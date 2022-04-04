Twitter explodes as PSG's Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar destroy Lorient 5-1

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all got on the scoresheet as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) demolished Lorient 5-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The trio started in attack, with Mauricio Pochettino's side looking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss against Monaco last time out. The Parisians had been in poor form prior to the game, having lost three of their last five matches across all competitions.

PSG started the game off on fire with Neymar getting on the scoresheet in the 12th minute after some great build-up play involving both Lionel Messi and Mbappe. The Argentine deftly flicked the ball to the Frenchman who laid it on a platter for Neymar to fire past Matthieu Dreyer in Lorient's net.

Pochettino's side then piled on the pressure looking to double their lead. Their second goal came courtesy of Mbappe in the 28th minute, after Idrissa Gueye picked him out in the box. The Frenchman made no mistake, firing the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net.

The two sides went in at half-time with PSG two goals to the good. However, Lorient came out much the sharper side in the second half. Pochettino's side could not get into gear early enough and looked shaky at the back. This would come back to bite them in the 56th minute when Achraf Hakimi's poor pass across the box was pounced upon by Terem Moffi who poked the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 2-1

However, Lorient's joy was shortlived as Mbappe doubled his tally on the night in the 67th minute, with Hakimi making up for his defensive error by providing an assist for the Frenchman.

Lionel Messi finally scores for PSG

The striker would then turn provider in the 73rd minute after he squared the ball to Lionel Messi, who smashed it past Dreyer to make it 4-1. This was the Argentine's first goal in his last eight games for PSG, taking his tally to eight goals across all competitions for the club. His strike all but ended the game as a contest

However, there was still enough time for Mbappe to get his third assist of the night as he played through Neymar, who made no mistake with his finish. The game ended 5-1 to Pochettino's side, who restored their 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions to PSG's 5-1 win over Lorient:

B/R Football @brfootball Mbappé, Neymar and Messi have 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 all scored in the same match for PSG Mbappé, Neymar and Messi have 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 all scored in the same match for PSG 🎆 https://t.co/RhjVOX27ny

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe scores twice and assists three times for PSG against Lorient Kylian Mbappe scores twice and assists three times for PSG against Lorient 🔥 https://t.co/d0Xnpz43Ja

🐉 @mozarros1 Despite missing 2 months Neymar is PSG’s second top scorer. Only Mbappe has scored more 🤔🤔 Despite missing 2 months Neymar is PSG’s second top scorer. Only Mbappe has scored more 🤔🤔

Wyngback Soccer @wyngback



Hat-trick assists for Mbappe



are having fun



Another Neymar goalHat-trick assists for Mbappe #PSG are having fun Another Neymar goal 🔥 🎯 Hat-trick assists for Mbappe #PSG are having fun https://t.co/rlsp3gXNlu

𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐓 @PSGINT_



PSG

🏟️ 21 Games

5 Goals

5 Assists



Brazil

🏟️ 10 Games

8 Goals

8 Assists Neymar JR 2021/22PSG🏟️ 21 Games5 Goals5 AssistsBrazil🏟️ 10 Games8 Goals8 Assists Neymar JR 2021/22PSG 🔴🔵🏟️ 21 Games⚽ 5 Goals🎯 5 AssistsBrazil 🇧🇷 🏟️ 10 Games⚽ 8 Goals🎯 8 Assists https://t.co/9P6uz4aAV8

MessiTeam @Lionel10Team Messi has 20 goal contributions in his last 24 games for PSG Messi has 20 goal contributions in his last 24 games for PSG 🔥 https://t.co/thIKT1PSbq

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Superb from PSG 🤩



Outstanding work from Mbappe who plays it to Lionel Messi for a brilliant finish! Superb from PSG 🤩Outstanding work from Mbappe who plays it to Lionel Messi for a brilliant finish! https://t.co/wW2f0rhtA4

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Messi has 18 goals contributions in 22 matches for PSG when he played full 90 mins, Not great considering the high standards but neither too bad considering the role he plays there. Messi has 18 goals contributions in 22 matches for PSG when he played full 90 mins, Not great considering the high standards but neither too bad considering the role he plays there.

Kwadwo Piano @kwadwo_piano1 Lionel Messi on the scoresheet! My beautiful boy. Goalll... The Engine of PSG Lionel Messi on the scoresheet! My beautiful boy. Goalll... The Engine of PSG😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Neymar created more chances (5) than any other PSG player against Lorient. This is also more than the whole Lorient team (4) combined.



🪄. Neymar created more chances (5) than any other PSG player against Lorient. This is also more than the whole Lorient team (4) combined.🪄. #PSG FCL #PSG 🇧🇷 Neymar created more chances (5) than any other PSG player against Lorient. This is also more than the whole Lorient team (4) combined. 🪄. #PSGFCL #PSG https://t.co/0eoNgZitYf

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Lionel Messi against Lorient:



69 Touches

46 Passes

84% Pass Accuracy

1 Chance Created

2/3 Long Balls

1 Goal

3/4 Dribbles

4/5 Duels Won

1 Foul Suffered



. Lionel Messi against Lorient:69 Touches46 Passes84% Pass Accuracy1 Chance Created2/3 Long Balls1 Goal3/4 Dribbles4/5 Duels Won1 Foul Suffered #PSG FCL #PSG 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi against Lorient: 🔘 69 Touches 🔘 46 Passes 🔘 84% Pass Accuracy 🔘 1 Chance Created 🔘 2/3 Long Balls 🔘 1 Goal 🔘 3/4 Dribbles 🔘 4/5 Duels Won🔘 1 Foul Suffered 🔗. #PSGFCL #PSG https://t.co/zkk8PkPNMM

🇫🇮 @EetuAntxro PSG fans who want Neymar out, come outside PSG fans who want Neymar out, come outside👋

SB @UltraSuris7ic The trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe is too unfair on the rest. PSG will have the best creator in the world, the best dribbler in the world and the best scorer in the world.



And ON TOP of that they'll still have Neymar and Messi. The trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe is too unfair on the rest. PSG will have the best creator in the world, the best dribbler in the world and the best scorer in the world. And ON TOP of that they'll still have Neymar and Messi. https://t.co/uYnoXW5E0F

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Kylian Mbappe against Lorient:



78 Touches

2 Goals

3 Assists

40 Passes

4 Chances Created

2 Big Chances Created

2/3 Crosses

1 Times Hit Woodwork

7/14 Dribbles

9/18 Ground Duels

2 Fouls Suffered



The best. Kylian Mbappe against Lorient:78 Touches2 Goals3 Assists40 Passes4 Chances Created2 Big Chances Created2/3 Crosses1 Times Hit Woodwork7/14 Dribbles9/18 Ground Duels2 Fouls SufferedThe best. #PSG FCL #PSG 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe against Lorient: 🔘 78 Touches 🔘 2 Goals 🔘 3 Assists 🔘 40 Passes 🔘 4 Chances Created 🔘 2 Big Chances Created 🔘 2/3 Crosses 🔘 1 Times Hit Woodwork 🔘 7/14 Dribbles 🔘 9/18 Ground Duels 🔘 2 Fouls Suffered The best. #PSGFCL #PSG https://t.co/OEsAHdHUZQ

Albi 🇽🇰 @albiFCB7 If Poch is the Problem at PSG why does Mbappe have 28 Goals and 18 Assists this Season? If i speak im in biggg Trouble… If Poch is the Problem at PSG why does Mbappe have 28 Goals and 18 Assists this Season? If i speak im in biggg Trouble…

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda_ Let’s not act like Lionel Messi isn’t the most important player in this PSG team. Let’s not act like Lionel Messi isn’t the most important player in this PSG team.

ℂ𝕒𝕞 @CFC_cam_13 This is what people expected from PSG’s front line every game This is what people expected from PSG’s front line every game😂 https://t.co/Xnwk8jFPQn

Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 @obrempong__ PSG fans can boo Messi all they want, that won't change the fact that he's bigger than the club and the best player to ever kick the ball. PSG fans can boo Messi all they want, that won't change the fact that he's bigger than the club and the best player to ever kick the ball.

Robin Bairner @RBairner Mbappe isn't just PSG's best player, he's their best player by miles. Mbappe isn't just PSG's best player, he's their best player by miles.

Shanvi 💫 @ShanviMessi



PSG knows ball Thank you PSG for giving Messi professional training sessions for his World Cup preparations.PSG knows ball Thank you PSG for giving Messi professional training sessions for his World Cup preparations.PSG knows ball 🐐

