Twitter explodes as Manchester City ease past helpless Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a pleasant experience in the derby
Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a pleasant experience in the derby
Modified Nov 06, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Premier League champions Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over Manchester United in Cristiano Ronaldo's first derby since returning to Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward was left helpless while leading a toothless Manchester United attack as the visitors produced a rampant first-half display.

Pep Guardiola's men broke the deadlock as early as the seventh minute after Joao Cancelo slipped in behind on the left flank. The full-back, who has been in imperious form recently, flashed a cross into the penalty area before Eric Bailly unfortunately turned the ball into his own net.

FULL TIME | DERBY DAY DELIGHT! 🙌🔴 0-2 🔵 #ManCity https://t.co/qjLAT02897

The Ivorian defender rushed in to try and defend the cross, but the ball deflected off his outstretched feet, leaving David de Gea with no chance of keeping it out. It was possibly the worst start to the game for Manchester United and a sign of things to come.

Cristiano Ronaldo forced a good save from Ederson before the half-hour mark with a perfectly executed first-time volley. But it was as close as Manchester United got to finding the back of the net. Shortly thereafter, De Gea produced a stunning close-range save to deny Gabriel Jesus.

Man United had more shots on target against their own keeper than against Man City 😳 https://t.co/3FMrhvW8kv

The Spanish custodian followed it up with excellent saves to prevent Victor Lindelof from repeating what Bailly did early on. De Gea also denied both Kevin De Bruyne and Cancelo, keeping Manchester United alive.

However, Manchester City eventually doubled their advantage after a lapse in judgment by De Gea and Luke Shaw. Cancelo pinged the ball into the path of Bernardo Silva, who showed heart and desire to poke the ball into the back of the net with his outstretched leg.

In all fairness, De Gea should have been more alert and was quite comically beaten at his near post. To be fair to him, Shaw completely switched off to the threat of Silva as well, with both Manchester United players probably underestimating the Portuguese's ability to even reach the ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo was an isolated figure in the second half as Manchester United succumbed to defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responded after the break by reverting to a back-four and introducing Jadon Sancho. It did not ruffle any Manchester City feathers though, as the noisy neighbors maintained their supremacy to leave Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United helpless.

Following the win, Manchester City climbed to second in the Premier League table. Manchester United, meanwhile, slipped to fifth place. In the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United failing to make an impression in the derby, Twitter exploded with reactions from all corners:

Time for Manchester United to contact Ten Haag. Make an offer he can't refuse.
Man United's defence for City's second #MUNMCI https://t.co/EkBu07SqUH
If you think your life is tough, just remember David De Gea not only has to stop opposition players from scoring but he also has to stop his team mates scoring a goal against him. https://t.co/90AHbpu089
At least Bailly scored eh? https://t.co/ew2GPgoD9i
I wonder if Ronaldo regrets his decision yet
Ronaldo chasing shadows all game. This is football heritage
Ronaldo is going to slap one of these disrespectful City players😂😂
Mood. #MUNMCI https://t.co/SgY1iMPOa0
Ronaldo please do this. I need some entertainment 😭😂 #MUNMCI https://t.co/Na8WROpLsd
This club is literally, Pass to Ronaldo and Inshallah 😭😭😭
Owner of Manchester United https://t.co/Jpvd2mnEko
£80 million for Sancho and Maguire. #MUNMCI https://t.co/2mVvoPW0bN
Cancelo in the last 2 games #MUNMCI #ManchesterDerby #DerbyDay #MCFC https://t.co/HUxhax6IpA
If #RoyKeane was a coaching staff at @ManUtd 🤣🤣🤣#MUNMCI #PremierLeague https://t.co/IwyUFzp8Dy
Completely ignored Van Der Beek and now potentially asking him to go out and try and save his job. Ole’s at the wheel #MUNMCI https://t.co/fz4leiz37I
Luke Shaw this season:#MUNMCI https://t.co/inhgckvphx
“Manchester United is like the Milky Way full of shooting stars but never far away from the black hole” #MUNMCI https://t.co/mgLaKUCKOo
DeGea is busy today, saving shots from Man City and Man United players 🤣#MUNMCI https://t.co/YOgsH1sKtJ
When your tactics are trash #MUNMCI https://t.co/SDBHuClJ5L
klopp tagging in Pep to finish the job #oleout https://t.co/oTnIquXN54
2-0 down but he is seated #oleout https://t.co/SVRkaKVsAv
How Manchester United fans feel every week#MUNMCI #OleOut https://t.co/uY5jF2BYA0
This guy 😍💙#MUNMCI https://t.co/XrQNgvBhnN
How do you explain that such a team has a coach and trains almost daily 👇😫 #OleOutNow https://t.co/yalIjASU9k

if it doesn’t happen after this game it wont happen till Christmas #OleOutNow https://t.co/qPILaLzIPI

Q. Will Manchester United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Yes

No

44 votes so far

