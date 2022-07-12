Twitter explodes as Manchester United thrash Liverpool 4-0 in Erik ten Hag's first game as manager

Fans have reacted hilariously to Manchester United's impressive 4-0 thrashing over Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 12.

The Red Devils had suffered two horrendous defeats to the Merseysiders last season, losing 5-0 at Old Trafford and 4-0 at Anfield in the league.

However, Erik ten Hag's first game in charge has seen United show more urgency and confidence than much of their past woeful season.

Jadon Sancho grabbed Manchester United's opener with an excellent finish in the 12th minute.

Liverpool really should have equalized in the 19th minute when new signing Fabio Carvalho struck the post. A minute later, Luis Diaz also hit the woodwork before United broke in the 30th minute and Fred sent a sumptuous chip over Alisson Becker.

The Red Devils didn't stop there as Anthony Martial grabbed a third with an accomplished strike in the 33rd minute.

Liverpool had fielded a weakened side in the first half. However. Jurgen Klopp brought on the likes of club-record signing Darwin Nunez and main-man Mohamed Salah at the start of the second period.

It was a much closer affair in the second half, with Nunez being denied by substitute Tom Heaton.

Facundo Pellistri then poked home United's fourth goal of the afternoon in the 76th minute before Nunez missed a sitter in the 86th minute.

The 4-0 thrashing bodes well for Erik ten Hag and fans have reacted to the stunning victory for the Red Devils on Twitter:

Jordan @FourFourJordan Nunez vs. Baldy’s Tricky Reds



Nunez vs. Baldy’s Tricky Reds https://t.co/cbE3DFXZ8p

Wayne Barton @WayneSBarton Man Utd first team 3 - 0 Liverpool reserves



Man Utd reserves 1-0 Liverpool first team Man Utd first team 3 - 0 Liverpool reserves Man Utd reserves 1-0 Liverpool first team

Not Match of the Day @NOT_MOTD Darwin Nunez missing sitters against Man Utd?



I'm not surprised after seeing this. Darwin Nunez missing sitters against Man Utd? I'm not surprised after seeing this. https://t.co/qFGMx9hp3F

Sean @SeanDOlfc Utd youth all have a bit of flair about them while ours are all NPCs Utd youth all have a bit of flair about them while ours are all NPCs

Simon Stone @sistoney67 FT 4-0 to @ManUtd . Bit of a weird game. Liverpool had a lot of chances. FT 4-0 to @ManUtd. Bit of a weird game. Liverpool had a lot of chances.

Harry Pinero @harrypinero AM9 stocks are back, invest now! AM9 stocks are back, invest now!

Trey @UTDTrey KLOPP BROUGHT ON THEIR A TEAM AND OUR KIDS STILL SCORED THEM IM CRYING KLOPP BROUGHT ON THEIR A TEAM AND OUR KIDS STILL SCORED THEM IM CRYING 😭

Ste Howson @MrStephenHowson Bangkok Century Cup Champions… you’ll never sing that!! Bangkok Century Cup Champions… you’ll never sing that!! https://t.co/wUhNjNRrPs

Dubois @CFCDUBois United fans acting like they’re beating Liverpool in a UCL final is shameless but 100% understandable. I’ll be doing the same if we beat Club América & Charlotte next week. United fans acting like they’re beating Liverpool in a UCL final is shameless but 100% understandable. I’ll be doing the same if we beat Club América & Charlotte next week.

Jonathan Northcroft @JNorthcroft FIrst impression of a Ten Hag Manchester United: braver on the ball and braver without it. FIrst impression of a Ten Hag Manchester United: braver on the ball and braver without it.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



1). Man Utd dodged a bullet in Darwin Nunez.



2). Don't care if it's just pre-seaaon, we're winning the Premier League Decided not to comment until after the game and I'm going to shamelessly say two things.1). Man Utd dodged a bullet in Darwin Nunez.2). Don't care if it's just pre-seaaon, we're winning the Premier League Decided not to comment until after the game and I'm going to shamelessly say two things.1). Man Utd dodged a bullet in Darwin Nunez.2). Don't care if it's just pre-seaaon, we're winning the Premier League 😂😂😂

Ronaldo Brown @ronaldobrown_98 Another Cup final that Liverpool “greatest team of all time” FC haven’t scored in. Another Cup final that Liverpool “greatest team of all time” FC haven’t scored in.

Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN Finishes Man United 4-0 Liverpool. Hard to read too much into it because Ten Hag and Klopp managed their substitutions differently but a good start for United, nonetheless. On to Melbourne next. Finishes Man United 4-0 Liverpool. Hard to read too much into it because Ten Hag and Klopp managed their substitutions differently but a good start for United, nonetheless. On to Melbourne next.

Jonathan Northcroft @JNorthcroft First impression of Liverpool: training mode, Klopp more focused about fitness than performance, won't be remotely bothered. First impression of Liverpool: training mode, Klopp more focused about fitness than performance, won't be remotely bothered.

Janty @CFC_Janty Man United fans have been suffering for too long Man United fans have been suffering for too long 😭 https://t.co/8qv1U736mg

Manchester United put on a show against Liverpool

The Red Devils romped to victory against Liverpool.

On Tuesday, Manchester United looked a completely different team to the stagnant and nervous side that floundered throughout last season. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho looked a real threat and Erik ten Hag seems to have already got his methods across to the players.

It may have been just a pre-season friendly, but United's performance bodes well for the Red Devils ahead of the new season. Erik ten Hag's side appeared to make a statement that they will mean business in the 2022-23 campaign.

United ended last season in demoralizing fashion, finishing in sixth and without a trophy or even looking likely to win one.

Ten Hag is still looking to make adjustments to his side, with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong potentially arriving at Old Trafford.

On the Liverpool side of things, it certainly wasn't a performance Jurgen Klopp would be particularly enthused by. The Reds boss, though, handed starts to youngsters against a strong United starting XI.

The likes of newly-signed Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton and Isaac Mabaya all featured for the Reds against United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far