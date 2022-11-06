Twitter explodes as PSG secure hard-fought 2-1 win against Lorient in Lionel Messi's injury absence

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had to make do without Lionel Messi in their 2-1 win over Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Parisians started off on the attack, and were nearly gifted a goal early on in the 7th minute. It was Neymar who had the chance to secure the opener, but the former Barcelona forward didn't catch the ball properly, and it was easy for the goalkeeper to deny him.

However, Neymar was soon vindicated as the Brazilian superstar scored an impressive goal to put PSG ahead. The goal was arguably the hosts' fault as they failed to clear their lines properly. Lorient midfielder Bonke Innocent passed the ball back to his goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo, who failed to get the ball past the three Parisian players blocking his way.

Neymar caught the poor clearance, which fell for Hugo Ekitike. Although the youngster could have gone for the goal on his own, he decided to return the ball to the Samba star. Neymar dribbled past the keeper before putting it into the net, between two Lorient defenders.

There were other chances that came for PSG in the first half, as forward players like Kylian Mbappe had big chances to double the scoreline. Notably, they didn't have Lionel Messi on the pitch, as the Argentine playmaker might have provided an impressive assist or goal in a highly entertaining first half.

However, the Lorient goalkeeper recovered from his earlier gaffe and stood tall to keep out the visitors.

PSG secure all three points without Lionel Messi

The Parisians won't be too pleased with their defending as they conceded a goal early in the second half. It was Terem Moffi who equalized after an impressive through-pass from Enzo Le Fee. Moffi almost picked up a second goal, but

However, PSG had no intentions of sitting back and picking up a single point. They might not have had Lionel Messi to spearhead the attack, but their defenders were on hand to score the winning goal and secure all three points.

An impressive in-swinging corner from Neymar met Danilo Pereira's head, and the defender thumped his header into the back of the net with a good effort. It was enough for the Parisians as they went home with the win, consolidating their seat at the top of Ligue 1.

Here is how Twitter reacted to PSG's win without Lionel Messi:

ruben🇲🇰😮‍💨 @ruben__goat



19 games

15 goals

11 assists Neymar this season19 games15 goals11 assists Neymar this season 👕 19 games⚽ 15 goals 🅰️ 11 assists https://t.co/dwFyctaBvw

M @ftmbappe ONE THING ABOUT DANILO IS THAT HE ALWAYS SHOWS UP AT DIFFICULT TIMES ONE THING ABOUT DANILO IS THAT HE ALWAYS SHOWS UP AT DIFFICULT TIMES https://t.co/jNVw27Dlao

IcaIca 🇬🇪♀️ @ica_baby_la I don’t want PSG to lose in general but especially when Messi is not playing cuz I know what my tl will turn into if that were to happen I don’t want PSG to lose in general but especially when Messi is not playing cuz I know what my tl will turn into if that were to happen 💀

Cmetu 🇳🇬🇯🇵🍀 @metuchizzy Goal 🥅 this psg wan give me high bp Goal 🥅 this psg wan give me high bp 😁😁😁

utdreport @utdreprot



I know my GOAT Ronaldo Captains Man United on the same day when Messi was left out of the squad by PSGI know my GOAT Ronaldo Captains Man United on the same day when Messi was left out of the squad by PSG I know my GOAT 🐐 https://t.co/oTmbgiF8eo

SHARKY @Belgian_Hotspur Hakimi not liked by PSG. Reunite him with Conte Hakimi not liked by PSG. Reunite him with Conte

ANDY BLAQ⚡🇬🇭 @FCB_blaq 🤣 UCL board should just give us Chelsea vs PSG in the R16 for shege reasons UCL board should just give us Chelsea vs PSG in the R16 for shege reasons 😂😂🤣

abraha〽️ @KyIian07 Arsenal and PSG winning, my weekend is good Arsenal and PSG winning, my weekend is good 😌 https://t.co/uAbTUsBvBj

Vinicius enthusiast @NeyProp10



Neymar: goals assists

Messi: goals assists Neymar and Messi is the only two players in the top 5 league to reach double figures for goals and assist in all competitions.Neymar:goalsassistsMessi:goalsassists Neymar and Messi is the only two players in the top 5 league to reach double figures for goals and assist in all competitions.Neymar: 1️⃣6️⃣ goals 1️⃣3️⃣ assistsMessi: 1️⃣6️⃣ goals 1️⃣4️⃣ assists https://t.co/Sh6kGIt5bE

Neymar PR 🇧🇷 @bagofnuts_ 21 Games

16 Goals

13 assists

29 G/A in 21 games



Neymar Jr is on a mission. 21 Games16 Goals13 assists 29 G/A in 21 gamesNeymar Jr is on a mission. https://t.co/PYLzbGhqJw

SA💰 @Neymologyy Neymar Jr in 2022:



36 games

30 goals

18 assists Neymar Jr in 2022: 36 games30 goals 18 assists https://t.co/2PICLUy9DM

PRESIDER @iam_presider Mbappe’s ego is too much! Might even be bigger than Ronaldo’s ffs ei Mbappe’s ego is too much! Might even be bigger than Ronaldo’s ffs ei

PSG Chief @psg_chief ☹️ Mbappe was subbed off in the 85th minute and he headed directly to the changing room. injury? #FCLPSG ☹️ Mbappe was subbed off in the 85th minute and he headed directly to the changing room. injury? #FCLPSG 🔴🔵☹️

Cmetu 🇳🇬🇯🇵🍀 @metuchizzy Without Messi, mbappe is kinda lazy.. Messi is the best playmaker ever.. I don’t stan rubbish Without Messi, mbappe is kinda lazy.. Messi is the best playmaker ever.. I don’t stan rubbish 😁😁 🐐

Rashiey @Rashfordtdc Mbappe was like "Please pass this ball"

Neymar was like "u not talking to me bro"



11 goals for Neymar Mbappe was like "Please pass this ball"Neymar was like "u not talking to me bro"11 goals for Neymar https://t.co/HDqFR06hSA

Nana Kwesi Eshun @_NanaCwesi_ Kylian Mbappé hugging Neymar after a beautiful goal was scored by Neymar 🤩 Kylian Mbappé hugging Neymar after a beautiful goal was scored by Neymar 🤩 https://t.co/dUsRhjDWow

PRESIDER @iam_presider Mbappe was really asking Neymar to pass him that ball instead of scoring ? Lmaoo like Ebi am he go pass?! Mbappe was really asking Neymar to pass him that ball instead of scoring ? Lmaoo like Ebi am he go pass?!

