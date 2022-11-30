Twitter explodes as Marcus Rashford scores twice to help England progress to knockout stages of 2022 FIFA World Cup as group winners

Twitter erupted as England earned a 3-0 win against Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B clash on Tuesday, November 29.
Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Three Lions in the 50th minute of the game with a stunning free-kick goal. The Manchester United forward made the most of the chance to start for the Three Lions.
Phil Foden added a second goal just one minute later. Harry Kane found the Manchester City midfielder at the back post. Foden made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.
Gareth Southgate was criticized for his decision not to involve Foden during his team's goalless draw against the United States. When given the chance, the City academy graduate didn't fail to impress.
Rashford added his team's third in the 68th minute of the game to complete his brace. The goal also marked the Three Lions' 100th goal in the FIFA World Cup.
The win secured Southgate's side top spot in Group B. They secured seven points from their three games to ensure progress to the Round of 16.
England manager Gareth Southgate explains decision to drop Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount for 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Wales
England manager Gareth Southgate dropped Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier for the clash against Wales. Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, and Kyle Walker came in for the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash.
Speaking about his decision to make the alterations, Southgate said:
"We think [Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford] can cause Wales problems and we felt it was important to get some freshness in the team as well. They have both trained really well and we’re looking forward to them playing tonight.
"Kyle [Walker] is ready to start now and we think it’s good to get him in the team. We want to get the result tonight that takes us into the next round. For Kyle to get some football will be helpful."
The Three Lions will next play Senegal in their Round of 16 clash. The African side finished in second spot in Group A.
Gareth Bale's Wales, meanwhile, bowed out of the tournament with only one point from three games.
