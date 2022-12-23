Twitter explodes as Manchester City edge out Liverpool in 3-2 Carabao Cup thriller

The highly anticipated Carabao Cup matchup between Manchester City and Liverpool did not disappoint, providing a thrilling contest filled with drama. In his post-match interview, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp dubbed the clash 'spectacular', and it's difficult to argue with that assessment.
The players on both sides did not hold back, delivering an intense and physical five-goal battle. The game was marked by a few tense moments, including a heated confrontation between Fabinho and Rodri, but overall, it was an exciting clash that was all about football.
Erling Haaland did not disappoint, as he provided the opening goal of the game inside ten minutes, thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne cross. The Belgium international put his failed World Cup campaign behind him and provide a brace of assists for the Cityzens on the night.
Liverpool fell behind twice, to goals from Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez, but fought back and equalised, thanks to Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah. However, they were unable to stop De Bruyne, who proved to be a constant tormentor. He sealed the win for City by providing a remarkable cross for Nathan Ake, who finished it off with a well-placed header.
City played with more cohesion and looked sharper and more dangerous, with De Bruyne and Gundogan leading the way in midfield. Rico Lewis, 18, also stood out with his impressive performance at right-back.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester City's win over Liverpool:
Manchester City knock out injury-plagued holders
The victory earned Manchester City a spot in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup, but more importantly, it gave them their first win in six games against their arch-rivals.
The holders, despite being plagued by injuries to key players like Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino, refused to go down without a fight and kept coming back for more.
They will have been pleased with the efforts of Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho, who marked their return to competitive action with goals. However, their efforts weren't enough on the night, as Jurgen Klopp's defence failed to hold off the marauding attacks from Pep Guardiola's men.
Liverpool will next be in action in the Premier League when they visit Aston Villa on Boxing Day. City will travel to Leeds United in the league three days later.