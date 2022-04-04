×
Twitter explodes as PSG's Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar destroy Lorient 5-1

The trio shined in the 5-1 rout
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
Modified Apr 04, 2022 03:36 AM IST
News

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all got on the scoresheet as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) demolished Lorient 5-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The trio started in attack, with Mauricio Pochettino's side looking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss against Monaco last time out. The Parisians had been in poor form prior to the game, having lost three of their last five matches across all competitions.

PSG started the game off on fire with Neymar getting on the scoresheet in the 12th minute after some great build-up play involving both Lionel Messi and Mbappe. The Argentine deftly flicked the ball to the Frenchman who laid it on a platter for Neymar to fire past Matthieu Dreyer in Lorient's net.

Pochettino's side then piled on the pressure looking to double their lead. Their second goal came courtesy of Mbappe in the 28th minute, after Idrissa Gueye picked him out in the box. The Frenchman made no mistake, firing the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net.

The two sides went in at half-time with PSG two goals to the good. However, Lorient came out much the sharper side in the second half. Pochettino's side could not get into gear early enough and looked shaky at the back. This would come back to bite them in the 56th minute when Achraf Hakimi's poor pass across the box was pounced upon by Terem Moffi who poked the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 2-1

However, Lorient's joy was shortlived as Mbappe doubled his tally on the night in the 67th minute, with Hakimi making up for his defensive error by providing an assist for the Frenchman.

Lionel Messi finally scores for PSG

The striker would then turn provider in the 73rd minute after he squared the ball to Lionel Messi, who smashed it past Dreyer to make it 4-1. This was the Argentine's first goal in his last eight games for PSG, taking his tally to eight goals across all competitions for the club. His strike all but ended the game as a contest

However, there was still enough time for Mbappe to get his third assist of the night as he played through Neymar, who made no mistake with his finish. The game ended 5-1 to Pochettino's side, who restored their 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions to PSG's 5-1 win over Lorient:

Mbappé, Neymar and Messi have 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 all scored in the same match for PSG 🎆 https://t.co/RhjVOX27ny
Kylian Mbappe scores twice and assists three times for PSG against Lorient 🔥 https://t.co/d0Xnpz43Ja
Despite missing 2 months Neymar is PSG’s second top scorer. Only Mbappe has scored more 🤔🤔
Another Neymar goal 🔥 🎯 Hat-trick assists for Mbappe #PSG are having fun https://t.co/rlsp3gXNlu
Neymar JR 2021/22PSG 🔴🔵🏟️ 21 Games⚽ 5 Goals🎯 5 AssistsBrazil 🇧🇷 🏟️ 10 Games⚽ 8 Goals🎯 8 Assists https://t.co/9P6uz4aAV8
Messi has 20 goal contributions in his last 24 games for PSG 🔥 https://t.co/thIKT1PSbq
Superb from PSG 🤩Outstanding work from Mbappe who plays it to Lionel Messi for a brilliant finish! https://t.co/wW2f0rhtA4
Messi has 18 goals contributions in 22 matches for PSG when he played full 90 mins, Not great considering the high standards but neither too bad considering the role he plays there.
Lionel Messi on the scoresheet! My beautiful boy. Goalll... The Engine of PSG😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
🇧🇷 Neymar created more chances (5) than any other PSG player against Lorient. This is also more than the whole Lorient team (4) combined. 🪄. #PSGFCL #PSG https://t.co/0eoNgZitYf
🇦🇷 Lionel Messi against Lorient: 🔘 69 Touches 🔘 46 Passes 🔘 84% Pass Accuracy 🔘 1 Chance Created 🔘 2/3 Long Balls 🔘 1 Goal 🔘 3/4 Dribbles 🔘 4/5 Duels Won🔘 1 Foul Suffered 🔗. #PSGFCL #PSG https://t.co/zkk8PkPNMM
PSG fans who want Neymar out, come outside👋
The trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe is too unfair on the rest. PSG will have the best creator in the world, the best dribbler in the world and the best scorer in the world. And ON TOP of that they'll still have Neymar and Messi. https://t.co/uYnoXW5E0F
🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe against Lorient: 🔘 78 Touches 🔘 2 Goals 🔘 3 Assists 🔘 40 Passes 🔘 4 Chances Created 🔘 2 Big Chances Created 🔘 2/3 Crosses 🔘 1 Times Hit Woodwork 🔘 7/14 Dribbles 🔘 9/18 Ground Duels 🔘 2 Fouls Suffered The best. #PSGFCL #PSG https://t.co/OEsAHdHUZQ
If Poch is the Problem at PSG why does Mbappe have 28 Goals and 18 Assists this Season? If i speak im in biggg Trouble…
Let’s not act like Lionel Messi isn’t the most important player in this PSG team.
This is what people expected from PSG’s front line every game😂 https://t.co/Xnwk8jFPQn
PSG fans can boo Messi all they want, that won't change the fact that he's bigger than the club and the best player to ever kick the ball.
Mbappe isn't just PSG's best player, he's their best player by miles.
Thank you PSG for giving Messi professional training sessions for his World Cup preparations.PSG knows ball 🐐

Edited by Adit Jaganathan
