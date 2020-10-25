Twitter explodes as Manchester United and Chelsea share the spoils 

Manchester United and Chelsea locked horns at Old Trafford in the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend. In what was a captivating encounter from start to finish, the two sides shared the spoils in the North West of England.
Both sides had moments of magic in the first half, with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy making a string of decent saves to keep his side in the game. The new signing thwarted Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata before the interval, as Manchester United threatened to break the deadlock.
Manchester United were by far the better team in the second half and controlled possession, as Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani came off the bench to make an impact for the Red Devils. The latter made his Manchester United debut and nearly scored with his first touch, as his deft flicked hit the side netting.
Mendy once again made a sensational save in the closing stages of the game to deny Rashford, as the game ended all square after a tightly-fought encounter.
