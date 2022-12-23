Twitter explodes as Manchester City edge out Liverpool in 3-2 Carabao Cup thriller

The highly anticipated Carabao Cup matchup between Manchester City and Liverpool did not disappoint, providing a thrilling contest filled with drama. In his post-match interview, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp dubbed the clash 'spectacular', and it's difficult to argue with that assessment.

The players on both sides did not hold back, delivering an intense and physical five-goal battle. The game was marked by a few tense moments, including a heated confrontation between Fabinho and Rodri, but overall, it was an exciting clash that was all about football.

Erling Haaland did not disappoint, as he provided the opening goal of the game inside ten minutes, thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne cross. The Belgium international put his failed World Cup campaign behind him and provide a brace of assists for the Cityzens on the night.

Liverpool fell behind twice, to goals from Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez, but fought back and equalised, thanks to Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah. However, they were unable to stop De Bruyne, who proved to be a constant tormentor. He sealed the win for City by providing a remarkable cross for Nathan Ake, who finished it off with a well-placed header.

City played with more cohesion and looked sharper and more dangerous, with De Bruyne and Gundogan leading the way in midfield. Rico Lewis, 18, also stood out with his impressive performance at right-back.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester City's win over Liverpool:

Andrew Beasley @BassTunedToRed Salah is now one goal behind Dalglish for Liverpool, having played 239 fewer games. Salah is now one goal behind Dalglish for Liverpool, having played 239 fewer games.

🔰 @UtdRyan_ There’s only one way to stop Kevin De Bruyne & that’s to stick a Belgium kit on him. There’s only one way to stop Kevin De Bruyne & that’s to stick a Belgium kit on him.

The Redmen TV @TheRedmenTV



Let's not forget how we were all lauding him before the World Cup



#YNWA Difficult night for Darwin in front of goal but he was excellent for Salah's goal!Let's not forget how we were all lauding him before the World Cup Difficult night for Darwin in front of goal but he was excellent for Salah's goal!Let's not forget how we were all lauding him before the World Cup 🔴#YNWA https://t.co/WEY88ZuyCR

Red @TaintlessRed btw I don't like Elliott's new habit of shaking his head whenever he gets substituted. You're not a world class Mo Salah or Sadio Mané chasing scoring records with exceptional fitness history so wanting to play more minutes. Improve first. Become world class first. Then we'll see btw I don't like Elliott's new habit of shaking his head whenever he gets substituted. You're not a world class Mo Salah or Sadio Mané chasing scoring records with exceptional fitness history so wanting to play more minutes. Improve first. Become world class first. Then we'll see

M.Salah11 @fcsalah11



Salah scores then gives Gomez tactical instructions, leadership quality Salah scores then gives Gomez tactical instructions, leadership quality 👑https://t.co/6CmOaywpIy

- @PassLikeThiago Thiago, Konaté, Salah & Alisson are the only ones who give me a little faith in getting something out of the season



The rest of them are so spineless Thiago, Konaté, Salah & Alisson are the only ones who give me a little faith in getting something out of the season The rest of them are so spineless

Tom Little @TomL1ttle_ Darwin was so poor in front of goal today no denying that



But let’s not act like Salah, Mane and the rest haven’t had games like that, especially Sadio



Don’t think I’ve forgot Napoli 18/19 Darwin was so poor in front of goal today no denying thatBut let’s not act like Salah, Mane and the rest haven’t had games like that, especially SadioDon’t think I’ve forgot Napoli 18/19

kobserving1 @kobserving11 nunez was put through on goal 6 times in this game. the only time he did not shoot and salah was up there close to him lfc scored.nunez missed the other 5 shots. nunez was put through on goal 6 times in this game. the only time he did not shoot and salah was up there close to him lfc scored.nunez missed the other 5 shots.

SIXTEEN YEARS 🇬🇭🇳🇬 @_16_years I hate to say this but I have seen the light, Lauren James is better than Mohammed Salah in terms of goal scoring. I hate to say this but I have seen the light, Lauren James is better than Mohammed Salah in terms of goal scoring.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Premier League

Community Shield

Carabao Cup



Mo Salah has now scored against Man City in three different competitions this season Premier LeagueCommunity ShieldCarabao CupMo Salah has now scored against Man City in three different competitions this season ✅ Premier League✅ Community Shield✅ Carabao CupMo Salah has now scored against Man City in three different competitions this season 😯 https://t.co/1XrzpYo5av

Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_ Rodri has kicked out at Fabio Carvalho tonight and now over-reacted to a challenge by Fabinho. Lucky to just get one yellow card Rodri has kicked out at Fabio Carvalho tonight and now over-reacted to a challenge by Fabinho. Lucky to just get one yellow card

Biggies Malls 2.0 @Biggies_MaIIs In the first half, Rodri kicked out whilst on the floor then jumped up and shoved Carvalho in the chest…and Coote gave Man City the free kick.



We shouldn’t be surprised that he hasn’t given a blatant penalty. In the first half, Rodri kicked out whilst on the floor then jumped up and shoved Carvalho in the chest…and Coote gave Man City the free kick.We shouldn’t be surprised that he hasn’t given a blatant penalty.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC FT: Man City 3 #LFC 2: The Carabao Cup holders are knocked out at the Etihad. Left to rue those missed chances from Nunez and the shoddy defending that enabled Haaland, Mahrez and Ake to score. The Reds had dug deep to twice level through Carvalho and Salah. A missed opportunity. FT: Man City 3 #LFC 2: The Carabao Cup holders are knocked out at the Etihad. Left to rue those missed chances from Nunez and the shoddy defending that enabled Haaland, Mahrez and Ake to score. The Reds had dug deep to twice level through Carvalho and Salah. A missed opportunity.

17 @DxBruyneSZN Rodri won this debate Rodri won this debate https://t.co/nlhvZGODXP

Rafael Hernández 🐐🇦🇷 @RafaelH117 Rodri’s been one of the world’s best players for almost two years now. Rodri’s been one of the world’s best players for almost two years now.

james @registarodri Rodri might be the best cdm we've seen in this league Rodri might be the best cdm we've seen in this league

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy Rodri beefing people the same age as the kids he bunks with in hostels, loser Rodri beefing people the same age as the kids he bunks with in hostels, loser

Ellis Platten - AwayDays @ellis_platten The Haaland, Mbappe, Gnonto era is going to be so much fun. The Haaland, Mbappe, Gnonto era is going to be so much fun.

Tribal_Chief 🤡👹 @D_Tribal_Chief Na this Nunez them dey compare with Haaland?!! Na this Nunez them dey compare with Haaland?!! 😂😂😂

⁹ @ErlingRoIe The best ST in the world. Erling Haaland The best ST in the world. Erling Haaland https://t.co/LbKe18ECdb

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN I’ll never get over the fact that Liverpool fans had the balls to compare Darwin Nunez to Erling Haaland I’ll never get over the fact that Liverpool fans had the balls to compare Darwin Nunez to Erling Haaland 😭😭

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Haaland is celebrating a carabao quarter finals spot as if he just won the World Cup, such a shameless lad. Haaland is celebrating a carabao quarter finals spot as if he just won the World Cup, such a shameless lad.

Bad Man Betting @BadManBetting Few months ago people were comparing Nunez with Haaland. Lad can't finish his dinner. Few months ago people were comparing Nunez with Haaland. Lad can't finish his dinner.

Radman @Radmanx23 The contrast in quality between Haaland and Darwin Nunez is staggering. Almost laughable how during the pre season, the media was trying to create a rivalry between them The contrast in quality between Haaland and Darwin Nunez is staggering. Almost laughable how during the pre season, the media was trying to create a rivalry between them 😂 https://t.co/lcIyDsnzeJ

Eden @theKloppEnd_ This app switches opinions on nunez wayy too quickly after each game. No one stays consistent (including nunez tbf LMAOO) This app switches opinions on nunez wayy too quickly after each game. No one stays consistent (including nunez tbf LMAOO)

The Pep @GuardiolaTweets People always focus on Pep and Man City at Anfield, but when was the last time Klopp and Liverpool won at Etihad? People always focus on Pep and Man City at Anfield, but when was the last time Klopp and Liverpool won at Etihad?

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC Pep Guardiola:



"It's not easy to keep the ball against Liverpool because they have a defensive structure that is the most difficult I've ever faced in my career." Pep Guardiola: "It's not easy to keep the ball against Liverpool because they have a defensive structure that is the most difficult I've ever faced in my career." https://t.co/HNgqLzGY0U

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Pep Guardiola says Rico Lewis 'will be a magnificent player for @ManCity in the next decade'. Pep Guardiola says Rico Lewis 'will be a magnificent player for @ManCity in the next decade'.

Henry Winter @henrywinter Manchester City look primed for the second half of the season. Haaland fresh, De Bruyne on a mission, Rodri class, strength in depth, some promising kids. #MCFC Manchester City look primed for the second half of the season. Haaland fresh, De Bruyne on a mission, Rodri class, strength in depth, some promising kids. #MCFC

Manchester City knock out injury-plagued holders

The victory earned Manchester City a spot in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup, but more importantly, it gave them their first win in six games against their arch-rivals.

The holders, despite being plagued by injuries to key players like Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino, refused to go down without a fight and kept coming back for more.

They will have been pleased with the efforts of Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho, who marked their return to competitive action with goals. However, their efforts weren't enough on the night, as Jurgen Klopp's defence failed to hold off the marauding attacks from Pep Guardiola's men.

Liverpool will next be in action in the Premier League when they visit Aston Villa on Boxing Day. City will travel to Leeds United in the league three days later.

