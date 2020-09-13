Twitter explodes as Liverpool record 4-3 win over Leeds United thanks to Salah hattrick

Premier League champions Liverpool started their title defence with an impressive 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United. Jurgen Klopp's side opened the scoring through Mohamed Salah's early penalty, after the Egyptian was brought down inside the box.

Leeds equalized through Jack Harrison, who was released down the left by a sublime ball by Kalvin Philips. The Reds then restored their lead through Virgil van Dijk, who nodded home Andrew Robertson's corner.

Marcelo Bielsa's side then equalized through Patrick Bamford, who capitalized on a defensive mistake by Van Dijk. Salah then restored Liverpool's advantage after smashing home a perfect volley from inside the box.

The newly promoted side equalized once more through Mateusz Klich, but Leeds' effort went in vain as Salah bundled home another penalty in the 88th minute to seal the three points for the Anfield outfit.

Twitter, as you would expect, exploded after a phenomenal game of football. Here are the best tweets:

Mo Salah, was there ever any doubt Liverpool fans?

4 - Mohamed Salah is the first ever @LFC player to score on the opening day of four consecutive league seasons; he's only the second to do so in the @premierleague for any club, after Teddy Sheringham (1992-93 to 1995-96). Fab. pic.twitter.com/vhX99BEQVv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

Mo Salah becomes the first #LFC player ever to score on the opening day in four successive seasons. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 12, 2020

Mohamed Salah completed six take-ons in the first half against Leeds, more than all other Liverpool players combined. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 12, 2020

Mohamed Salah has now scored three Premier League hat-tricks, Yakubu is the only African player in the competition’s history with more (4).



Merseyside legends. pic.twitter.com/05GWJacLby — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 12, 2020

1988 - Mohamed Salah is the first @LFC player to score a hat-trick on MD1 of a league season since John Aldridge against Charlton in 1988-89. Magic. pic.twitter.com/pI1YzYcywf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

50 – Mohamed Salah has scored 50 goals in 63 home games in the Premier League – only Alan Shearer (47 apps) reached 50 home goals in fewer appearances in the competition’s history. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/l1UJ23G7dP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

What a start to life back in the Premier League for Leeds...

3 - Leeds are the first promoted side to score 3+ goals away at the reigning champions in the Premier League since Hull lost 3-4 vs Man Utd in November 2008. Fearless. pic.twitter.com/6LRwOeRYui — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

It would have been special with the fans around...

It’s such a shame that fans aren’t at Anfield for this. Would’ve been a serious spectacle. — FK ☕️ (@fkhanage) September 12, 2020

Cause for concern for the title holders?

Liverpool have conceded 3+ goals in back-to-back Premier League games at Anfield:



⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs. Chelsea

⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs. Leeds United



Marcelo Bielsa has been spying on Lampard's tactics again. 😉 pic.twitter.com/lFaDwj8dMv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 12, 2020

Ohhh Virgil?

2 - Virgil van Dijk has made two errors leading directly to a goal in his last four Premier League games, more than he registered in his first 154 appearances in the competition (1). Lapse. pic.twitter.com/4F1RSdEw2Y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, no outfield player has made more errors leading to goals in the Premier League than Virgil van Dijk (3).



😬 pic.twitter.com/CpMK1Ne1hh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 12, 2020

Who would have thought that Lovren was the one making Van Dijk look good? — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 12, 2020

Not the best start to the season for the PFA Young Player of the Year

Trent Alexander-Arnold was dribbled past three times in the first 45 minutes against Leeds United.



The most he's been dribbled past in a single Premier League in his career is four times. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LvGsEpLFjt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 12, 2020

Not many players made Trent Alexander-Arnold look that flat-footed last season. Brilliant from Harrison. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) September 12, 2020

Leeds playing with some heart...

Leeds' Stuart Dallas made seven tackles in the first half, more than the entire Liverpool side combined. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 12, 2020

What a game...