Twitter explodes as Manchester City demolish EPL champions Liverpool 4-0

A look at the best tweets from Manchester City's comprehensive victory over Liverpool.

This was only Liverpool's second defeat of their EPL campaign.

Manchester City put in a stunning performance against EPL rivals Liverpool

Manchester City reminded Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool just why they had been back-to-back EPL champions, courtesy of an authoritative 4-0 victory at the Etihad stadium.

The Reds had been crowned winners for the first time in 30 years following their win over Crystal Palace and Manchester City's subsequent loss at Chelsea, but Pep Guardiola's charges came out all guns blazing to humiliate the side that claimed the league with a record seven games to spare.

Liverpool's 4-0 defeat to Man City is the joint-heaviest defeat by an already-crowned Premier League champion in the competition's history.



A VAR decision away from breaking the record. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/r9H4pz1hyk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2020

9. Lots of fireworks can be heard from outside the Etihad - nice to hear March's Carabao Cup victory hasn’t been forgotten just yet! 💙



🔴 0-0 🔵 #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 2, 2020

📈 Most PL home goals since Pep Guardiola was appointed Man City manager (from 2016-17):



2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Man City

1️⃣8️⃣9️⃣ Liverpool

1️⃣6️⃣5️⃣ Arsenal

1️⃣5️⃣1️⃣ Tottenham

1️⃣4️⃣8️⃣ Chelsea pic.twitter.com/dCZ6Zbx3bF — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 2, 2020

The Champions, @LFC playing against the team in 2nd and last season’s Champions, @ManCity in a Premier League game in July, with all the players taking the knee in an empty stadium. If someone had said, a year ago, that that would be happening.....😳 pic.twitter.com/kBKyTKFFpJ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2020

After a spell of promising passages of play, the hosts finally broke the deadlock through a Kevin de Bruyne penalty. The Belgian, a metronome in Manchester City's midfield, made no mistake from the spot as he slotted his 11th goal of the season.

30 - Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 30 goals in his last 31 Premier League starts (12 goals and 18 assists). Constant. #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/O3QfmK8Bel — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2020

2016: Kevin De Bruyne misses his first penalty for Man City



*four years without taking another at club level*



2020: Kevin De Bruyne scores four consecutive penalties:

⚽️ vs. Real Madrid

⚽️ vs. Arsenal

⚽️ vs. Newcastle

⚽️ vs. Liverpool pic.twitter.com/cdX6pFUl7f — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2020

The first goal came off the back of some tricky footwork from Raheem Sterling, to which Joe Gomez had no answers. The latter only managed to pull him down, giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

It was a significant moment in the game, especially because the two Englishmen endured a face-off against each other the last time these two sides met.

Sterling would go on to score his goal as well, leaving his compatriot reeling. Gomez had an absolute horror show on the pitch, as he was unable to track City's quick movement or wake up to the running that was happening beyond him.

KING Sterling v noe Gomez| first half highlights| is this your 👑? pic.twitter.com/hp0VVZAGmS — Elijah (@elijahlevels) July 2, 2020

Raheem Sterling v Joe Gomez is the soap drama that keeps on giving.#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/pmMs0uhlCM — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) July 2, 2020

Raheem Sterling wins a penalty after a foul from Joe Gomez. pic.twitter.com/Y28TH4jLGj — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 2, 2020

The third goal was characteristic of what Manchester City have been about under Guardiola. In what was a brilliant, quick interchange between De Bruyne, Gundogan and Foden, the latter showed all the composure in the world to score his side's third.

It was a sensational spell of progressive possession for the Cityzens, but Liverpool only had themselves to blame for being on their heels. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson left too much space in behind him, that in turn allowed Foden to get right through on goal.

Considering they must have been partying without sleeping for the last 3 days, I think Liverpool are playing very well. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 2, 2020

Phil Foden has scored or assisted in every game since the restart:



⚽️ vs. Arsenal

⚽️⚽️ vs. Burnley

🅰️ vs. Newcastle

🅰️ vs. Liverpool



If you don't rate him, shame on you. pic.twitter.com/XvkgNsXHVG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2020

Andy Robertson making a drink on the bus before the game#MCILIV

pic.twitter.com/o6Wbcik0iQ — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) July 2, 2020

19 - Phil Foden has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 24 starts in all competitions for Manchester City (nine goals and 10 assists). Adaptation. #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/7v8jqWzJDp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2020

It was a very well-taken goal, but credit goes to the awareness and urgency presented by none other than Kevin de Bruyne. It almost seems like he knows exactly where to be, and what to do from that position.

Kevin De Bruyne has been reminding everyone of his class since football returned 🤵 pic.twitter.com/cxgJht3MnJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 2, 2020

Only two players have provided 17+ assists in multiple Premier League seasons:



✓ @cesc4official

✓ @DeBruyneKev



Playmaking wizardry. 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vgkKFgSNKT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2020

Phil Foden started on the right, went left and is now upfront against Fabinho and Van Dijk and still a threat. Intelligent, versatile, technical and fearless. And only just 20. #mcfc #MCILIV — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 2, 2020

Liverpool tried to inspire something by keeping possession, but their opponents were far too good on the day. Further chances fell to de Bruyne and Foden, before substitute Riyad Mahrez dispossessed Trent Alexander-Arnold to initiate a counter that ended up as an own goal.

It was, however, enough to make matters worse for the visitors, who were simply outplayed by City.

Their full-backs, often heralded for their dynamic presence and crossing abilities, were caught off-guard and punished severely. To double their worries, Manchester City's eye-catching football made it look all the more easy.

Man City's attack getting past Liverpool's defence likepic.twitter.com/9nM6lXXZTT — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 2, 2020

Alisson has conceded 4+ goals in a single game for the first time since Liverpool scored five against him in the Champions League when playing for Roma in April 2018. 😳 pic.twitter.com/xgtCw9HdPN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2020

Manchester City displayed their desire to bounce back after the defeat to Chelsea, as they always have after dropping points. They have now won three consecutive home games in the league against Liverpool for the first time since 1937.

Liverpool have the title and the honours, but Klopp will certainly feel disappointed after a thrashing of this degree. As for Guardiola's side, they still have a chance to win the Champions League and of course, the FA Cup.

It was an own-goal actually, my first L of the night, still though - fourmidable football from the blues 🔥#ManCity 🔵 4-0 🔴 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 2, 2020

Manchester City pull the plug on Liverpool’s party ❌ pic.twitter.com/a2HhINcay1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 2, 2020