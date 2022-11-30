Create

Twitter explodes as Marcus Rashford scores twice to help England progress to knockout stages of 2022 FIFA World Cup as group winners

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Nov 30, 2022 02:36 AM IST
Twitter erupted as England earned a 3-0 win against Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B clash on Tuesday, November 29.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Three Lions in the 50th minute of the game with a stunning free-kick goal. The Manchester United forward made the most of the chance to start for the Three Lions.

Phil Foden added a second goal just one minute later. Harry Kane found the Manchester City midfielder at the back post. Foden made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.

Gareth Southgate was criticized for his decision not to involve Foden during his team's goalless draw against the United States. When given the chance, the City academy graduate didn't fail to impress.

Rashford added his team's third in the 68th minute of the game to complete his brace. The goal also marked the Three Lions' 100th goal in the FIFA World Cup.

The win secured Southgate's side top spot in Group B. They secured seven points from their three games to ensure progress to the Round of 16.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after England's demolition of Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

ANOTHER ONE! ❤️
Three goals in three games for Marcus Rashford 💫 https://t.co/cD9uFJ0xP0
Marcus Rashford, take a bow. https://t.co/LiOLXqQaQB
A fantastic free kick from @MarcusRashford 🚀#MUFC || #WorldCup https://t.co/KD7pT7k7B0
Marcus Rashford has now scored 5 Direct Free Kicks in his career. Rocket. 🚀 https://t.co/j2mzcnHjpN
He's having some tournament 🔥 Marcus Rashford scores @England's 100th #FIFAWorldCup goal and his third in three games at #Qatar2022 😳 https://t.co/k9K7OdWPK7
Marcus Rashford has scored 3 goals at the 2022 World Cup. No player has scored more.Top man. 🌟 https://t.co/82A2jaQbFJ
Marcus Rashford. AGAIN
Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden score in their first starts for England this World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✅Goals made in Manchester 😤 https://t.co/0fONSjBN9N
MARCUS RASHFORD SCORES ENGLAND’S 100th WORLD CUP GOAL 🔥 https://t.co/Bw2WpECkY8
What a night for @MarcusRashford! 💫 https://t.co/gOPbb32TKH
Three goals in three World Cup games for Marcus Rashford - looks completely different player in the last few months. ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Qatar2022▫️ Current deal expires in June 2023;▫️ Man United have option to extend until June 2024;▫️ …but Man United will offer him new long term deal. https://t.co/k5fUNKoPuQ
Marcus Rashford with ANOTHER goal for England.Now joint top goalscorer alongside Gakpo, Mbappe, and Ener Valencia.Our boy tearing it up!!! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/DWJFZWq685
No player has scored more World Cup goals than Marcus Rashford so far this tournament 🔥 https://t.co/JVGq5nd1hr
More brilliance from @MarcusRashford and he’s now the World Cup’s joint leading goalscorer. Played himself into the side. So thrilled for him.
A first World Cup goal for Phil Foden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ENG #WAL #FIFAWorldCup mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/fMQuUab7Hs
Phil Foden = one of the best on the planet https://t.co/Ln38dQLLSt
Can't touch this. 🥶 @PhilFoden https://t.co/zipzrnJFMV
Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden are easily England’s best wingers https://t.co/ivFrOcTo1u
And this is why you start Phil Foden ⭐️ https://t.co/CCf3Gx2e9b
Phil Foden has arrived. ✨ #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/mPkXf3yOuG
Only Messi can recreate this 🤫 PHIL FODEN is his name https://t.co/HJJjAb0Mk7
The first (but definitely not the last) World Cup goal for Phil Foden! 🔥 https://t.co/ETU6j3wR0p
PHIL FODEN after this match https://t.co/gBneVKSCXa
Phil Foden is that guy. https://t.co/9LVQEIrG6H
We need to talk about that skill from Jude Bellingham... 🤤
Jude Bellingham’s first half by numbers vs. Wales:96% pass accuracy31 touches2/2 long balls completed2 key passes1 dribble completedCreated a couple nice chances. 👀 https://t.co/2Pk2MQWpY4
remember everyone that Jude Bellingham is 19 and doing this sorta madness to players at a World Cup. the kids a proper baller
rooting for england rn because of jude and jude bellingham only, yuphttps://t.co/LNZ1rpIPFG
Marcus Rashford will win the golden boot, you heard it here first.
Rashford's switch from left wing to right wing has been very successful...The same can't be said for twitter under Elon Musk.
At least now Gareth Bale can stop worrying about playing football seriously and truly enjoy his retirement in Los Angeles

England manager Gareth Southgate explains decision to drop Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount for 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Wales

Wales v England: Group B - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar
Wales v England: Group B - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

England manager Gareth Southgate dropped Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier for the clash against Wales. Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, and Kyle Walker came in for the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash.

Speaking about his decision to make the alterations, Southgate said:

"We think [Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford] can cause Wales problems and we felt it was important to get some freshness in the team as well. They have both trained really well and we’re looking forward to them playing tonight.
"Kyle [Walker] is ready to start now and we think it’s good to get him in the team. We want to get the result tonight that takes us into the next round. For Kyle to get some football will be helpful."

The Three Lions will next play Senegal in their Round of 16 clash. The African side finished in second spot in Group A.

Gareth Bale's Wales, meanwhile, bowed out of the tournament with only one point from three games.

