Twitter explodes as Manchester City record comfortable 1-0 win over Arsenal

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City recorded a comfortable 1-0 win over Arsenal to bounce back from the 1-1 draw against Burnley in the last game. Raheem Sterling, who was captain for City on the night, scored the only goal of the game, rifling home a kind parry from Bernd Leno after Phil Foden had forced a good save from the German.
The win helped Guardiola's side break into the top ten after a slow start to the league season. Mikel Arteta's side had plenty of chances of their own, but the Gunners were not clinical enough to take advantage of the chances that fell their way.
City had dominated possession, but Arsenal had a few good chances of their own after Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were both denied by Ederson towards the end of the first half.
Here are the best tweets from an exciting contest at the Etihad Stadium.
Raheem Sterling, what a player!
Arsenal had their chances, but didn't take them!
Aguero, that's totally not acceptable!
Leno and his ability to parry a shot to an opposition player!
The curious case of David Luiz, the free-kick specialist?
No Part(e)y for Arsenal!
Should Aubameyang be playing as a striker?
Published 18 Oct 2020, 00:05 IST