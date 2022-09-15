Twitter explodes as magical Lionel Messi spearheads PSG to 3-1 comeback win against Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 3-1 comeback victory over a brave Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on September 14, courtesy of Lionel Messi's brilliance.
It was an open encounter from the get-go at the Sammy Ofer Stadium. Kylian Mbappe went close on two occasions early on.
Maccabi forwards Frantdzy Pierrot and Tjarron Chery were a nuisance for the Paris defense throughout the game.
There were early warning signs about the duo's threat.
It was Chery who broke the deadlock in the 24th minute. The Suriname international met Dolev Haziza's fantastic cross to fire the Israeli side ahead.
It was Maccabi's first goal in the Champions League proper in over 20 years.
The front three of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar were kept relatively quiet up until the 36th minute.
Pinball in the Maccabi box saw the ball fall to Lionel Messi, who calmly placed home a vital equalizer to spare PSG's blushes.
Maccabi had their fair share of changes at the start of the second half. Teams may be taking notice of Chery as he stood out throughout the clash.
Messi went close on two occasions before turning provider for Mbappe in the 69th minute.
The Argentine's sublime pass played in the French forward, who slotted past Josh Cohen.
Neymar then rounded off the win for PSG in the 88th minute. Marco Verratti provided the assist.
The Israeli outfit performed admirably on the night and if it wasn't for Messi's magic, they may have got something out of the game.
Lionel Messi to lead PSG to Champions League glory
Lionel Messi hasn't won the Champions League since 2015 when his Barcelona side beat Juventus in the final.
It is astounding to have to go that far back for the last time the iconic Argentine lifted Europe's elite club trophy.
The legendary forward has been for many the greatest player of all time and it would be fitting to see him win the European title once again.
However, this time it would be in PSG colors. This would gift the Ligue 1 giants their first ever Champions League glory.
Galtier needs to deal with the issues within the side as there are still moments of nervousness at the back.
But PSG will be in among the favorites if the front three continuing firing and Messi continues his current mesmerizing form.
The Argentinian now has five goals and eight assists in ten appearances in all competitions.
He dug the Parisians out of a hole with his man-of-the-match performance in tonight's game.