Twitter explodes as Manchester United record stunning 4-1 victory against Newcastle United

Manchester United recorded a dramatic 4-1 victory against Newcastle United at St James' Park, as the Red Devils returned to winning ways after losing 6-1 against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went behind in the second minute, as Luke Shaw turned the ball into his own net. Harry Maguire has been one of the most talked-about footballers in recent weeks, and the Manchester United captain got his side level in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes missed his first penalty as a Manchester United player, as his spot-kick was saved by Karl Darlow in the second half. Just as the Red Devils looked to be dropping points again, the Portuguese star made amends with a stunning breakaway goal late on to put his team ahead.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford added gloss to the result with goals late on, as Solskjaer's blushes were saved thanks to a late flurry from his side.

Here are the best reactions from Manchester United's hard-fought victory in Tyneside.

Bruno will do 17 horrible things a game & leave with a goal and assist. I hate him fbbdjdndndnndndjdjdjd — #DISUNOMICS (@_NOMICS) October 17, 2020

Bruno goal and assist, Rashford goal and 2 assists pic.twitter.com/7hnaN31D1N — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) October 17, 2020

That goal is why VDB and Bruno need to play together. One of the best team goals of the season in the whole league that. And people say he's a PE teacher — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 17, 2020

That goal is why VDB and Bruno need to play together. One of the best team goals of the season in the whole league that. And people say he's a PE teacher — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 17, 2020

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes' penalty record for Man Utd:



✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅❌



His first ever miss. pic.twitter.com/tf3peDoqSk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 17, 2020

Wan-Bissaka scores and Trent is trending within 40 seconds pic.twitter.com/lVsGdAIFI6 — Lyle (@afclyle) October 17, 2020

Last time Trent came outside he reminded AWB he was Congolese https://t.co/ovQJwTmaq1 — sabah (@Sabah07) October 17, 2020

Advertisement

TRENT COME OUTSIDE NOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) October 17, 2020

Wan-Bissaka scored and now Trent is trending 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PSwC7BNcBp — Dan 🇧🇷🔴 (@Ifcdan) October 17, 2020

Trent already came outside and Wan-Bissaka was so intimidated that he changed nationality. https://t.co/meQ51khCF6 — CFC DUBois (@CFCDUBois) October 17, 2020

GOAL! Newcastle United 1 - 4 Manchester United (Rashford MBE) — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 17, 2020

Advertisement

Manchester United have now won each of their last six away games in the Premier League.



Away-day specialists. pic.twitter.com/pDnpKmL2Ja — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 17, 2020

10 - Manchester United enjoyed their 10th comeback win against Newcastle in the Premier League, the most by any side against a single opponent in the competition. Rally. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2020

Manchester United getting a penalty pic.twitter.com/h9tN0b59dv — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) October 17, 2020

That’s a delightful team goal from @ManUtd finished emphatically by @B_Fernandes8 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 17, 2020

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes has 11 goals and 8 assists in 18 Premier League games since joining Manchester United btw. — TC. (@totalcristiano) October 17, 2020

17 - Manchester United have been awarded 17 penalties in the Premier League since the start of last season, five more than any other side in the competition (12 scored). Gift. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2020

Very pleased with the manner in which Manchester United finished the game.

Juan Mata MOTM for me. #MUFC — Naveen Ullal (@UllalIBT) October 17, 2020

Manchester United 🤝 New kitchens



All about the counters — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) October 17, 2020

Advertisement

A portion of the fans still won't be pleased, but this was a solid Manchester United away performance. When you attack as relentlessly as they have tonight, scoring late is as good a time as any.



Not great, but much better. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) October 17, 2020

Manchester United have now been awarded 29347293847234 penalties since August 2019. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 17, 2020

⏰ FT: Newcastle 1-4 Manchester United



👹 Manchester United come from behind to win at St. James' Park courtesy of late goals from Fernandes, Wan-Bissaka and Rashford



📊 Full stats and ratings 👇 #NEWMUN — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 17, 2020

Man Utd fans are googling for the dates of next International break. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 17, 2020

Advertisement

Let's go @ManUtd top off this long @premierleague Saturday with a win please!! #NEWMUN — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) October 17, 2020

Game ▪️ Set ▪️ March

Get in there @ManUtd

Nice one @awbissaka — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 17, 2020