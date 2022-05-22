Twitter explodes as Manchester City pip Liverpool to win the Premier League title after extraordinary comeback

Manchester City claimed the Premier League title in the most dramatic of circumstances on the season's final day (May 22), winning the league by a point over Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side headed into the final day welcoming Aston Villa at the Etihad, knowing that victory would secure their fourth Premier League success in the last five seasons.

But they couldn't have got on the worst of starts as Villa took a 1-0 lead in the first half through Matty Cash's smart finish in the 37th minute.

The Villans were excellent throughout the first hour and broke once again in the 69th minute. Philippe Coutinho put a dagger in City's title hopes with a fantastic strike past Ederson.

Pep Guardiola slumped back in his chair in disbelief at what was unfolding before him.

City put on the pressure and reaped their rewards when Ilkay Gundogan, who had come in as a second-half substitute, slotted home in the 76th minute.

Guardiola's men ventured forward once again just a couple of minutes later. Following brilliant play from Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri struck home from outside the box to level in the 78th minute.

They weren't done there as they broke once again in the 81st minute. Gundogan tapped home from close-range once more to complete a phenomenal turnaround.

It echoes the sentiments of their famous first ever Premier League title victory ten years ago, and fans have reacted in hysteria to the monumental victory.

Liverpool did win their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 despite conceding first on a topsy-turvy final day for the two title rivals. However, their win did not amount to anything as City collected all three points and finished the league atop the table.

Here are some reactions from Twitter on yet another historic title win for City, who pipped Liverpool on a frantic final day:

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 4 Premier League Titles in 5 years. Greatness. 4 Premier League Titles in 5 years. Greatness.

Zito @_Zeets Man City with the greatest tease of all time. That’s a hilarious way to put the title in front of Liverpool before taking it away. I can only respect the petty. Man City with the greatest tease of all time. That’s a hilarious way to put the title in front of Liverpool before taking it away. I can only respect the petty.

⁹ @JesusRoIe Whatever happens the Manchester City DNA will never die. That’s why I love this club although it’s not good for my heartstrings Whatever happens the Manchester City DNA will never die. That’s why I love this club although it’s not good for my heartstrings

☔️ @MahirHBTL THIS IS HOW IT FEELS TO BE MANCHESTER CITY THIS IS HOW IT FEELS TO BE MANCHESTER CITY

Ben @BenH531 I can’t believe it man what a day I love you @mancity I can’t believe it man what a day I love you @mancity

Ronaldo Brown @ronaldobrown_98 Steven Gerrard, Liverpool FC legend, has now let a Premier League title slip TWICE for them… LOOOOOL. Steven Gerrard, Liverpool FC legend, has now let a Premier League title slip TWICE for them… LOOOOOL.

ً @utdcynical This Pep x Klopp PL era This Pep x Klopp PL era https://t.co/nlDktTUlEF

Vik @IconicNumber7 Gerrard bottled it for Liverpool again Gerrard bottled it for Liverpool again 😂😂😂

SANTAN @Santandave1 SANTAN @Santandave1 pep guardiola u are a fucking disgrace pep guardiola u are a fucking disgrace blood in my eyes. i sat and watched this final day as a true hater. 90 long minutes I prayed on Liverpool’s downfall. I was wrong on pep. no quadruple. twitter.com/santandave1/st… blood in my eyes. i sat and watched this final day as a true hater. 90 long minutes I prayed on Liverpool’s downfall. I was wrong on pep. no quadruple. twitter.com/santandave1/st…

ً @utdcynical Villa could’ve just lost 4-0 but they gave Liverpool false hope and conceded 3 in 5 mins 🤣🤣 Villa could’ve just lost 4-0 but they gave Liverpool false hope and conceded 3 in 5 mins 🤣🤣

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5

I don’t want to hear anything from anyone trying to disagree.

Right now the @premierleague is the best league in the world.I don’t want to hear anything from anyone trying to disagree. Right now the @premierleague is the best league in the world.I don’t want to hear anything from anyone trying to disagree.⚽️⚽️⚽️

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - The speaker is asking the fans to return to their seat so that the official title celebration can take place but they seem a bit busy. 📸 - The speaker is asking the fans to return to their seat so that the official title celebration can take place but they seem a bit busy. https://t.co/yMqKHpdI1M

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Pep Guardiola in tears at FT Pep Guardiola in tears at FT https://t.co/mjnSN7euNM

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Manchester City have won their sixth Premier League title, with four of those coming in the last five seasons. Crowned. #PL 6 - Manchester City have won their sixth Premier League title, with four of those coming in the last five seasons. Crowned. #PL https://t.co/g0gE2fPWOI

Goose @atlas8s i’m going to liverpool vs villa next season so I can boo gerrard on the touchline for 90 mins i’m going to liverpool vs villa next season so I can boo gerrard on the touchline for 90 mins

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Pep Guardiola has now won 4 out of the last 5 Premier League titles for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has now won 4 out of the last 5 Premier League titles for Manchester City. 🌟 https://t.co/m7XGxv988S

Footy Limbs @FootyLimbs



MANCHESTER CITY!!! Simply the best, better than all the rest.MANCHESTER CITY!!! Simply the best, better than all the rest.MANCHESTER CITY!!! 💙🏆 https://t.co/jzFNhfouOA

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva So poetic that Manchester City got a 3-2 comeback win on the 10 year anniversary of 93:20 So poetic that Manchester City got a 3-2 comeback win on the 10 year anniversary of 93:20

Philanthropic Phiden @pep_gardenwala @Priceless_Silva Can’t believe I’m more happy about liverpool not winning quadruple than us winning the league @Priceless_Silva Can’t believe I’m more happy about liverpool not winning quadruple than us winning the league

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva QPR 2012. Villa 2022. City always do it the hard way but I won’t have it any other way. What an emotional rollercoaster QPR 2012. Villa 2022. City always do it the hard way but I won’t have it any other way. What an emotional rollercoaster

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN Aguero’s 93:20 anniversary and Manchester City make a comeback to win 3-2 and win the league. Poetry Aguero’s 93:20 anniversary and Manchester City make a comeback to win 3-2 and win the league. Poetry

Manchester City end their season by pipping Liverpool to the Premier League

Gundogan creates Manchester City magic

Manchester City went into Sunday's game as favorites and looked to continue their fine form that has come to be since their capitulation in the UEFA Champions League.

They suffered a humiliating loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, losing 6-5 on aggregate having led for large portions of the tie. Guardiola's side exited all cup competitions, including the FA Cup, meaning the Premier League was their last chance at trophy success.

Once Villa went 2-0 up, many wouldn't have envisioned the turnaround that would ensue but City were masterful in their fight to turn things around. Kevin de Bruyne yet again showed why many touted him as the best player in the league with a phenomenal assist for Gundogan's winner in the 81st minute.

The 3-2 victory really signifies what an unpredictable season it has been for Manchester City but they finished it by claiming their sixth Premier League title.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit