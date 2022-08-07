Twitter explodes as Messi and Neymar shine together in Mbappe's absence to help PSG secure stunning 5-0 win over Clermont Foot

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) registered a comfortable 5-0 win over Clermont Foot during their opening game of the Ligue 1 season, thanks to Neymar and Lionel Messi.

The Ligue 1 champions dominated the game from the get-go and cruised to victory despite the absence of Kylian Mbappe, who missed out due to a groin injury.

It took the South American superstars just nine minutes to impact the game, as the duo combined in eye-catching fashion to break the deadlock.

Pablo Sarabia, who started in place of Mbappe, found Messi inside the penalty area with a neat pass and the Argentine superstar produced a moment of pure genius.

The forward flicked the ball behind him and into the path of Neymar with his weaker right foot, allowing the Brazilian to smash home the opening goal of the game.

Riding on the momentum of the early goal, PSG doubled their advantage in the 26th minute. The duo were yet again involved in the build-up as they orchestrated a lightning quick counter-attack.

Achraf Hakimi made a driving run into the hosts' penalty area after Neymar found him with an inch-perfect pass following his clever exchange with Messi.

The Moroccan made no mistake from close range as he buried the shot past Mory Diaw in goal for Clermont Foot.

Christophe Galtier's men added another goal before half-time after Neymar found Marquinhos with a perfect delivery from a free-kick. The PSG captain planted his header into the back of the net to make it 3-0 in the 38th minute.

Even after the interval, the visitors pushed hard to add to their lead. Nuno Mendes, in particular, looked threatening on the left, while Messi also had a few attempts at goal, albeit unsuccessful.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner finally scored in the 80th minute after a move brought to life by himself. Messi picked up the ball and pierced the Clermont Foot defense with a direct run before sliding the ball towards Neymar.

Quite unselfishly, Neymar produced a cut-back that allowed him to slot the ball past Diaw. The Argentine scored again six minutes later in stunning fashion to make it 5-0 and complete the rout.

Second-half substitute Leandro Paredes produced a clever lobbed pass and Messi converted it with an unconventional overhead kick, much to the delight of his teammates and fans.

After what proved to be a masterclass from the PSG superstar, several fans on Twitter couldn't help but notice his stellar display. On that note, here are some of the best reactions to the game:

Squawka News @SquawkaNews No player has provided more league assists in Europe's top five divisions in 2022 than Lionel Messi (11). No player has provided more league assists in Europe's top five divisions in 2022 than Lionel Messi (11). ✨

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo PSG looking so good already. Neymar looks like a different monster and has been very direct so far. PSG looking so good already. Neymar looks like a different monster and has been very direct so far.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer No player has more assists in Ligue 1 than Lionel Messi since Messi joined the league last season. A total of 15 assists in 27 matches, also the least amount of matches. This via @SC_ESPN No player has more assists in Ligue 1 than Lionel Messi since Messi joined the league last season. A total of 15 assists in 27 matches, also the least amount of matches. This via @SC_ESPN. https://t.co/YQbt9lgjn3

BD🇪🇦 @BDCULER04 Mbappe will ruin this duo Mbappe will ruin this duo https://t.co/ULgvGpucmo

Galtier W @iRepBestLB This team is no more "Mbappe or Nothing" . Not saying just because of goals against a side that might relegate, you can actually see players working for one another This team is no more "Mbappe or Nothing" . Not saying just because of goals against a side that might relegate, you can actually see players working for one another

Chydee_CI @Chydee_CI Neymar making sure we are entertained Neymar making sure we are entertained https://t.co/VDwmTn53S1

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne I think a Neymar masterclass season is upon us I think a Neymar masterclass season is upon us

speedwagon🦟 @husovo Neymar has been on a different level ever since the French media called him a “lazy drunk” Neymar has been on a different level ever since the French media called him a “lazy drunk” https://t.co/uTxv7B9UH3

Neymar Santos 🇨🇵 @neymarsilvas10 If Neymar doesn’t move you then genuinely find another sport to watch. If Neymar doesn’t move you then genuinely find another sport to watch.

.ひ @thearmah_ Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne I think a Neymar masterclass season is upon us I think a Neymar masterclass season is upon us Neymar + Messi chemistry masterclass season. twitter.com/kaypoissonone/… Neymar + Messi chemistry masterclass season. twitter.com/kaypoissonone/…

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi with 2 goals and 1 assist for PSG. Lionel Messi with 2 goals and 1 assist for PSG. 🐐🇦🇷

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer LIONEL MESSI! WHAT IS THIS GOAL!



LIONEL MESSI! WHAT IS THIS GOAL!https://t.co/Oo3opdYZiV

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien Messi!!!! Oh my God!!! What a goal!!! Messi!!!! Oh my God!!! What a goal!!!

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo A hat-trick of assists for Neymar. He deserves a lot more respect. A hat-trick of assists for Neymar. He deserves a lot more respect. https://t.co/cELaBoIsei

NF @nikfcb_ Messi scoring a brace in the first Ligue game of the season for PSG Messi scoring a brace in the first Ligue game of the season for PSG 🔥 https://t.co/5xQrkpBBP5

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris



Can’t win without Xavi & Iniesta

Can’t win outside Barca

Can’t win international title



Now:

Can’t score overhead kick



Please say he can’t win the World Cup Messi is ending all the Ronaldo fans banter materials against him.Can’t win without Xavi & IniestaCan’t win outside BarcaCan’t win international titleNow:Can’t score overhead kickPlease say he can’t win the World Cup Messi is ending all the Ronaldo fans banter materials against him. Can’t win without Xavi & IniestaCan’t win outside Barca ✅Can’t win international title ✅Now:Can’t score overhead kick ✅Please say he can’t win the World Cup 🌚

Zachariades 🇨🇾 @zachariades_ Neymar Jr is hitting 20g + 20a this season mark my words. Neymar Jr is hitting 20g + 20a this season mark my words. https://t.co/sYJo8Smc4c

Zaran⚡️ @ZaranATM That Messi assist for Neymar's goal is better than anything Ronaldo has done in his career That Messi assist for Neymar's goal is better than anything Ronaldo has done in his career

Sean🇦🇺 @_THFCSean_ This free role Messi is hitting like crack rn This free role Messi is hitting like crack rn

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris I never saw PSG play this good under Pochettino. I never saw PSG play this good under Pochettino.

ST @SoulTT7 That Psg team will be a problem this year That Psg team will be a problem this year

