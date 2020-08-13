Twitter explodes as PSG complete remarkable comeback against Atalanta to reach Champions League semis

Paris Saint-Germain completed a remarkable comeback in the dying moments of extra time to reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, courtesy of a 2-1 win over Atalanta. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting combined beautifully towards the end to break the hearts of the Serie A side.

Neymar's scuffed pass in the 90th minute fell to Marquinhos who bundled the ball home from close range. Mbappe, who came on as a substitute in the second half, then squared the ball for Choupo-Moting to send the French outfit ahead in the second minute of extra time.

Atalanta were heartbroken, having missed out on the Champions League semi finals by a matter of minutes. Neymar had a brilliant game as he racked up a record number of dribbles completed, but the real hero was Choupo-Moting, who lofted the ball towards Neymar for PSG's opener before scoring the second -- both within minutes of coming on the pitch.

Neymar was gifted a glorious chance in the early exchanges, as he raced through on goal after a quick one two with Mauro Icardi. However, with just the goalkeeper to beat, Neymar shot wide in uncharacteristic fashion.

The Brazilian had another couple of chances in the first half, but his shooting boots were missing. The 28 year old latched on to a poor back pass from Hans Hateboer, but ended up shooting horribly wide with his left foot.

Meanwhile, Mario Pasalic capitalized on some neat build up play by Atalanta, and curled one in from the edge of the box to beat Keylor Navas and open the scoring.

Twitter went nuts after PSG's remarkable comeback against Atalants!

This man sent PSG to the semi finals of the Champions League. Not Mbappe, Not Neymar.pic.twitter.com/D0MPPKSVcU — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) August 12, 2020

149 - There were just 149 seconds between Marquinhos scoring PSG's equaliser and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring their winner to send the French side through to the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League. Drama. pic.twitter.com/dbdHNC7rqs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2020

Tuchel with a dead leg has done what Unai Emery could not do for PSG even after getting a 4 goal advantage. Tuchel has taken them to the Champions league semifinal. — Wel Beast (@WelBeast) August 12, 2020

🎇 - How do PSG celebrate x years of existence?



1970: 0 years (foundation)

1995: 25 years (1st CL semi-finals)

2020: 50 years (2nd CL semi-finals)#UCL #AtalantaPSG — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) August 12, 2020

PSG's #UCL record since the QSI takeover in 2011:



12-13: Quarter-final

13-14: Quarter-final

14-15: Quarter-final

15-16: Quarter-final

16-17: Round of 16

17-18: Round of 16

18-19: Round of 16

19-20: Semi-final



Their first time in the last four since 1995. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FAswCW5AYj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 12, 2020

You have to feel for Atalanta

More like Outalanta — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) August 12, 2020

Heartbreak for Atalanta but PSG were really good, especially in that 2nd half. Fatigue got to the Italian side. — Sripad (@falsewinger) August 12, 2020

That Neymar miss!

Mbappe's reaction to that Neymar miss 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hOKKN1klnc — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) August 12, 2020

Both missing the target pic.twitter.com/jN5fTPDz3w — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 12, 2020

And to think people say Thomas Tuchel hasn’t brought any sense of coordination to PSG pic.twitter.com/YAcVN0jdD9 — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) August 12, 2020

Tuchel is every PSG fan so far: pic.twitter.com/F6WNg673FU — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 12, 2020

Credit to the defender who chose not to foul Neymar there — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) August 12, 2020

Neymar was watching Rashford's finishing videos on youtube before the game. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 12, 2020

Neymar did everything but score

Neymar's shots:



03' - off target

28' - off target

35' - on target

42' - off target



Doing everything but score. https://t.co/w7gUkjdFcO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 12, 2020

Neymar’s finishing so far pic.twitter.com/XhS8t3fMlB — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 12, 2020

And when i say everything...

🌪️ Neymar's total of 16 successful dribbles vs Atalanta is a record in a #UCL game this season



👀 The previous record was 11 (shared by Lionel Messi and Lorenzo Insigne) pic.twitter.com/XSTEFKTzgy — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 12, 2020

Neymar's performance vs Atalanta:



113 touches

44 passes completed

— 22 forward passes

— 19 final third passes

25/32 duels won

16/20 dribbles completed

9 fouls won

5 chances created

— 1 big chance

— 1 assist

3 ball recoveries



Sensational! pic.twitter.com/UKovEswF4C — UtdArena (@utdarena) August 12, 2020

Neymar vs Atalanta:



113 touches

16 dribbles completed

9 fouls won

6 shots

5 key passes



One of the most complete attacking displays you'll ever see. pic.twitter.com/UMknMYeM9g — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) August 12, 2020

Neymar vs. Atalanta [PSG rank]:



29 attempted final third passes [1st]

23 attempted take-ons [1st]

19 accurate final third passes [1st]

16 completed take-ons [1st]

9 fouls suffered [1st]

6 shots attempted [1st]

3 chances created [=1st]

2 shots on target [=1st]



Phenomenal. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sLvNvNRVKo — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 12, 2020

Neymar has equalled the record for most take-ons in a single #UCL game this season.



Now, PSG just need a goal. 👀 https://t.co/QXIbBZNHfP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 12, 2020

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Since the start of 2015/16, there have been only 4 occasions in which a player completed 13 or more dribbles in a single UCL match:



13 - Neymar v R. Madrid, 14/2/18

13 - Neymar v Napoli, 24/10/18

15 - Neymar v Juve, 19/4/17

15* - Neymar v Atalanta, 12/8/20#UCL pic.twitter.com/GjsWdjyHAY — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile...

Neymar's salary is bigger than ... Atalanta's first-team squad. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) August 12, 2020

What a stat!

Atalanta have now faced eight goalkeepers in this season's Champions League. They have scored goals against seven. The only one who hasn't conceded to them is Kyle Walker.https://t.co/TN2xs4vRq9 — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 12, 2020

The only goalkeeper Atalanta haven't scored past in the Champions League this season.



Kyle Walker 🐐#UCL pic.twitter.com/PLmlc6TBTO — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 12, 2020

Take a bow Atalanta

7 - Atalanta have scored the first goal of the match in seven of their nine #ChampionsLeague games played current season, more than any other side. Impact. #ATAPSG pic.twitter.com/QvY4a3LN77 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 12, 2020

5 - Mario Pasalic has been involved in five goals in his last six #ChampionsLeague games (3 goals, 2 assists), after failing to score or assist a goal in any of his first nine in the competition. Super. #ATAPSG pic.twitter.com/MF3FTcsJzZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2020

