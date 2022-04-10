Twitter explodes as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe dazzle in 6-1 win for PSG against Clermont Foot

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a thumping 6-1 win over Clermont Foot on Saturday as their fearsome front-line of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe dazzled on the pitch.

The Argentine bagged three assists on the night, while both Mbappe and Neymar netted hat-tricks at the Stade Gabriel Montpied. Mauricio Pochettino's men needed just six minutes to break the deadlock as Neymar latched onto a pass from Messi before burying his attempt into the back of the net.

Mbappe then scored in the 19th minute after another inch-perfect pass from Messi to help the away side double their advantage. Although the visitors were in control of the proceedings for the majority of the first half, they ended up conceding just before half-time.

Jodel Dossou pulled a goal back for Clermont Foot from close range as the hosts went into the break with a bit of optimism. However, the second forty-five proved to be a chastening experience for them as PSG ran riot.

Mbappe and Neymar take over mantle from Messi in second half as PSG pile misery on Clermont Foot

PSG came out all guns blazing after the restart. It seemed like Messi would get on the scoresheet when he found the back of the net with a header, but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

Although the Argentine superstar missed out on adding to the tally, Neymar and Mbappe were in no mood to let it be. Clermont Foot captain Johan Gastien fouled Mbappe inside the box and conceded a penalty, allowing Neymar to tuck the spot-kick away in the 71st minute.

Just three minutes later, Neymar turned provider for Mbappe with an exquisite outside-of-the-foot pass that split the hosts' defense wide open. Mbappe rounded the goalkeeper after racing in on goal and rolled the ball into the empty net.

Messi then produced a pass to complete his hat-trick of assists en route to Mbappe netting his third of the night. There was still time for Neymar to notch up his third goal three minutes later, in the 83rd minute.

In the end, it turned out to be a walk-in-the-park for PSG, who witnessed their fearsome front-three wreak havoc. The result now means the French giants have a 15-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe bagging hat-tricks of their own, here are some of the best reactions to the game from fans across the globe:

Ali. @TotalElBicho Messi is the best thing to happen in football. If you disagree then Football isn't for you. Messi is the best thing to happen in football. If you disagree then Football isn't for you.

Sancho @UtdJSancho Messi has 9 assists in just less than 100 days …



Ronaldo has 8 assists in 730 days … Messi has 9 assists in just less than 100 days …Ronaldo has 8 assists in 730 days … https://t.co/0eLwGXvs3S

Ugbedeojo #MUFC @Certifiedopeboi Seems those boos worked on Neymar and Messi Seems those boos worked on Neymar and Messi

Fifa Nyame🐍🧢 @RrrLamar_07 Neymar’s weak foot is Rashford’s stronger foot. No cap! Neymar’s weak foot is Rashford’s stronger foot. No cap!

J. @Messilizer Messi just passed the ball to Ramos.. I think that’s officially the first time? Messi just passed the ball to Ramos.. I think that’s officially the first time? 😂

Marshall @TheMessiguyy Messi assist we move Messi assist we move

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Another assist for Leo Messi, best playmaker in the world even when he doesn't want to be. Another assist for Leo Messi, best playmaker in the world even when he doesn't want to be.

Fan w/ no club @SammyCeeee PSG are playing sensational football when there’s nothing to play for PSG are playing sensational football when there’s nothing to play for

MESSI D'OR @Onsidemessi Lol Messi smashing assists charts, another goat smashing a kid's phone. Lol Messi smashing assists charts, another goat smashing a kid's phone.

Golden God disciple @blameonmyADHD Messi already has more touches than Ronaldo this Saturday Messi already has more touches than Ronaldo this Saturday

Ethan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦 @Ethan_LAHK Messi has 12 assists this season, Ronaldo has 11 in the last 3 seasons combined Messi has 12 assists this season, Ronaldo has 11 in the last 3 seasons combined https://t.co/6T9xDSpexI

Chief Edozie of Bumbum🇨🇰 @UncleSamad_ Messi is flopping but he has more assists than everybody in the EPL. Messi is flopping but he has more assists than everybody in the EPL.

KOMBO™ 🇦🇷💙❤️ @ultimate_kombo If only Messi had someone to feed him they way he feeds others he would have scored 2000 goals by now If only Messi had someone to feed him they way he feeds others he would have scored 2000 goals by now

SJ @SJ092001 If another player not named Messi was to be having this season he's having, we would be hearing Balon Dor shouts. If another player not named Messi was to be having this season he's having, we would be hearing Balon Dor shouts.

🇸🇷clowny🇸🇷 @CrazyClownytr Messi’s worse season and he still has same amount of G/A as ronaldo in the league🤭 Messi’s worse season and he still has same amount of G/A as ronaldo in the league🤭

🇦🇱 @CFCBes Ronaldo’s biggest achievement is being compared to Messi Ronaldo’s biggest achievement is being compared to Messi

ENN @enn_erick Messi assisting for PSG this season Messi assisting for PSG this season😂 https://t.co/Pcdrvyl7ig

Mod @CFCMod_ 401 career assists for Lionel Messi and counting, do you know how ridiculous that is, reducing him to just goals is a crime. 401 career assists for Lionel Messi and counting, do you know how ridiculous that is, reducing him to just goals is a crime.

D @D43T4NN Football is too easy for Mbappé, what a goal Football is too easy for Mbappé, what a goal

certified odogwu malay @dani_yuugo Kylian has been the best player in Europe this season. Teammates errors just cost him Kylian has been the best player in Europe this season. Teammates errors just cost him

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Messi carrying this PSG side to the league title who lost it to Lille last season meanwhile Ronaldo taking Man utd to conference league from second spot Messi carrying this PSG side to the league title who lost it to Lille last season meanwhile Ronaldo taking Man utd to conference league from second spot😭😭😭

calvin〽️ @CAmuakwa if neymar is half serious brazil should walk this world cup. if neymar is half serious brazil should walk this world cup.

𝐆𝐓 @GT_MessiFC Neymar is back and he is once again proving everyone wrong



You love to see it Neymar is back and he is once again proving everyone wrong You love to see it https://t.co/2DcrZHNakT

Dallas @StxpidWRLD Messi the orchestrator alone is better than every footballer to exist, then add 700 career goals to the resume Messi the orchestrator alone is better than every footballer to exist, then add 700 career goals to the resume

Roman Abramovich @RomanArkadyevic Anybody who thinks Ronaldo is better than Messi should be jailed cos Wtf? Anybody who thinks Ronaldo is better than Messi should be jailed cos Wtf?

Edited by Nived Zenith