Twitter explodes as Manchester City and Liverpool share the spoils in entertaining Premier League encounter

Manchester City and Liverpool had to share the spoils as they played out a scintillating 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp picked extremely strong sides for the game. The Citizens started with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden. Meanwhile, The Reds had Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota upfront.

Pep Guardiola's side started the game on fire, with De Bruyne opening the scoring in the 5th minute after his shot was deflected off Joel Matip into the back of the net. However, Liverpool responded almost immediately as Jota stroked the ball home after great composure from Trent Alexander-Arnold to tee him up in the box.

Manchester City dominated the rest of the first half and their pressure paid off in the 36th minute when Gabriel Jesus snuck in at the far post to convert Joao Cancelo's cross. The two sides went in at half-time with Pep Guardiola's side 2-1 up.

Liverpool, however, started the second half much the stronger of the two sides as they immediately levelled the scores. Mane was on hand to score after a delightful cross from Salah. The goal gave the Reds a huge confidence boost as they started to dominate proceedings.

However, it was Manchester City who had the ball in the net in the 63rd minute, but Raheem Sterling was adjedged to be offside after a VAR check. Both sides spurned some great chances to take the lead in the second-half but had to be content with a draw as the game ended 2-2.

Manchester City still have the advantage over Liverpool in the title race

The draw means that league-leaders Manchester City are still one point ahead of Liverpool in second. With only seven games remaining this season, Pep Guardiola will know that his side will lift the Premier League title if they win their remaining fixtures.

City face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals tie in midweek, before facing Liverpool again in the FA Cup semi-final next weekend.

The Reds, on the other hand, will host Benfica at Anfield in midweek. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Manchester City drop points between now and the end of the season as he hopes to lift his second Premier League title.

