back of the net.
Kelleher was then forced into an incredible save in the dying embers of the game after Lukaku got on the end of Marcos Alonso's cross. Neither side were to be able to take the lead with both goalkeepers seemingly being unbeatable on the night. The two sides went into extra time at 0-0 after what had been an enthralling game of football.
The game looked destined to go into a penalty shootout after Lukaku and Havertz saw their goals ruled out by VAR. Chelsea were clearly the more dominant side during extra-time but were unable to break the deadlock.
Liverpool and Chelsea played out an epic penalty shootout
Both sides were practically flawless during the penalty shootout. However, at 11-10, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who replaced Mendy specifically for the shootout, blazed his effort over the bar to hand Liverpool the Carabao Cup.
The Spaniard replaced Mendy in the 120th minute of the game, but was unable to save a single penalty during the shootout. The substitution turned out to be even more costly as Kepa completely skied his penalty. This was Liverpool's record-breaking ninth Carabao Cup triumph
With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions to Liverpool's triumph over Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup: