Twitter explodes as Manchester United crash out of EFL Cup at Old Trafford

Manchester United's EFL Cup hopes were dashed at Old Trafford as West Ham secured a famous 1-0 victory in the third round of the competition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named a much-changed starting XI for the cup tie, with Cristiano Ronaldo not even in the matchday squad for the game.
Ahead of the game, the Norwegian explained the rationale behind his team selection and also admitted that Ronaldo wanted to be involved in some capacity.
"We decided [the XI] more or less before Sunday, as we needed more players to get more minutes."
"He [Cristiano Ronaldo] wants to play as much as possible, but I'm not sure that is possible!"
Donny van de Beek was handed a rare opportunity in midfield, while the likes of Alex Telles, Jadon Sancho and Juan Mata were also named in the starting XI. Manchester United took a while to get going and were punished in the opening exchanges, as Manuel Lanzini gave West Ham a shock lead at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils grew into the game after their early setback, with Van de Beek, in particular, looking sharp in the center of the park.
Manchester United fail to recover after early setback
Chances kept coming in the second half, but Manchester United lacked the cutting edge on the night, as they failed to score despite recording 27 shots on goal. Speaking after the game, Solskjaer admitted that his team could have done better, while he also went on to say that he was impressed by his players' work rate on the night despite the result.
"The attitude when we lose the ball, we run back, I can't fault any single player out there. We had one or two opportunities that could have and should have been goals."
"We ended up with 27 shots, which is quite remarkable for a team that's not really been working and preparing too much. Maybe you can see some players [who needed] minutes, but that's natural."
As the Red Devils suffered a shock defeat at home, here are some of the best reactions from the game.