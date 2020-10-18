Twitter explodes as Manchester United record stunning 4-1 victory against Newcastle United

Manchester United recorded a dramatic 4-1 victory against Newcastle United at St James' Park, as the Red Devils returned to winning ways after losing 6-1 against Tottenham Hotspur.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went behind in the second minute, as Luke Shaw turned the ball into his own net. Harry Maguire has been one of the most talked-about footballers in recent weeks, and the Manchester United captain got his side level in the first half.
Bruno Fernandes missed his first penalty as a Manchester United player, as his spot-kick was saved by Karl Darlow in the second half. Just as the Red Devils looked to be dropping points again, the Portuguese star made amends with a stunning breakaway goal late on to put his team ahead.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford added gloss to the result with goals late on, as Solskjaer's blushes were saved thanks to a late flurry from his side.
Here are the best reactions from Manchester United's hard-fought victory in Tyneside.