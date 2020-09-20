Twitter explodes as Manchester United suffer embarrassing home defeat against Crystal Palace

Manchester United's first game of the 2020-21 Premier League season ended in a disastrous defeat, as they were beaten 3-1 at Old Trafford by Crystal Palace. The Red Devils never looked and fell behind in the first half, as Andros Townsend broke the deadlock for the Eagles.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side piled on the pressure in the second half in search of an equaliser but were unable to impose themselves on the game. New signing Donny van de Beek was introduced after the interval, as the Dutchman was thrown on to save the game for his side.
However, Palace scored again from the penalty spot, as Wilfried Zaha got his name on the scoresheet against his former team. Andre Ayew took the initial penalty that was saved by David de Gea, but the referee ordered a retake because the Spaniard was off his line.
Van De Beek halved the deficit with a close-range finish, but Zaha scored again late on to give his side an outstanding victory away from home. Roy Hodgson's side have recorded two wins in two so far and also won at Old Trafford last season, with Patrick van Aanholt scoring the decisive goal on the night.
Manchester United are still in need of players and are running out of time to complete their transfer business this summer.
Published 20 Sep 2020, 00:22 IST