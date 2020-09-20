Twitter explodes as Manchester United suffer embarrassing home defeat against Crystal Palace

Manchester United's first game of the 2020-21 Premier League season ended in a disastrous defeat, as they were beaten 3-1 at Old Trafford by Crystal Palace. The Red Devils never looked and fell behind in the first half, as Andros Townsend broke the deadlock for the Eagles.

PENALTY FOR MAN UTD!



Sorry, just practicing for later. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) September 19, 2020

In a toxic relationship with @ManUtd — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) September 19, 2020

Pay the money for Sancho

Pay the money for Upamecano

Pay the money for Telles @ManUtd — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) September 19, 2020

Man Utd is broke, they couldn't even afford VAR this summer. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 19, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side piled on the pressure in the second half in search of an equaliser but were unable to impose themselves on the game. New signing Donny van de Beek was introduced after the interval, as the Dutchman was thrown on to save the game for his side.

However, Palace scored again from the penalty spot, as Wilfried Zaha got his name on the scoresheet against his former team. Andre Ayew took the initial penalty that was saved by David de Gea, but the referee ordered a retake because the Spaniard was off his line.

Van de Beek after losing 3-1 on his debut for Manchester United pic.twitter.com/jcF3yUFr85 — Hałe (@CFCHale) September 19, 2020

Victor Lindelof is the worst CB in the Premier League — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 19, 2020

Advertisement

Thiago Silva could be 55 years old and he would still walk into Man United’s defence over Lindelof and Maguire... — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) September 19, 2020

Lindelof at fault for all 3 goals ... interesting to see what happens now .. — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) September 19, 2020

Live footage of Roy Keane waiting outside for Lindelof and Maguire... pic.twitter.com/zqx7TJR1OX — Jošt🇾🇪 (@mufc_jostko8) September 19, 2020

United got what they deserved and it could have been worse. Lindelof had a shocker but he wasn't alone. Need a right winger and a centre-back. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) September 19, 2020

Manchester City have played 0 games yet we’re still above 16th placed Manchester United.



I think I know what colour this city is... pic.twitter.com/T7gIACazyP — Ryan🇧🇷 (@FavelaFIair) September 19, 2020

Donny van de Beek gets Manchester United back into it on his debut! 💪 pic.twitter.com/hUfnCapxT1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 19, 2020

Van De Beek halved the deficit with a close-range finish, but Zaha scored again late on to give his side an outstanding victory away from home. Roy Hodgson's side have recorded two wins in two so far and also won at Old Trafford last season, with Patrick van Aanholt scoring the decisive goal on the night.

A loss for Manchester United is a win for football. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 19, 2020

VAR turning on us like pic.twitter.com/NpjVcNBpjy — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) September 19, 2020

Victor Lindelof should be made to walk home — ‘ (@vintageredss) September 19, 2020

Manchester United are still in need of players and are running out of time to complete their transfer business this summer.

Also Read: 5 Jadon Sancho alternatives for Manchester United