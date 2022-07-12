Twitter explodes as Manchester United thrash Liverpool 4-0 in Erik ten Hag's first game as manager

Fans have reacted hilariously to Manchester United's impressive 4-0 thrashing over Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 12.
The Red Devils had suffered two horrendous defeats to the Merseysiders last season, losing 5-0 at Old Trafford and 4-0 at Anfield in the league.
However, Erik ten Hag's first game in charge has seen United show more urgency and confidence than much of their past woeful season.
Jadon Sancho grabbed Manchester United's opener with an excellent finish in the 12th minute.
Liverpool really should have equalized in the 19th minute when new signing Fabio Carvalho struck the post. A minute later, Luis Diaz also hit the woodwork before United broke in the 30th minute and Fred sent a sumptuous chip over Alisson Becker.
The Red Devils didn't stop there as Anthony Martial grabbed a third with an accomplished strike in the 33rd minute.
Liverpool had fielded a weakened side in the first half. However. Jurgen Klopp brought on the likes of club-record signing Darwin Nunez and main-man Mohamed Salah at the start of the second period.
It was a much closer affair in the second half, with Nunez being denied by substitute Tom Heaton.
Facundo Pellistri then poked home United's fourth goal of the afternoon in the 76th minute before Nunez missed a sitter in the 86th minute.
The 4-0 thrashing bodes well for Erik ten Hag and fans have reacted to the stunning victory for the Red Devils on Twitter:
Manchester United put on a show against Liverpool
On Tuesday, Manchester United looked a completely different team to the stagnant and nervous side that floundered throughout last season. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho looked a real threat and Erik ten Hag seems to have already got his methods across to the players.
It may have been just a pre-season friendly, but United's performance bodes well for the Red Devils ahead of the new season. Erik ten Hag's side appeared to make a statement that they will mean business in the 2022-23 campaign.
United ended last season in demoralizing fashion, finishing in sixth and without a trophy or even looking likely to win one.
Ten Hag is still looking to make adjustments to his side, with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong potentially arriving at Old Trafford.
On the Liverpool side of things, it certainly wasn't a performance Jurgen Klopp would be particularly enthused by. The Reds boss, though, handed starts to youngsters against a strong United starting XI.
The likes of newly-signed Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton and Isaac Mabaya all featured for the Reds against United.