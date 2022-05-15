Twitter explodes as Manchester City play out dramatic 2-2 draw with West Ham

Manchester City staged a dramatic 2-2 comeback against West Ham United on Sunday, May 15 after being down by two in the first half. However, Hammers custodian Lukasz Fabianski stopped the Cityzens from pulling off a monumental victory with a penalty save.

Pep Guardiola's side went into the game knowing victory would put them one win away from the Premier League title.

But Jarrod Bowen shocked the world with a delightful first-half double. The first was a brilliant effort from a tight-angle following Pablo Fornals' astute build-up play. He then added another fine strike in the 45th minute with Guardiola looking on in despair.

Guardiola must have got into his players at half-time as they came out a different side in the second half.

Jack Grealish, whose selection many had questioned, got on the scoresheet with a fine effort.

Vladimir Coufal headed in an own-goal in the 69th minute following a free-kick to level things.

Then in the 83rd minute, Coufal was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus with VAR overturning Anthony Taylor's decision not to award a spot-kick. Riyad Mahrez stepped up and saw his penalty saved by Fabianski, which kept the title race well and truly alive.

Here are reactions from Twitter on what was one of the most chaotic matches of the Premier League season:

Squawka @Squawka Jarrod Bowen has now been directly involved in the same amount of Premier League goals as Kevin De Bruyne this season (22). Jarrod Bowen has now been directly involved in the same amount of Premier League goals as Kevin De Bruyne this season (22). 😀 https://t.co/nn1wYZF4dN

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc get him on the fackin plane Bowen is a demon bro there was no moment I thought he'd missget him on the fackin plane Bowen is a demon bro there was no moment I thought he'd miss😭😭 get him on the fackin plane

Ors💉 @deoors Private University no dey strike but see Bowen. Private University no dey strike but see Bowen.

Ian Wright @IanWright0 If Bowen doesn't get an England call up after the season he's had 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 If Bowen doesn't get an England call up after the season he's had 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😤😡 https://t.co/T3WrUsqJEG

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Those Bowen goals are very Salah-esque. It’s the pure timing of the runs that destroys the Man City offside trap. If he makes the runs a millisecond later then he’s caught offside. It’s really difficult to defend. Those Bowen goals are very Salah-esque. It’s the pure timing of the runs that destroys the Man City offside trap. If he makes the runs a millisecond later then he’s caught offside. It’s really difficult to defend.

Trey @UTDTrey What did we do to Bowen, fucking hell What did we do to Bowen, fucking hell

🅱️ @CityReportBen Grealish doesn't even deserve a second season. Absolutely nothing player. Grealish doesn't even deserve a second season. Absolutely nothing player.

FootyHub @84w3FC I really don't care what metrics or charts u use, Grealish is on of the biggest flops in PL history as of rn. I really don't care what metrics or charts u use, Grealish is on of the biggest flops in PL history as of rn.

nour @nourmcfc Mahrez x grealish wing pairing has to be the worst at city Mahrez x grealish wing pairing has to be the worst at city

🅱️ @CityReportBen Istg Cole Palmer would have more impact on our games than Jack Grealish Istg Cole Palmer would have more impact on our games than Jack Grealish

luke @Iukefh piss off grealish unintelligent prick piss off grealish unintelligent prick

. @_Riddxck Mahrez scoring an important goal challenge Mahrez scoring an important goal challenge

Slake @xyCerebrone I understand why Pep despises Mahrez. I’m not saying it is okay but I’m just saying I understand. I understand why Pep despises Mahrez. I’m not saying it is okay but I’m just saying I understand. 😂

hass @HAftbI Mahrez when his team needs him to change the game state Mahrez when his team needs him to change the game state https://t.co/Hjjjj3XCBB

🐬 @mellamodev Did anybody think Mahrez was scoring that Did anybody think Mahrez was scoring that

🥤 @TheImmortalKop Mahrez could have literally won City the league & now theres a slight chance we could still win, footy is nuts sometimes Mahrez could have literally won City the league & now theres a slight chance we could still win, footy is nuts sometimes

TerryHartley @TPHartley90 Mahrez misses that pen and Gary Neville is chatting retakes straight away yano hahaha he’s fucking DESPERATE for City to win this league. Madness. Mahrez misses that pen and Gary Neville is chatting retakes straight away yano hahaha he’s fucking DESPERATE for City to win this league. Madness.

Slake @xyCerebrone Who keeps letting Mahrez take high pressure penalties? Who keeps letting Mahrez take high pressure penalties?

Ben @ben_59 Why don’t KDB take pens? Why don’t KDB take pens?

Belinder @_bubblxs Crazy how the Barclays script writers have it set up for Gerrard. Crazy how the Barclays script writers have it set up for Gerrard.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan You’re telling me that Barclays script writers don’t exist ?? they were never going to deny Steven Gerrard from having his chance to influence the title race You’re telling me that Barclays script writers don’t exist ?? they were never going to deny Steven Gerrard from having his chance to influence the title race 😂

Football Daily @footballdaily Pep Guardiola jokingly pushes Michail Antonio away for giving his defenders a tough day 🤣 Pep Guardiola jokingly pushes Michail Antonio away for giving his defenders a tough day 🤣 https://t.co/QF2F42crg4

Manchester City's draw with West Ham keeps the Premier League title race wide open with Liverpool lurking

The pulsating affair has kept the title race wide open

Manchester City's draw with West Ham leaves the Premier League title race in an intriguing situation, with Liverpool set to face Southampton on May 17.

Should they beat the Saints, Liverpool will go into the final day of the season with just a point separating them and league leaders City.

There is a chance that the dramatic finish to the 2012 Premier League season, where City claimed their first title, could be replicated.

If City lose to Aston Villa on the final day of the season and the Reds draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the league will be decided by goal difference.

That's if Jurgen Klopp's men can defeat Southampton next Tuesday in a match all eyes will be on following Manchester City's slip-up against the Hammers.

Fabianski's save may be one of the turning points in what has been one of the most competitive title races in history.

