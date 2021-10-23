×
Twitter explodes as Mason Mount hat-trick seals 7-0 win for Chelsea against Norwich

Mount netted a hat-trick for Chelsea
Nived Zenith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Oct 23, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Chelsea reaffirmed their status as Premier League leaders with a thumping 7-0 win over bottom-placed Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel's men dismantled the Canaries with ease and were the superior side by some distance, just as the scoreline suggested.

Mason Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea as early as the eighth minute after an excellent shot into the bottom corner from just outside the box. The hosts doubled the advantage 10 minutes later through Callum Hudson-Odoi. Mateo Kovaic produced a defence-splitting pass after being given time and space on the ball before Hudson-Odoi made a clever run in behind and slotted the ball past Tim Krul.

Chelsea's third goal of the afternoon proved a thing of beauty. Mount released Reece James on the right and the full-back darted into the penalty area before producing a dink over Krul to help the Blues secure a 3-0 lead just before half-time.

Things took a turn for the worse in the second half for Norwich as Ben Chilwell netted his third goal in as many consecutive Premier League games for Chelsea. Max Aarons then witnessed the ball ricochet off him and go into his own net after an attempt from Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea added another goal. To make matters worse for Norwich, defender Ben Gibson was sent off in the 65th minute for a second bookable offense.

Just when it seemed as though Krul would keep the scoreline at 5-0, Chelsea were handed a penalty after Mathias Normann handled the ball inside the area. Krul ended up saving the spot-kick from Mount but was later adjudged to have stepped beyond his line in the build-up to the penalty. As such, Mount had another go and duly converted the second chance with ease. The Chelsea academy graduate then completed his hat-trick in second-half stoppage time to complete the rout.

Chelsea retain their status as Premier League leaders

With their win, Chelsea remain at the summit of the Premier League table with 22 points from nine games. The performance from Chelsea definitely deserves credit since they were without both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. However, Norwich were severely off the pace and allowed the Premier League giants to wreak havoc at will.

In the wake of what proved to be a fully one-sided affair, fans from across the world did not shy away from expressing their take on the game. On that note, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Chelsea registered a comfortable win over Norwich in the Premier League:

MASON MOUNT HAT-TRICK… 🤩🔥 https://t.co/4DLeiLjOIB
For all the money @ChelseaFC have spent, some of their most exciting players are the home grown youngsters. 3 of them on the scoresheet in the first half. Great to see.
🅰️ Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) has four assists so far this seasonOnly Pogba (7) and Salah (5) have supplied more than the Chelsea midfielder#FPL #CHENOR https://t.co/DJn9dl9iJo
🚨⚽️ | NEW: This is the 18th time that Chelsea have scored over 6 goals in a Premier League match - more than any other side in the competition's historyVia @OptaJoe
Mason Mount has scored more goals for Chelsea than any other player under Thomas Tuchel 👏 https://t.co/12VWlzknRU
The Cobham boys are running riot at Stamford Bridge! 🤩 https://t.co/OSV6jOmzKM
63’: Chelsea 5-0 Norwich.‘𝙎𝙩𝙤𝙥, 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙥! 𝙃𝙚’𝙨 𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙙!’ https://t.co/6j9LsM1Y2A

Chelsea have scored 5+ goals in a single Premier League game for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.Running riot against the Canaries. https://t.co/l7UCt5Kro4
I’m dead #CHENOR https://t.co/zLCL0RwnxM
Timo Werner looks so gutted at getting an orange Wine Gum 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Uk8H5nmkws
Mason Mount was sitting on his couch hearing his name get called out last night and decided to get a goal and assist in the first half 😂
southgates look after chilwell scored. the look of i have fucked up :) https://t.co/QeBpxxHVgo
I have seen enough, Give the Premier league Trophy 🏆 to Chelsea FC #CHENOR https://t.co/tgHV2u3qq3
I finally know why Ziyech gets called a magician, he’s always crossing the ball to players us normal humans can’t see
Hudson-Odoi gave Sancho a 2 month headstart and got a goal before him 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Give Mendy a Rubik’s cube or something😭 bro just sits there in goal for 90 minutes #CHENOR https://t.co/sN7DHPpqes
Lukaku would have bagged at least a hat trick in this game.. 😐
I still don't understand why Chelsea bought Lukaku when their style of play allows most of their Midfielders and defenders to score.
Even Captain Jack Sparrow can’t save them ffs #CHENOR https://t.co/HRekpsjQ0Q
I’m a loyal Chelsea fan and I can specifically say that signing Lukaku is useless.
Saul Niguez doesn't even get to come on in this game? No wonder he stopped tweeting 😭😭
Mendy in post against Norwich #Chelsea https://t.co/PetQw6rATJ
Chelsea play better without Lukaku https://t.co/9tIoDJtVJK
MAD😅 66’| CHELSEA 5-0 NORWICHTuchel 🗣️“Enough! Enough! enough!”With that sign 😂#CHENOR https://t.co/Gu7N4L4mbQ
Cruel on Krul #CHENOR
Chelsea players lining to score against 10 man Norwich #CHENOR https://t.co/izqBg9R687
Norwich City in the Premier League: https://t.co/spQIu3NgiZ
That's enough chelsea 😂😂 you got the 3 points https://t.co/4UEoJSOHYb
Norwich fans when they get promoted to the Premier League vs Norwich fans a couple of weeks into the Premier League season: https://t.co/wY4LxyFApT
MASON MOUNT MAKES IT SIX SCHOLES COME OUTSIDE https://t.co/40YCBagVaD
Lukaku and Werner seeing Chelsea Cook without them #CHENOR https://t.co/E6Q2yr11Zd
@NorwichCityFC nothing changes https://t.co/wuZhcimU1g
Mason Mount>>>Foden

When my mates doubt Mason Mount https://t.co/wFd0czrZRm
Mason Mount scored more goals this game than Sancho all season 😭
Edited by Nived Zenith
