Twitter explodes as Manchester City play out dramatic 2-2 draw with West Ham

Manchester City staged a dramatic 2-2 comeback against West Ham United on Sunday, May 15 after being down by two in the first half. However, Hammers custodian Lukasz Fabianski stopped the Cityzens from pulling off a monumental victory with a penalty save.
Pep Guardiola's side went into the game knowing victory would put them one win away from the Premier League title.
But Jarrod Bowen shocked the world with a delightful first-half double. The first was a brilliant effort from a tight-angle following Pablo Fornals' astute build-up play. He then added another fine strike in the 45th minute with Guardiola looking on in despair.
Guardiola must have got into his players at half-time as they came out a different side in the second half.
Jack Grealish, whose selection many had questioned, got on the scoresheet with a fine effort.
Vladimir Coufal headed in an own-goal in the 69th minute following a free-kick to level things.
Then in the 83rd minute, Coufal was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus with VAR overturning Anthony Taylor's decision not to award a spot-kick. Riyad Mahrez stepped up and saw his penalty saved by Fabianski, which kept the title race well and truly alive.
Here are reactions from Twitter on what was one of the most chaotic matches of the Premier League season:
Manchester City's draw with West Ham keeps the Premier League title race wide open with Liverpool lurking
Manchester City's draw with West Ham leaves the Premier League title race in an intriguing situation, with Liverpool set to face Southampton on May 17.
Should they beat the Saints, Liverpool will go into the final day of the season with just a point separating them and league leaders City.
There is a chance that the dramatic finish to the 2012 Premier League season, where City claimed their first title, could be replicated.
If City lose to Aston Villa on the final day of the season and the Reds draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the league will be decided by goal difference.
That's if Jurgen Klopp's men can defeat Southampton next Tuesday in a match all eyes will be on following Manchester City's slip-up against the Hammers.
Fabianski's save may be one of the turning points in what has been one of the most competitive title races in history.