Twitter explodes as Marcus Rashford scores twice to help England progress to knockout stages of 2022 FIFA World Cup as group winners

Twitter erupted as England earned a 3-0 win against Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B clash on Tuesday, November 29.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Three Lions in the 50th minute of the game with a stunning free-kick goal. The Manchester United forward made the most of the chance to start for the Three Lions.

Phil Foden added a second goal just one minute later. Harry Kane found the Manchester City midfielder at the back post. Foden made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.

Gareth Southgate was criticized for his decision not to involve Foden during his team's goalless draw against the United States. When given the chance, the City academy graduate didn't fail to impress.

Rashford added his team's third in the 68th minute of the game to complete his brace. The goal also marked the Three Lions' 100th goal in the FIFA World Cup.

The win secured Southgate's side top spot in Group B. They secured seven points from their three games to ensure progress to the Round of 16.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after England's demolition of Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

B/R Football @brfootball Three goals in three games for Marcus Rashford Three goals in three games for Marcus Rashford 💫 https://t.co/cD9uFJ0xP0

Rocket. Marcus Rashford has now scored 5 Direct Free Kicks in his career.Rocket. Marcus Rashford has now scored 5 Direct Free Kicks in his career. Rocket. 🚀 https://t.co/j2mzcnHjpN

Top man. Marcus Rashford has scored 3 goals at the 2022 World Cup. No player has scored more.Top man. Marcus Rashford has scored 3 goals at the 2022 World Cup. No player has scored more.Top man. 🌟 https://t.co/82A2jaQbFJ

Goals made in Manchester Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden score in their first starts for England this World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Goals made in Manchester Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden score in their first starts for England this World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✅Goals made in Manchester 😤 https://t.co/0fONSjBN9N

Barstool Football @StoolFootball MARCUS RASHFORD SCORES ENGLAND’S 100th WORLD CUP GOAL MARCUS RASHFORD SCORES ENGLAND’S 100th WORLD CUP GOAL 🔥 https://t.co/Bw2WpECkY8

Current deal expires in June 2023;

Man United have option to extend until June 2024;

…but Man United will offer him new long term deal. Three goals in three World Cup games for Marcus Rashford - looks completely different player in the last few months.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Qatar2022 Current deal expires in June 2023;Man United have option to extend until June 2024;…but Man United will offer him new long term deal. Three goals in three World Cup games for Marcus Rashford - looks completely different player in the last few months. ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Qatar2022▫️ Current deal expires in June 2023;▫️ Man United have option to extend until June 2024;▫️ …but Man United will offer him new long term deal. https://t.co/k5fUNKoPuQ

Now joint top goalscorer alongside Gakpo, Mbappe, and Ener Valencia.



Our boy tearing it up!!! Marcus Rashford with ANOTHER goal for England.Now joint top goalscorer alongside Gakpo, Mbappe, and Ener Valencia.Our boy tearing it up!!! Marcus Rashford with ANOTHER goal for England.Now joint top goalscorer alongside Gakpo, Mbappe, and Ener Valencia.Our boy tearing it up!!! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/DWJFZWq685

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No player has scored more World Cup goals than Marcus Rashford so far this tournament No player has scored more World Cup goals than Marcus Rashford so far this tournament 🔥 https://t.co/JVGq5nd1hr

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker More brilliance from @MarcusRashford and he’s now the World Cup’s joint leading goalscorer. Played himself into the side. So thrilled for him. More brilliance from @MarcusRashford and he’s now the World Cup’s joint leading goalscorer. Played himself into the side. So thrilled for him.

SPORTbible @sportbible Phil Foden = one of the best on the planet Phil Foden = one of the best on the planet https://t.co/Ln38dQLLSt

AB @AbsoluteBruno Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden are easily England’s best wingers Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden are easily England’s best wingers https://t.co/ivFrOcTo1u

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo And this is why you start Phil Foden And this is why you start Phil Foden ⭐️ https://t.co/CCf3Gx2e9b

junior✨ @Cityzen_Jnr Only Messi can recreate this 🤫 PHIL FODEN is his name Only Messi can recreate this 🤫 PHIL FODEN is his name https://t.co/HJJjAb0Mk7

90min @90min_Football The first (but definitely not the last) World Cup goal for Phil Foden! The first (but definitely not the last) World Cup goal for Phil Foden! 🔥 https://t.co/ETU6j3wR0p

junior✨ @Cityzen_Jnr PHIL FODEN after this match PHIL FODEN after this match https://t.co/gBneVKSCXa

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup We need to talk about that skill from Jude Bellingham... 🤤 We need to talk about that skill from Jude Bellingham... 🤤

96% pass accuracy

31 touches

2/2 long balls completed

2 key passes

1 dribble completed



Created a couple nice chances. Jude Bellingham’s first half by numbers vs. Wales:96% pass accuracy31 touches2/2 long balls completed2 key passes1 dribble completedCreated a couple nice chances. Jude Bellingham’s first half by numbers vs. Wales:96% pass accuracy31 touches2/2 long balls completed2 key passes1 dribble completedCreated a couple nice chances. 👀 https://t.co/2Pk2MQWpY4

Leon Legge @leonlegge32 remember everyone that Jude Bellingham is 19 and doing this sorta madness to players at a World Cup. the kids a proper baller remember everyone that Jude Bellingham is 19 and doing this sorta madness to players at a World Cup. the kids a proper baller

nina⁷ @bbyst4rcandykoo rooting for england rn because of jude and jude bellingham only, yup

rooting for england rn because of jude and jude bellingham only, yuphttps://t.co/LNZ1rpIPFG

sharky @ohnosharky Marcus Rashford will win the golden boot, you heard it here first. Marcus Rashford will win the golden boot, you heard it here first.

Ben Crellin @BenCrellin Rashford's switch from left wing to right wing has been very successful...

The same can't be said for twitter under Elon Musk. Rashford's switch from left wing to right wing has been very successful...The same can't be said for twitter under Elon Musk.

Zito @_Zeets At least now Gareth Bale can stop worrying about playing football seriously and truly enjoy his retirement in Los Angeles At least now Gareth Bale can stop worrying about playing football seriously and truly enjoy his retirement in Los Angeles

England manager Gareth Southgate explains decision to drop Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount for 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Wales

Wales v England: Group B - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

England manager Gareth Southgate dropped Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier for the clash against Wales. Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, and Kyle Walker came in for the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash.

Speaking about his decision to make the alterations, Southgate said:

"We think [Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford] can cause Wales problems and we felt it was important to get some freshness in the team as well. They have both trained really well and we’re looking forward to them playing tonight.

"Kyle [Walker] is ready to start now and we think it’s good to get him in the team. We want to get the result tonight that takes us into the next round. For Kyle to get some football will be helpful."

The Three Lions will next play Senegal in their Round of 16 clash. The African side finished in second spot in Group A.

Gareth Bale's Wales, meanwhile, bowed out of the tournament with only one point from three games.

