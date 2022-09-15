Twitter explodes as magical Lionel Messi spearheads PSG to 3-1 comeback win against Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 3-1 comeback victory over a brave Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on September 14, courtesy of Lionel Messi's brilliance.

It was an open encounter from the get-go at the Sammy Ofer Stadium. Kylian Mbappe went close on two occasions early on.

Maccabi forwards Frantdzy Pierrot and Tjarron Chery were a nuisance for the Paris defense throughout the game.

There were early warning signs about the duo's threat.

It was Chery who broke the deadlock in the 24th minute. The Suriname international met Dolev Haziza's fantastic cross to fire the Israeli side ahead.

It was Maccabi's first goal in the Champions League proper in over 20 years.

The front three of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar were kept relatively quiet up until the 36th minute.

Pinball in the Maccabi box saw the ball fall to Lionel Messi, who calmly placed home a vital equalizer to spare PSG's blushes.

Maccabi had their fair share of changes at the start of the second half. Teams may be taking notice of Chery as he stood out throughout the clash.

Messi went close on two occasions before turning provider for Mbappe in the 69th minute.

The Argentine's sublime pass played in the French forward, who slotted past Josh Cohen.

Neymar then rounded off the win for PSG in the 88th minute. Marco Verratti provided the assist.

The Israeli outfit performed admirably on the night and if it wasn't for Messi's magic, they may have got something out of the game.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to another Messi masterclass in the Champions League:

Ziad is NOT in pain  @Ziad_EJ



Pele: 1111 g/a

Messi: 1112 g/a After his goal tonight, Messi has officially surpassed Pele and has the most goal contributions in football history.Pele: 1111 g/aMessi: 1112 g/a After his goal tonight, Messi has officially surpassed Pele and has the most goal contributions in football history.Pele: 1111 g/aMessi: 1112 g/a 🐐 https://t.co/hcZIGCTMgg

Twitter Sports @TwitterSports Messi scored in Champions League. Also water is wet. Messi scored in Champions League. Also water is wet.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



things. Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo for most opponents scored against in the Champions League -- 39 different teams.things. Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo for most opponents scored against in the Champions League -- 39 different teams.🐐 things. https://t.co/iD5BmnosfX

Kian Alberto @KianAlberto If you genuinely watch PSG and not just their highlights it’s beyond me how somebody can think Mbappe is world class… his speed puts him in the right spots to score. His passing and dribbling are extremely inconsistent and his lack of IQ shows when put next to Messi and Neymar. If you genuinely watch PSG and not just their highlights it’s beyond me how somebody can think Mbappe is world class… his speed puts him in the right spots to score. His passing and dribbling are extremely inconsistent and his lack of IQ shows when put next to Messi and Neymar.

🇲🇦 @tahahaloll 🥵🥵🥵 • Better than Haaland ? Mbappe highlights & Skills vs Maccabi Haifa🥵🥵🥵 • Better than Haaland ? Mbappe highlights & Skills vs Maccabi Haifa 🔥🔥🥵🥵🥵 • Better than Haaland ? https://t.co/3HscukSdKh

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



90% pass accuracy

4 ground duels won

1 cross completed

1 key pas

1 shot

1 goal



Easy finish. Lionel Messi’s half by numbers vs. Maccabi Haifa:90% pass accuracy4 ground duels won1 cross completed1 key pas1 shot1 goalEasy finish. Lionel Messi’s half by numbers vs. Maccabi Haifa:90% pass accuracy4 ground duels won1 cross completed1 key pas1 shot 1 goalEasy finish. ✅ https://t.co/5u8wU1ssMj

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Messi lost the ball and Maccabi Haifa scored Messi lost the ball and Maccabi Haifa scored 😭😭😭

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Lionel Messi becomes the first player in history to score for 18 consecutive Champions League seasons. Lionel Messi becomes the first player in history to score for 18 consecutive Champions League seasons. https://t.co/uxwAknp2x3

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-1 PSG.



KYLIAN MBAPPE WITH A CLINICAL FINISH! MESSI WITH THE ASSIST! 2-1 PSG.KYLIAN MBAPPE WITH A CLINICAL FINISH! MESSI WITH THE ASSIST! https://t.co/EcVlnOEWB6

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Messi scores for the 18th consecutive season in the Champions League. Yes, eighteenth. 🤯 Messi scores for the 18th consecutive season in the Champions League. Yes, eighteenth. 🤯

Henry @henrysX98 PSG struggle so much with crosses and aerial duels. Lost all of them against Juventus. Don’t think their backline is ready to take them to winning the Champions League. PSG struggle so much with crosses and aerial duels. Lost all of them against Juventus. Don’t think their backline is ready to take them to winning the Champions League.

- Miah ☆ @miah_oj Messi, Mbappe, Neymar all on the scoresheet 🫠 Messi, Mbappe, Neymar all on the scoresheet 🫠

P.I @Peeeyecee Mbappe is overrated. I said it Mbappe is overrated. I said it

Sekhukhune United Stan Account @LuckyThobejane9 PSG players working hard for their money against security guards. PSG players working hard for their money against security guards.

Dr MJ, Mr Boh @DrMJMrBoh The goalscorer for Haifa is a 35 year old midfielder from Suriname who just last year made his first appearance for their national team. Suriname. Scoring past big Gigi Donnarumma The goalscorer for Haifa is a 35 year old midfielder from Suriname who just last year made his first appearance for their national team. Suriname. Scoring past big Gigi Donnarumma

EiF @EiFSoccer This is the difference with Galtier vs Poch.



PSG were poor by their lofty standards tonight. But, their system is so well structured that it gets their 3 monsters in great positions to succeed.



Neymar relatively quiet, Mbappé with a solid game, and Messi with a great game. This is the difference with Galtier vs Poch.PSG were poor by their lofty standards tonight. But, their system is so well structured that it gets their 3 monsters in great positions to succeed.Neymar relatively quiet, Mbappé with a solid game, and Messi with a great game.

Lionel Messi to lead PSG to Champions League glory

Lionel Messi magics up another stellar performance

Lionel Messi hasn't won the Champions League since 2015 when his Barcelona side beat Juventus in the final.

It is astounding to have to go that far back for the last time the iconic Argentine lifted Europe's elite club trophy.

The legendary forward has been for many the greatest player of all time and it would be fitting to see him win the European title once again.

However, this time it would be in PSG colors. This would gift the Ligue 1 giants their first ever Champions League glory.

Galtier needs to deal with the issues within the side as there are still moments of nervousness at the back.

But PSG will be in among the favorites if the front three continuing firing and Messi continues his current mesmerizing form.

The Argentinian now has five goals and eight assists in ten appearances in all competitions.

He dug the Parisians out of a hole with his man-of-the-match performance in tonight's game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett