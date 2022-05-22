Twitter explodes as Manchester City pip Liverpool to win the Premier League title after extraordinary comeback

Manchester City claimed the Premier League title in the most dramatic of circumstances on the season's final day (May 22), winning the league by a point over Liverpool.
Pep Guardiola's side headed into the final day welcoming Aston Villa at the Etihad, knowing that victory would secure their fourth Premier League success in the last five seasons.
But they couldn't have got on the worst of starts as Villa took a 1-0 lead in the first half through Matty Cash's smart finish in the 37th minute.
The Villans were excellent throughout the first hour and broke once again in the 69th minute. Philippe Coutinho put a dagger in City's title hopes with a fantastic strike past Ederson.
Pep Guardiola slumped back in his chair in disbelief at what was unfolding before him.
City put on the pressure and reaped their rewards when Ilkay Gundogan, who had come in as a second-half substitute, slotted home in the 76th minute.
Guardiola's men ventured forward once again just a couple of minutes later. Following brilliant play from Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri struck home from outside the box to level in the 78th minute.
They weren't done there as they broke once again in the 81st minute. Gundogan tapped home from close-range once more to complete a phenomenal turnaround.
It echoes the sentiments of their famous first ever Premier League title victory ten years ago, and fans have reacted in hysteria to the monumental victory.
Liverpool did win their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 despite conceding first on a topsy-turvy final day for the two title rivals. However, their win did not amount to anything as City collected all three points and finished the league atop the table.
Here are some reactions from Twitter on yet another historic title win for City, who pipped Liverpool on a frantic final day:
Manchester City went into Sunday's game as favorites and looked to continue their fine form that has come to be since their capitulation in the UEFA Champions League.
They suffered a humiliating loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, losing 6-5 on aggregate having led for large portions of the tie. Guardiola's side exited all cup competitions, including the FA Cup, meaning the Premier League was their last chance at trophy success.
Once Villa went 2-0 up, many wouldn't have envisioned the turnaround that would ensue but City were masterful in their fight to turn things around. Kevin de Bruyne yet again showed why many touted him as the best player in the league with a phenomenal assist for Gundogan's winner in the 81st minute.
The 3-2 victory really signifies what an unpredictable season it has been for Manchester City but they finished it by claiming their sixth Premier League title.