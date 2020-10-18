Twitter explodes as Manchester City record comfortable 1-0 win over Arsenal

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City recorded a comfortable 1-0 win over Arsenal to bounce back from the 1-1 draw against Burnley in the last game. Raheem Sterling, who was captain for City on the night, scored the only goal of the game, rifling home a kind parry from Bernd Leno after Phil Foden had forced a good save from the German.

The win helped Guardiola's side break into the top ten after a slow start to the league season. Mikel Arteta's side had plenty of chances of their own, but the Gunners were not clinical enough to take advantage of the chances that fell their way.

City had dominated possession, but Arsenal had a few good chances of their own after Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were both denied by Ederson towards the end of the first half.

Here are the best tweets from an exciting contest at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling, what a player!

6 - Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in six goals in his last five Premier League appearances against Arsenal (4 goals, 2 assists). Predictable. #MCIARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2020

Captain Sterling is on the money and puts @ManCity ahead. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 17, 2020

⚽️ Most PL goals since the restart in June:

11 Danny Ings, Raheem Sterling

10 Michail Antonio, Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/rBORhYakJm — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 17, 2020

Raheem Sterling LOVES playing Arsenal 😏 pic.twitter.com/up1FTGmfUp — Goal (@goal) October 17, 2020

Captain Raheem Sterling strikes first for Manchester City 🎯 pic.twitter.com/GWDPHMoVXB — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 17, 2020

Arsenal had their chances, but didn't take them!

Could have done without half-time there. Really strong end to the half by Arsenal. Saka at the heart of almost everything. Decent 45 minutes, but Sterling's goal sends City into the break in front. Three good saves from Ederson. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 17, 2020

Aguero, that's totally not acceptable!

Think Aguero should be spoken to about this, it’s demeaning & not acceptable.pic.twitter.com/EDFYHWhsSm — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) October 17, 2020

Hmmmm...

Should Arsenal have been awarded a penalty before half-time? 🤔#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/M0gjQx17Bu — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 17, 2020

No penalty or even VAR check on this high-boot from Kyle Walker on Gabriel Magalhães. 🤔 #afc pic.twitter.com/iNFCveEbyE — afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 17, 2020

Leno and his ability to parry a shot to an opposition player!

Certainly, more to come from this game. We let City bully us for a chunk of the first half, but we had some really good chances in the end.



Our forwards need to pick it up in the second half, especially Pepe. Also hoping Leno can put an end to gifting chances from his saves. — Le Grove (@LeGrove) October 17, 2020

The curious case of David Luiz, the free-kick specialist?

Please correct me if I'm wrong but I think David Luiz has not scored a free-kick since January 2017. He has had a lot of tries since for Arsenal, maybe let someone else have a go? — James Benge (@jamesbenge) October 17, 2020

