Twitter explodes as Real Madrid lose to Sheriff in the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid got off to a good start in the UEFA Champions League when they beat Inter 1-0 in Matchday 1. However, Los Blancos failed to capitalize on that momentum as they crashed and burned to a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheriff last night.

While most people expected the fixture to result in a routine win for Real Madrid, Sheriff clearly had other ideas. The Moldovan club took the lead in the 25th minute when Jasurbek Yakhshiboev found the back of the net. The scoreline remained untouched in the first half and Real Madrid had to wait until the 65th minute to draw level.

After Vinicius Junior was brought down inside the box, Real Madrid were handed an easy lifeline in the form of a penalty - One which Karim Benzema duly put away to equalize for Los Blancos.

Late drama eventually came to the fore when Sebastien Thill unleashed a glorious left-footed half-volley from outside the box, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance of stopping it. The 89th minute goal effectively ended Real Madrid's night with little time to make amends.

Speaking after the match, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said:

"More than worried, we are sad. We played with intensity, commitment ... We lost because of the small details. The team played well. We could be finer in the last meters, but it is difficult to explain"

Ancelotti believes that although disappointing, the match could serve as a lesson for the future, and stressed - once again - about the finer details.

"The game was controlled, we lost due to bad luck, due to a throw-in. The small details cost us the game and it can be a lesson for the future. It was a defeat that we did not deserve," he said.

Last night's result shot Sheriff into top spot in Group D with 6 points from two matches. Inter's goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk allowed Real Madrid to keep hold of second place in the group with 3 points from two matches in the UEFA Champions League.

However, with just one third of the group stage done and plenty more action to follow, it's too soon to be making predictions regarding the future of clubs in this season's UEFA Champions League.

While not all is lost for Real Madrid and their fans, a defeat to a relatively unheard of Moldovan club can never be easy. Twitter understandably exploded following the match as people all around the world took to the platform to express their thoughts on the matter. Without further ado, here is a look at some of the

Best reactions as Real Madrid were humbled by Sheriff in the UEFA Champions League

Goal @goal Sheriff Tiraspol of the Moldovan National Division were formed in 1997.



LOOK WHAT IT MEANS 😍 Sheriff Tiraspol of the Moldovan National Division were formed in 1997.



LOOK WHAT IT MEANS 😍 https://t.co/pkOp8ahUZI

Troll Football @TrollFootball I am older than the club that just beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu 😭 I am older than the club that just beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu 😭 https://t.co/bDDthL2vIq

Troll Football @TrollFootball Mbappe, Ramos & Hakimi watching Real Madrid lose to Sheriff



https://t.co/in9k0I7JEQ

SPORTbible @sportbible Sheriff Tiraspol's Sebastien Thill, who scored the 90th-minute screamer to beat Real Madrid, has a picture of himself dreaming of the Champions League tattooed on his leg 😍



This is literally what football is all about 🙏 Sheriff Tiraspol's Sebastien Thill, who scored the 90th-minute screamer to beat Real Madrid, has a picture of himself dreaming of the Champions League tattooed on his leg 😍



This is literally what football is all about 🙏 https://t.co/DKavwOq8eu

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys When Florentino Perez created the European Super League, he said:



Today, his Real Madrid were beaten by a Moldovan club FC Sheriff who are in their debut season. When Florentino Perez created the European Super League, he said:



Today, his Real Madrid were beaten by a Moldovan club FC Sheriff who are in their debut season. https://t.co/BVsgp71FGN

Mod @CFCMod_ Sheriff defeating Real Madrid is just another reason why the Super League was always a horrendous idea, you’d never be able to see beautiful things like this. Sheriff defeating Real Madrid is just another reason why the Super League was always a horrendous idea, you’d never be able to see beautiful things like this.

Dan Tracey @dantracey1983



Goodnight x Sheriff Tiraspol get the better of Real Madrid in the #UCL this eveningThat would not have happened if a European Super League was formed.And that is why football can never be a closed shop.Goodnight x Sheriff Tiraspol get the better of Real Madrid in the #UCL this evening



Goodnight x

Target Kojo Black 🎯🇬🇭 @TargetBlack7 A team that is younger than Benzema (Sheriff Tiraspol) has beaten Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, somebody say shame!! 😹😹 A team that is younger than Benzema (Sheriff Tiraspol) has beaten Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, somebody say shame!! 😹😹

United chieftain 🔴 🇳🇬💯 @adebayo_sodiki Real has been arrested in Madrid by the new Sheriff in town. ⛓️😅😅😂🤣🤣 Real has been arrested in Madrid by the new Sheriff in town. ⛓️😅😅😂🤣🤣

Ring My Line @juniorfk34 This is not the Real Madrid that everyone fears💔 This is not the Real Madrid that everyone fears💔

DEAR GOD🤲🏼❤️🇬🇭 @mrlamar01 How do I explain to my grandchildren that Real Madrid was beaten by an unknown team?😂😂😂💔 How do I explain to my grandchildren that Real Madrid was beaten by an unknown team?😂😂😂💔

Mamoun @wolfofmainst1 #RealMadridSheriff Real madrid lost 61 games in CL. Sherriff never lost any. The bigger team in europe won today. #fact #RealMadridSheriff Real madrid lost 61 games in CL. Sherriff never lost any. The bigger team in europe won today. #fact https://t.co/KxzhI9FXBQ

Cávem @Cavem87 So I just saw that Real Madrid lost to Sheriff…. So I just saw that Real Madrid lost to Sheriff…. https://t.co/fdBq2Vvymf

Arpan Banerjee @Arsenio_FCB



What a feat 👏!! Real Madrid really lost to some unknown club founded in 1997 who are playing their first ever Champions League😂... The funniest part is while the Los Blancos' squad is worth €794M, Sherrif's whole squad is worth only €12M. (Via: @Transfermarkt What a feat 👏!! Real Madrid really lost to some unknown club founded in 1997 who are playing their first ever Champions League😂... The funniest part is while the Los Blancos' squad is worth €794M, Sherrif's whole squad is worth only €12M. (Via: @Transfermarkt)



What a feat 👏!! https://t.co/aUoajyQuW9

MehmeT @CSKified How did Real Madrid lose to Sheriff, that too at home ffs 😭😂 How did Real Madrid lose to Sheriff, that too at home ffs 😭😂

Mayakate18🌼💖 @Maya_kate18 Someone just said Real Madrid got beat by police Someone just said Real Madrid got beat by police https://t.co/boT1WSCM4x

𝖈𝖑𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖈 𝖓𝖎𝖕 @BigManBazu254 @BlissUtd I’d like to thank Real Madrid for taking our title of meme club of the week @BlissUtd I’d like to thank Real Madrid for taking our title of meme club of the week

