Twitter explodes as Liverpool record 4-3 win over Leeds United thanks to Salah hattrick

Premier League champions Liverpool started their title defence with an impressive 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United. Jurgen Klopp's side opened the scoring through Mohamed Salah's early penalty, after the Egyptian was brought down inside the box.
Leeds equalized through Jack Harrison, who was released down the left by a sublime ball by Kalvin Philips. The Reds then restored their lead through Virgil van Dijk, who nodded home Andrew Robertson's corner.
Marcelo Bielsa's side then equalized through Patrick Bamford, who capitalized on a defensive mistake by Van Dijk. Salah then restored Liverpool's advantage after smashing home a perfect volley from inside the box.
The newly promoted side equalized once more through Mateusz Klich, but Leeds' effort went in vain as Salah bundled home another penalty in the 88th minute to seal the three points for the Anfield outfit.
Twitter, as you would expect, exploded after a phenomenal game of football. Here are the best tweets:
Mo Salah, was there ever any doubt Liverpool fans?
What a start to life back in the Premier League for Leeds...
It would have been special with the fans around...
Cause for concern for the title holders?
Ohhh Virgil?
Not the best start to the season for the PFA Young Player of the Year
Leeds playing with some heart...
What a game...Published 13 Sep 2020, 00:07 IST