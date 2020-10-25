Twitter explodes as Manchester United and Chelsea share the spoils 

Manchester United and Chelsea locked horns at Old Trafford in the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend. In what was a captivating encounter from start to finish, the two sides shared the spoils in the North West of England.

Both sides had moments of magic in the first half, with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy making a string of decent saves to keep his side in the game. The new signing thwarted Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata before the interval, as Manchester United threatened to break the deadlock.

Manchester United were by far the better team in the second half and controlled possession, as Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani came off the bench to make an impact for the Red Devils. The latter made his Manchester United debut and nearly scored with his first touch, as his deft flicked hit the side netting.

Mendy once again made a sensational save in the closing stages of the game to deny Rashford, as the game ended all square after a tightly-fought encounter.

Here are the best tweets from an intriguing game at Old Trafford.

More VAR controversy at Old Trafford...

Bruno Fernandes slaps Jorginho in the face. No punishment



Maguire gets Azpilicueta in a head lock in the penalty box. No punishment



Every time we play Manchester United ffs.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) October 24, 2020

VAR checks (quickly) for a penalty on Rashford but appears to ignore Maguire having a wrestling match with Azpilicueta at a corner. #MUNCHE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) October 24, 2020

We've got away with that. Maguire's headlocking Azpiliqueta as if he's a Greek police officer — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) October 24, 2020

Maguire could stab a Chelsea player and get away with it. pic.twitter.com/vUlkKfV1i7 — Will (@willreyner) October 24, 2020

Mendy a busy man between the sticks for Chelsea

Silva & Mendy with heroics in the last few mins — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) October 24, 2020

Shoutout to Édouard Mendy in that first half.



Apart from his error on the ball, he’s been fantastic. Three big saves, including a 1v1 against Rashford. Has claimed crosses very well too.



What a huge signing he was. pic.twitter.com/qXi5isMYUq — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) October 24, 2020

Petr Cech personally chose Mendy so is it any surprise Mendy is as good as he is? — Conn (@ConnCFC) October 24, 2020

You can tell Petr Cech has been passing on his wisdom to Edouard Mendy in training recently pic.twitter.com/Vh8Uyi0uQf — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 24, 2020

I see Cech has been coaching Mendy on playing out from the back pic.twitter.com/Gj5YvA8UAk — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) October 24, 2020

Hasselbaink: “That’s a good save Mendy because if they have Kepa in goal, Manchester United score” — Conn (@ConnCFC) October 24, 2020

Kepa watching this Mendy masterclass pic.twitter.com/bgki2xt1u6 — Hałe (@CFCHale) October 24, 2020

Welcome to Old Trafford, Edinson Cavani!

OMF CAVANI IS THE BEST STRIKER IN THE WORLD — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 24, 2020

I think James → Cavani is an obvious substitution to make. Rashford will go out to the left. — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 24, 2020

Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva seeing eachother on the pitch pic.twitter.com/Z0ax4UekLC — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 24, 2020

Cavani making early runs when McTom and Fred get on the ball. Bless his heart — Nick (@ManUnitedYouth) October 24, 2020

Cavani looking on from the stands pic.twitter.com/pubX2qYHk1 — Ram (@machiramc) October 24, 2020

If Edinson Cavani had of scored that with his very first touch then I would have gotten his name tattooed on my head. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) October 24, 2020