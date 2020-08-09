Twitter explodes as magical Messi helps Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1

Lionel Messi produced one of his typical magical performance as Barcelona brushed aside Napoli to reach the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Clement Lenglet opened the scoring for Barcelona, heading home from a corner in controversial fashion. The Blaugrana then doubled their lead after Messi took the ball on the right and slalomed his way past a couple of defenders, the Argentine was fouled in the box, but got up and continued. Messi then managed to beat Ospina at the far post, somehow managing to shoot while falling to the ground.
Messi then scored one more, beautifully bringing an outrageous lofted ball by Frenkie de Jong. However, the goal was ruled out in controversial fashion as VAR deemed that Messi had handled the ball.
The Argentine then expertly put pressure on Kalidou Koulibaly inside Napoli's box and was caught as the defender tried to clear the ball. Barcelona were awarded a penalty courtesy of that challenge, but Messi appeared to come off worse because of Koulibaly's challenge. Luis Suarez stepped up to slot home the penalty.
Napoli pulled one back at the end of the first half, after Rakitic was deemed to have fouled in the box. Insigne stepped up to get what turned out to be only a consolation goal for the Italian outfit.
