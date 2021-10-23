Twitter explodes as Mason Mount hat-trick seals 7-0 win for Chelsea against Norwich

Chelsea reaffirmed their status as Premier League leaders with a thumping 7-0 win over bottom-placed Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel's men dismantled the Canaries with ease and were the superior side by some distance, just as the scoreline suggested.

Mason Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea as early as the eighth minute after an excellent shot into the bottom corner from just outside the box. The hosts doubled the advantage 10 minutes later through Callum Hudson-Odoi. Mateo Kovaic produced a defence-splitting pass after being given time and space on the ball before Hudson-Odoi made a clever run in behind and slotted the ball past Tim Krul.

Chelsea's third goal of the afternoon proved a thing of beauty. Mount released Reece James on the right and the full-back darted into the penalty area before producing a dink over Krul to help the Blues secure a 3-0 lead just before half-time.

Things took a turn for the worse in the second half for Norwich as Ben Chilwell netted his third goal in as many consecutive Premier League games for Chelsea. Max Aarons then witnessed the ball ricochet off him and go into his own net after an attempt from Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea added another goal. To make matters worse for Norwich, defender Ben Gibson was sent off in the 65th minute for a second bookable offense.

Just when it seemed as though Krul would keep the scoreline at 5-0, Chelsea were handed a penalty after Mathias Normann handled the ball inside the area. Krul ended up saving the spot-kick from Mount but was later adjudged to have stepped beyond his line in the build-up to the penalty. As such, Mount had another go and duly converted the second chance with ease. The Chelsea academy graduate then completed his hat-trick in second-half stoppage time to complete the rout.

Chelsea retain their status as Premier League leaders

With their win, Chelsea remain at the summit of the Premier League table with 22 points from nine games. The performance from Chelsea definitely deserves credit since they were without both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. However, Norwich were severely off the pace and allowed the Premier League giants to wreak havoc at will.

In the wake of what proved to be a fully one-sided affair, fans from across the world did not shy away from expressing their take on the game. On that note, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Chelsea registered a comfortable win over Norwich in the Premier League:

Gary Lineker 💙 @GaryLineker For all the money @ChelseaFC have spent, some of their most exciting players are the home grown youngsters. 3 of them on the scoresheet in the first half. Great to see. For all the money @ChelseaFC have spent, some of their most exciting players are the home grown youngsters. 3 of them on the scoresheet in the first half. Great to see.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL #CHENOR 🅰️ Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) has four assists so far this seasonOnly Pogba (7) and Salah (5) have supplied more than the Chelsea midfielder #FPL 🅰️ Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) has four assists so far this seasonOnly Pogba (7) and Salah (5) have supplied more than the Chelsea midfielder#FPL #CHENOR https://t.co/DJn9dl9iJo

Football For All @FootballlForAll 🚨⚽️ | NEW: This is the 18th time that Chelsea have scored over 6 goals in a Premier League match - more than any other side in the competition's historyVia @OptaJoe 🚨⚽️ | NEW: This is the 18th time that Chelsea have scored over 6 goals in a Premier League match - more than any other side in the competition's historyVia @OptaJoe

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mason Mount has scored more goals for Chelsea than any other player under Thomas Tuchel 👏 Mason Mount has scored more goals for Chelsea than any other player under Thomas Tuchel 👏 https://t.co/12VWlzknRU

90min @90min_Football The Cobham boys are running riot at Stamford Bridge! 🤩 The Cobham boys are running riot at Stamford Bridge! 🤩 https://t.co/OSV6jOmzKM

Squawka Football @Squawka Chelsea have scored 5+ goals in a single Premier League game for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.Running riot against the Canaries. Chelsea have scored 5+ goals in a single Premier League game for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.Running riot against the Canaries. https://t.co/l7UCt5Kro4

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Timo Werner looks so gutted at getting an orange Wine Gum 🤣🤣 Timo Werner looks so gutted at getting an orange Wine Gum 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Uk8H5nmkws

Mod @CFCMod_ Mason Mount was sitting on his couch hearing his name get called out last night and decided to get a goal and assist in the first half 😂 Mason Mount was sitting on his couch hearing his name get called out last night and decided to get a goal and assist in the first half 😂

destina @cfcdess southgates look after chilwell scored. the look of i have fucked up :) southgates look after chilwell scored. the look of i have fucked up :) https://t.co/QeBpxxHVgo

CE ✍️ @CatenaccioEra I finally know why Ziyech gets called a magician, he’s always crossing the ball to players us normal humans can’t see I finally know why Ziyech gets called a magician, he’s always crossing the ball to players us normal humans can’t see

KING SHAMELESS ⭐️⭐️ @CarefreeLewisG Hudson-Odoi gave Sancho a 2 month headstart and got a goal before him 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Hudson-Odoi gave Sancho a 2 month headstart and got a goal before him 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

FM🦅 @CFC_FM1 Give Mendy a Rubik’s cube or something😭 bro just sits there in goal for 90 minutes #CHENOR Give Mendy a Rubik’s cube or something😭 bro just sits there in goal for 90 minutes #CHENOR https://t.co/sN7DHPpqes

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Lukaku would have bagged at least a hat trick in this game.. 😐 Lukaku would have bagged at least a hat trick in this game.. 😐

SON OF JACOB ALBUM 💯🇬🇭 @Rudolph_Oxlade I still don't understand why Chelsea bought Lukaku when their style of play allows most of their Midfielders and defenders to score. I still don't understand why Chelsea bought Lukaku when their style of play allows most of their Midfielders and defenders to score.

Words🇬🇭🇺🇸 @______2Words I’m a loyal Chelsea fan and I can specifically say that signing Lukaku is useless. I’m a loyal Chelsea fan and I can specifically say that signing Lukaku is useless.

Don @Opresii Saul Niguez doesn't even get to come on in this game? No wonder he stopped tweeting 😭😭 Saul Niguez doesn't even get to come on in this game? No wonder he stopped tweeting 😭😭

west @westmcfc Chelsea play better without Lukaku Chelsea play better without Lukaku https://t.co/9tIoDJtVJK

Morety @mureti_ Chelsea players lining to score against 10 man Norwich #CHENOR Chelsea players lining to score against 10 man Norwich #CHENOR https://t.co/izqBg9R687

ْ @kxnshxk Norwich City in the Premier League: Norwich City in the Premier League: https://t.co/spQIu3NgiZ

Man Benja @ben_kandu That's enough chelsea 😂😂 you got the 3 points That's enough chelsea 😂😂 you got the 3 points https://t.co/4UEoJSOHYb

Footy Humour @FootyHumour Norwich fans when they get promoted to the Premier League vs Norwich fans a couple of weeks into the Premier League season: Norwich fans when they get promoted to the Premier League vs Norwich fans a couple of weeks into the Premier League season: https://t.co/wY4LxyFApT

Dami™️ @TheGrandDam MASON MOUNT MAKES IT SIX SCHOLES COME OUTSIDE MASON MOUNT MAKES IT SIX SCHOLES COME OUTSIDE https://t.co/40YCBagVaD

Also Read

Tel⭐️⭐️ @tel_CFC When my mates doubt Mason Mount When my mates doubt Mason Mount https://t.co/wFd0czrZRm

bekz @beckidinho Mason Mount scored more goals this game than Sancho all season 😭 Mason Mount scored more goals this game than Sancho all season 😭

Edited by Nived Zenith