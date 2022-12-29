"Like entering a cheat code" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland continues incredible goalscoring form

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has unsurprisingly continued his scoring streak by netting a brilliant brace in his side's 3-1 win over Leeds United on December 28.

Haaland, 22, headed into the game at Elland Road with an astounding record of 24 goals in just 19 appearances across competitions.

However, it surprises nobody to hear that the irrepressible Norweigan has yet again bagged in City's clash with Leeds.

He grabbed his first in the 51st minute after Jack Grealish capitalized on a poor mistake from Leeds defender Robin Koch.

Grealish went one-on-one with Peacocks goalkeeper Illan Meslier before unselfishly squaring the ball to Haaland to tap home.

His second arrived in the 64th minute when he combined with Grealish for a second time before lashing past Meslier.

It takes his tally to 26 goals in his very first 20 appearances for Manchester City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The dominant forward has scored 20 goals in 14 league games.

He has already equaled or exceeded the Golden Boot tally in five Premier League seasons.

The brace comes against a side that his father, Alfie Haaland, previously played for and in the town where he was born.

Rodri had put Manchester City in front in the 45+1st minute before the Norweigan added a double.

Leeds' Pascal Struijk hit back in the 73rd minute to give the thrilling game an interesting end.

However, all of the plaudits are only going one way, and that is toward City's number nine, who continues to wow fans.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to another night of Erling Haaland brilliance:

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Erling Haaland (20) now has one more Premier League goal than Chelsea (19). Erling Haaland (20) now has one more Premier League goal than Chelsea (19).👀 https://t.co/W5x2m4KfiW

george @StokeyyG2 Erling Haaland has individually scored more goals than 9 Premier League clubs this season…



This guy is insane. Erling Haaland has individually scored more goals than 9 Premier League clubs this season…This guy is insane.

Football Daily @footballdaily 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑



◉ Erling Haaland (14 games)

◎ Kevin Phillips (21 games)

◎ Fernando Torres (27 games)

◎ Alan Shearer (29 games)

◎ Sergio Agüero (30 games)



Erling Haaland becomes the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals in history. 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑◉ Erling Haaland (14 games)◎ Kevin Phillips (21 games)◎ Fernando Torres (27 games)◎ Alan Shearer (29 games)◎ Sergio Agüero (30 games)Erling Haaland becomes the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals in history. 🚨 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑 🚨◉ Erling Haaland (14 games)◎ Kevin Phillips (21 games)◎ Fernando Torres (27 games)◎ Alan Shearer (29 games) ◎ Sergio Agüero (30 games)Erling Haaland becomes the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals in history.👏 https://t.co/IkgcusK6nY

Noah94🥖 @Jameslikesfe @_Riddxck Fr haaland is killing football let’s ban him for the betterment of the game @_Riddxck Fr haaland is killing football let’s ban him for the betterment of the game

Gravano @Sir_KenMahaal !! Petition to discontinue project Erling Haaland 45 goals in 42 official games this year alone for Manchester City!! Petition to discontinue project Erling Haaland 45 goals in 42 official games this year alone for Manchester City 😳😳!! Petition to discontinue project Erling Haaland https://t.co/XFZW04HkF9

Matt Jackson @Mattlj92 Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Haaland has now scored 26 goals with Manchester City in 20 appearances. Erling Haaland has scored 45 goals in 42 official games in 2022.Haaland has now scored 26 goals with Manchester City in 20 appearances. Erling Haaland has scored 45 goals in 42 official games in 2022. 👽 #MCFCHaaland has now scored 26 goals with Manchester City in 20 appearances. https://t.co/i9olrdRhDM That petition to ban Haaland, yeah? It's like entering a cheat code. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… That petition to ban Haaland, yeah? It's like entering a cheat code. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

M🍥 @M_utdred Premier League legends watching Haaland scoring goals

Premier League legends watching Haaland scoring goals https://t.co/06Uw7hDVZ9

Tezza talks football @Tezzathekchen Haaland will break Messi's 91 goal record one day, as long as he doesn't get a major injury. Haaland will break Messi's 91 goal record one day, as long as he doesn't get a major injury.

Paddy Power @paddypower Erling Haaland has scored against Leeds. You may not be aware of this, because people don’t really talk about it, but Erling Haaland was in fact born in Leeds. Erling Haaland has scored against Leeds. You may not be aware of this, because people don’t really talk about it, but Erling Haaland was in fact born in Leeds.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne expects Erling Haaland to hit 800 goals during his career

Erling Haaland just can't stop scoring, and his brace against Leeds has taken his tally to 201 goals in 203 appearances in his career thus far.

Many of the Norweigan's strikes have been assisted by De Bruyne, who is enjoying a phenomenal partnership with City's goalscoring machine.

The Belgian midfielder has suggested that Haaland could go on to score around 800 goals in his career.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

“He already has about 200 goals, so he can probably go to 600, 700 or 800 if he stays fit and does the things he does. Erling is a top-level striker.”

Erling Haaland's prolific goalscoring feats began at Norweigan side Molde, where he netted 20 goals in 50 appearances.

He headed to Borussia Dortmund in 2020 for €20 million and bagged a remarkable 86 goals in 89 games at Signal Iduna Park.

Manchester City parted with €60 million to lure Haaland to the Etihad this past summer, that fee already looks like an absolute bargain.

