Twitter explodes as Liverpool lose 6th consecutive match at home

Liverpool's title defense continues to go from bad to plain disastrous as they succumbed to yet another home defeat last night in the Premier League, losing 1-0 to relegation-threatened Fulham. The visitors were handed the lead at the stroke of half-time when Mario Lemina found the back of the net - a goal which eventually proved enough to give Fulham all 3 points by the end of the match.
Following the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked if this is one of the lowest points of his career thus far and the manager admitted that it was indeed. Speaking in an interview after the match, he said:
"I would wish to say no but yes it is. I don't always have to have the best times."
"This team is an extreme team. We were extremely successful and now we have an extreme situation as well but we will fight through," he added.
As per Goal.com, Klopp stood behind his team despite the defeat and said he believed they played well regardless of the result.
"The obvious thing [was missing], a goal and a clean sheet. It was always clear that Fulham would cause us big problems with the situation they are in and the one we are in." he said.
"It was clear we had to adapt. We started quite well, we were direct and Mo [Salah] caused them problems but we didn’t finish the situations off. Then Fulham were good.
"Our back line was completely new. We had balls in behind where we had to run a lot because we were not high enough or just not in the right position and we conceded the goal.
"That has an impact. Usually I would say 1-0 down is not a problem, it is a normal score and is one of three possible scores but of course at the moment for us it is different.
"We had to step up and the boys did. We started the second half well, created chances and we did not score again."
The loss marked Liverpool's sixth consecutive loss at Anfield - the longest string of consecutive home defeats in the club's history. The defending champions now find themselves 8th on the Premier League table with just 10 matches left to be played.
As things stand, Liverpool are 22 points shy of league-leaders Manchester City and 4 points adrift of 4th-placed Chelsea, albeit having played an extra match.
With the gap between themselves and the UEFA Champions League spots continuing to widen, Liverpool fans naturally seem to be growing increasingly concerned. Unsurprisingly, Twitter exploded following Liverpool's defeat last night as people from all over the world took to the social media platform to express their views.
Without further ado, here is a look at some of the best tweets we found: