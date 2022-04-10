Twitter explodes as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe dazzle in 6-1 win for PSG against Clermont Foot

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a thumping 6-1 win over Clermont Foot on Saturday as their fearsome front-line of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe dazzled on the pitch.
The Argentine bagged three assists on the night, while both Mbappe and Neymar netted hat-tricks at the Stade Gabriel Montpied. Mauricio Pochettino's men needed just six minutes to break the deadlock as Neymar latched onto a pass from Messi before burying his attempt into the back of the net.
Mbappe then scored in the 19th minute after another inch-perfect pass from Messi to help the away side double their advantage. Although the visitors were in control of the proceedings for the majority of the first half, they ended up conceding just before half-time.
Jodel Dossou pulled a goal back for Clermont Foot from close range as the hosts went into the break with a bit of optimism. However, the second forty-five proved to be a chastening experience for them as PSG ran riot.
Mbappe and Neymar take over mantle from Messi in second half as PSG pile misery on Clermont Foot
PSG came out all guns blazing after the restart. It seemed like Messi would get on the scoresheet when he found the back of the net with a header, but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.
Although the Argentine superstar missed out on adding to the tally, Neymar and Mbappe were in no mood to let it be. Clermont Foot captain Johan Gastien fouled Mbappe inside the box and conceded a penalty, allowing Neymar to tuck the spot-kick away in the 71st minute.
Just three minutes later, Neymar turned provider for Mbappe with an exquisite outside-of-the-foot pass that split the hosts' defense wide open. Mbappe rounded the goalkeeper after racing in on goal and rolled the ball into the empty net.
Messi then produced a pass to complete his hat-trick of assists en route to Mbappe netting his third of the night. There was still time for Neymar to notch up his third goal three minutes later, in the 83rd minute.
In the end, it turned out to be a walk-in-the-park for PSG, who witnessed their fearsome front-three wreak havoc. The result now means the French giants have a 15-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.
