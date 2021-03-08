Twitter explodes as Liverpool lose 6th consecutive match at home

Liverpool's title defense continues to go from bad to plain disastrous as they succumbed to yet another home defeat last night in the Premier League, losing 1-0 to relegation-threatened Fulham. The visitors were handed the lead at the stroke of half-time when Mario Lemina found the back of the net - a goal which eventually proved enough to give Fulham all 3 points by the end of the match.

Following the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked if this is one of the lowest points of his career thus far and the manager admitted that it was indeed. Speaking in an interview after the match, he said:

"I would wish to say no but yes it is. I don't always have to have the best times."

"This team is an extreme team. We were extremely successful and now we have an extreme situation as well but we will fight through," he added.

As per Goal.com, Klopp stood behind his team despite the defeat and said he believed they played well regardless of the result.

"The obvious thing [was missing], a goal and a clean sheet. It was always clear that Fulham would cause us big problems with the situation they are in and the one we are in." he said.

"It was clear we had to adapt. We started quite well, we were direct and Mo [Salah] caused them problems but we didn’t finish the situations off. Then Fulham were good.

"Our back line was completely new. We had balls in behind where we had to run a lot because we were not high enough or just not in the right position and we conceded the goal.

"That has an impact. Usually I would say 1-0 down is not a problem, it is a normal score and is one of three possible scores but of course at the moment for us it is different.

"We had to step up and the boys did. We started the second half well, created chances and we did not score again."

The loss marked Liverpool's sixth consecutive loss at Anfield - the longest string of consecutive home defeats in the club's history. The defending champions now find themselves 8th on the Premier League table with just 10 matches left to be played.

As things stand, Liverpool are 22 points shy of league-leaders Manchester City and 4 points adrift of 4th-placed Chelsea, albeit having played an extra match.

With the gap between themselves and the UEFA Champions League spots continuing to widen, Liverpool fans naturally seem to be growing increasingly concerned. Unsurprisingly, Twitter exploded following Liverpool's defeat last night as people from all over the world took to the social media platform to express their views.

Without further ado, here is a look at some of the best tweets we found:

Best tweets following Liverpool's 6th consective home defeat

Liverpool wanted to break Chelsea's unbeaten home run...



...now they're closer to breaking Sunderland's losing streak (10) at home in the Premier League. — Sripad (@falsewinger) March 7, 2021

too many injuries to the defense but still with the quality on team shouldn't lose this much #Liverpool — azdren dema (@bigaz85) March 8, 2021

1 year of dynasty #Liverpool — mikez (@micellz) March 8, 2021

Liverpool looks a shadow of the team they were last season, what ever Klopp is doing it’s not working, is this the worst Liverpool team I’ve seen in my life time.🌚#Liverpool — Ishaku Mamman Junior (@Juniorstic) March 7, 2021

@LFC #LFC #Liverpool #LiverpoolFC #LIV Sux straight Anfield losses as Premier League champions is SHOCKING! Klopp still refusing to change formation, system or tactics after they clearly don't work is STUPID! Fire him and hire someone compotent. #klopp_out #KloppOut — Joseph Angus (@joseph_angus) March 7, 2021

We the supporters of Liverpool @LFC have been walking alone for a while now. Sadly, we are becoming orphans because our team is dying. — Hage G. Geingob (@hagegeingob) March 7, 2021

Something is going on with #Liverpool. I don’t know if the players are getting along. This looks like rebellion. — Brouhaha (@masterofhind) March 7, 2021

The collapse of #Liverpool at the moment seems to apply to the theory that the style of football Klopp plays is difficult to sustain.



When you play with the intensity it catches up with injuries and loss of form, but that is just my theory.#Liverpool — Andre Sooklal (@AndreSooklal) March 7, 2021

You can't just use injuries as excuses for how poor Liverpool have been...



Last season fans would have argued they had the best front three in the world, Thiago was one of the best midfielders in the world, best fullbacks and keeper in the league...



Pathetic title defence. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 4, 2021

Remember when the pundits were saying the team that finish above @LFC would win the https://t.co/PxRwlxaKIa,you could finish above #Liverpool and not qualify for #EuropaLeague .How times change — Ray Wilkins (@RayWilkins90) March 7, 2021

I wonder what it feels like when your team scores a goal! 🤔 #Liverpool — Drifty (LFC4LIFE) 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@Drifty_ish) March 7, 2021