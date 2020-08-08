Twitter explodes as Manchester City dump Real Madrid out of the Champions League in stunning style

Manchester City and Real Madrid locked horns in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Etihad Stadium, as they looked to pip one another for a place in the quarterfinals.

With the Cityzens bringing home a one-goal lead courtesy of their 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu in March, Real Madrid knew they had their work cut out for them.

In what was a thrilling encounter, Manchester City recorded a stunning 2-1 victory to eliminate the record European champions.

With Sergio Ramos suspended due to his red card in the first leg, Real Madrid drafted in Eder Militao in his place and Raphael Varane was tasked with marshalling the backline.

Real Madrid's defence without Sergio Ramos...#UCL pic.twitter.com/hBuHnvfKkt — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 7, 2020

How big of a miss is Sergio Ramos right now for Real Madrid? 😬#UCL pic.twitter.com/x6A20uDium — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 7, 2020

Real Madrid defenders every time they lose possession pic.twitter.com/kSg9WM5yKW — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 7, 2020

Real Madrid are the champions of La Liga and City are embarassing them like it’s Huddersfield. Premier League is clear — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) August 7, 2020

Sergio Ramos is to Real Madrid what Steven Gerrard was to Liverpool - someone who is absolutely irreplaceable as a player and a captain regardless of age and form. That aura on the pitch is absolutely invaluable — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) August 7, 2020

Real Madrid felt the void left by Ramos in the opening exchanges of the game, as Varane endured a horror moment in the lead up to the opening goal.

Advertisement

German referee Felix Brych has been Real Madrid’s best player. He has given City nothing. Clear fouls on Sterling and KDB! — City Chief (@City_Chief) August 7, 2020

Raheem Sterling now has 34 G/A in 43 CL games... — Chiddy 🇳🇬 🇨🇮 (@chiddyafc) August 7, 2020

Only Manchester City could score inside 10 minutes to go 3-1 on aggregate, and make me feel even more nervous than I was at 2-1. — Freddie (@FreddiePye_) August 7, 2020

The Frenchman took too much time on the ball and was dispossessed by Gabriel Jesus, who teed up Raheem Sterling for the first goal of the game.

A week ago people were trying to say Raphael Varane was better than Virgil van Dijk🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ec9eoEXFY9 — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) August 7, 2020

Ramos waiting for Varane and Militao after the game pic.twitter.com/H97dVphmbS — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 7, 2020

Raphaël Varane has had a poor performance tonight. He's made three to four big errors tonight alongside quite a few smaller ones.



Tough. pic.twitter.com/WkzoAKUUOy — UtdArena (@utdarena) August 7, 2020

Varane v Manchester City highlights pic.twitter.com/nhHvy40OmX — Rue (@thfcrueben) August 7, 2020

⚽️💯 Raheem Sterling has scored his 100th goal for @ManCity



Took 153 apps to score the first 50 goals - has scored the 100th in his 242nd app pic.twitter.com/h9wrNXQTaH — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 7, 2020

Real Madrid pegged back in the 28th minute through Karim Benzema, who planted a brilliant header past Ederson after Rodrygo had done well to get in a cross.

Both goalkeepers made a string of decent saves to keep the scores level going into halftime, as Manchester City went into the interval the happier of the two sides.

In what was a tightly contested encounter with end to end action in the second half, Real Madrid fell behind on the night once again. Much like the first goal, Varane was the culprit, as his shocking attempt to clear the ball was latched onto and buried by Jesus.

Random Fact:



In 231 games under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have only had less possession than their opponent on nine occasions. — UtdArena (@utdarena) August 7, 2020

Raphael Varane is the first outfield player across the last four seasons to make three errors leading to goals in a single #UCL campaign.



Ouch. 😬 pic.twitter.com/UU1piHlWND — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 7, 2020

This game is the only real bad performance I can remember of Varane, and this man has been playing for us since forever. Shame it had to be him, shame it had to be now. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) August 7, 2020

Without Sergio Ramos, Varane is just another Antonio Rudiger... — Williams CFC©️ (@CFCNewsReport) August 7, 2020

Varane is doing what Karius did to us in that 2018 CL final — Natasha | CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND (@tashaaa2000) August 7, 2020

Van Dijk did this and you people were on here saying it’s very easy. Just take look at Jesus’ goal and how Varane fumbled it



Respect the COLOSSUS pic.twitter.com/1XICgRpmHT — naby lad (@bondz1e) August 7, 2020

How goals did Raphael Varane give to Manchester City, Mr. Guardiola? #UCL pic.twitter.com/g5izFTMsll — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) August 7, 2020

Manchester City held on for a 2-1 victory and qualified 4-2 on aggregate, as they secured qualification to the quarterfinals.

Zinedine Zidane's ridiculous run comes to an end! ❌



For the first time as a manager, he loses a Champions League knockout tie! 😲#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/bQbwqJsHrN — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 7, 2020

Zinedine Zidane has been eliminated from the Champions League for the first time in his managerial career. 🥚💥 pic.twitter.com/CChsJxmFUJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 7, 2020

Real Madrid were eliminated from European competition for the first time under Zinedine Zidane, as the La Liga giants were left to pay for their individual errors.