"Like entering a cheat code" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland continues incredible goalscoring form

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has unsurprisingly continued his scoring streak by netting a brilliant brace in his side's 3-1 win over Leeds United on December 28.
Haaland, 22, headed into the game at Elland Road with an astounding record of 24 goals in just 19 appearances across competitions.
However, it surprises nobody to hear that the irrepressible Norweigan has yet again bagged in City's clash with Leeds.
He grabbed his first in the 51st minute after Jack Grealish capitalized on a poor mistake from Leeds defender Robin Koch.
Grealish went one-on-one with Peacocks goalkeeper Illan Meslier before unselfishly squaring the ball to Haaland to tap home.
His second arrived in the 64th minute when he combined with Grealish for a second time before lashing past Meslier.
It takes his tally to 26 goals in his very first 20 appearances for Manchester City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.
The dominant forward has scored 20 goals in 14 league games.
He has already equaled or exceeded the Golden Boot tally in five Premier League seasons.
The brace comes against a side that his father, Alfie Haaland, previously played for and in the town where he was born.
Rodri had put Manchester City in front in the 45+1st minute before the Norweigan added a double.
Leeds' Pascal Struijk hit back in the 73rd minute to give the thrilling game an interesting end.
However, all of the plaudits are only going one way, and that is toward City's number nine, who continues to wow fans.
Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to another night of Erling Haaland brilliance:
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne expects Erling Haaland to hit 800 goals during his career
Erling Haaland just can't stop scoring, and his brace against Leeds has taken his tally to 201 goals in 203 appearances in his career thus far.
Many of the Norweigan's strikes have been assisted by De Bruyne, who is enjoying a phenomenal partnership with City's goalscoring machine.
The Belgian midfielder has suggested that Haaland could go on to score around 800 goals in his career.
He said (via the Daily Mail):
“He already has about 200 goals, so he can probably go to 600, 700 or 800 if he stays fit and does the things he does. Erling is a top-level striker.”
Erling Haaland's prolific goalscoring feats began at Norweigan side Molde, where he netted 20 goals in 50 appearances.
He headed to Borussia Dortmund in 2020 for €20 million and bagged a remarkable 86 goals in 89 games at Signal Iduna Park.
Manchester City parted with €60 million to lure Haaland to the Etihad this past summer, that fee already looks like an absolute bargain.
Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!