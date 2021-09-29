Twitter explodes as Real Madrid lose to Sheriff in the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid got off to a good start in the UEFA Champions League when they beat Inter 1-0 in Matchday 1. However, Los Blancos failed to capitalize on that momentum as they crashed and burned to a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheriff last night.
While most people expected the fixture to result in a routine win for Real Madrid, Sheriff clearly had other ideas. The Moldovan club took the lead in the 25th minute when Jasurbek Yakhshiboev found the back of the net. The scoreline remained untouched in the first half and Real Madrid had to wait until the 65th minute to draw level.
After Vinicius Junior was brought down inside the box, Real Madrid were handed an easy lifeline in the form of a penalty - One which Karim Benzema duly put away to equalize for Los Blancos.
Late drama eventually came to the fore when Sebastien Thill unleashed a glorious left-footed half-volley from outside the box, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance of stopping it. The 89th minute goal effectively ended Real Madrid's night with little time to make amends.
Speaking after the match, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said:
"More than worried, we are sad. We played with intensity, commitment ... We lost because of the small details. The team played well. We could be finer in the last meters, but it is difficult to explain"
Ancelotti believes that although disappointing, the match could serve as a lesson for the future, and stressed - once again - about the finer details.
"The game was controlled, we lost due to bad luck, due to a throw-in. The small details cost us the game and it can be a lesson for the future. It was a defeat that we did not deserve," he said.
Last night's result shot Sheriff into top spot in Group D with 6 points from two matches. Inter's goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk allowed Real Madrid to keep hold of second place in the group with 3 points from two matches in the UEFA Champions League.
However, with just one third of the group stage done and plenty more action to follow, it's too soon to be making predictions regarding the future of clubs in this season's UEFA Champions League.
While not all is lost for Real Madrid and their fans, a defeat to a relatively unheard of Moldovan club can never be easy. Twitter understandably exploded following the match as people all around the world took to the platform to express their thoughts on the matter. Without further ado, here is a look at some of the