Twitter explodes as PSG complete remarkable comeback against Atalanta to reach Champions League semis

Paris Saint-Germain completed a remarkable comeback in the dying moments of extra time to reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, courtesy of a 2-1 win over Atalanta. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting combined beautifully towards the end to break the hearts of the Serie A side.
Neymar's scuffed pass in the 90th minute fell to Marquinhos who bundled the ball home from close range. Mbappe, who came on as a substitute in the second half, then squared the ball for Choupo-Moting to send the French outfit ahead in the second minute of extra time.
Atalanta were heartbroken, having missed out on the Champions League semi finals by a matter of minutes. Neymar had a brilliant game as he racked up a record number of dribbles completed, but the real hero was Choupo-Moting, who lofted the ball towards Neymar for PSG's opener before scoring the second -- both within minutes of coming on the pitch.
Neymar was gifted a glorious chance in the early exchanges, as he raced through on goal after a quick one two with Mauro Icardi. However, with just the goalkeeper to beat, Neymar shot wide in uncharacteristic fashion.
The Brazilian had another couple of chances in the first half, but his shooting boots were missing. The 28 year old latched on to a poor back pass from Hans Hateboer, but ended up shooting horribly wide with his left foot.
Meanwhile, Mario Pasalic capitalized on some neat build up play by Atalanta, and curled one in from the edge of the box to beat Keylor Navas and open the scoring.
