Twitter explodes as PSG's Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar destroy Lorient 5-1

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all got on the scoresheet as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) demolished Lorient 5-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The trio started in attack, with Mauricio Pochettino's side looking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss against Monaco last time out. The Parisians had been in poor form prior to the game, having lost three of their last five matches across all competitions.
PSG started the game off on fire with Neymar getting on the scoresheet in the 12th minute after some great build-up play involving both Lionel Messi and Mbappe. The Argentine deftly flicked the ball to the Frenchman who laid it on a platter for Neymar to fire past Matthieu Dreyer in Lorient's net.
Pochettino's side then piled on the pressure looking to double their lead. Their second goal came courtesy of Mbappe in the 28th minute, after Idrissa Gueye picked him out in the box. The Frenchman made no mistake, firing the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net.
The two sides went in at half-time with PSG two goals to the good. However, Lorient came out much the sharper side in the second half. Pochettino's side could not get into gear early enough and looked shaky at the back. This would come back to bite them in the 56th minute when Achraf Hakimi's poor pass across the box was pounced upon by Terem Moffi who poked the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 2-1
However, Lorient's joy was shortlived as Mbappe doubled his tally on the night in the 67th minute, with Hakimi making up for his defensive error by providing an assist for the Frenchman.
Lionel Messi finally scores for PSG
The striker would then turn provider in the 73rd minute after he squared the ball to Lionel Messi, who smashed it past Dreyer to make it 4-1. This was the Argentine's first goal in his last eight games for PSG, taking his tally to eight goals across all competitions for the club. His strike all but ended the game as a contest
However, there was still enough time for Mbappe to get his third assist of the night as he played through Neymar, who made no mistake with his finish. The game ended 5-1 to Pochettino's side, who restored their 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.
