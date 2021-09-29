×
Twitter explodes as Real Madrid lose to Sheriff in the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid were the butt of jokes on Twitter after their loss to Sheriff in the UEFA Champions League
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Modified Sep 29, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Real Madrid got off to a good start in the UEFA Champions League when they beat Inter 1-0 in Matchday 1. However, Los Blancos failed to capitalize on that momentum as they crashed and burned to a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheriff last night.

WOW. Sheriff stun Real Madrid.

#UCL https://t.co/JqIS99G8fV

While most people expected the fixture to result in a routine win for Real Madrid, Sheriff clearly had other ideas. The Moldovan club took the lead in the 25th minute when Jasurbek Yakhshiboev found the back of the net. The scoreline remained untouched in the first half and Real Madrid had to wait until the 65th minute to draw level.

After Vinicius Junior was brought down inside the box, Real Madrid were handed an easy lifeline in the form of a penalty - One which Karim Benzema duly put away to equalize for Los Blancos.

Late drama eventually came to the fore when Sebastien Thill unleashed a glorious left-footed half-volley from outside the box, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance of stopping it. The 89th minute goal effectively ended Real Madrid's night with little time to make amends.

Speaking after the match, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said:

"More than worried, we are sad. We played with intensity, commitment ... We lost because of the small details. The team played well. We could be finer in the last meters, but it is difficult to explain"

Ancelotti believes that although disappointing, the match could serve as a lesson for the future, and stressed - once again - about the finer details.

"The game was controlled, we lost due to bad luck, due to a throw-in. The small details cost us the game and it can be a lesson for the future. It was a defeat that we did not deserve," he said.

Last night's result shot Sheriff into top spot in Group D with 6 points from two matches. Inter's goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk allowed Real Madrid to keep hold of second place in the group with 3 points from two matches in the UEFA Champions League.

However, with just one third of the group stage done and plenty more action to follow, it's too soon to be making predictions regarding the future of clubs in this season's UEFA Champions League.

While not all is lost for Real Madrid and their fans, a defeat to a relatively unheard of Moldovan club can never be easy. Twitter understandably exploded following the match as people all around the world took to the platform to express their thoughts on the matter. Without further ado, here is a look at some of the

Best reactions as Real Madrid were humbled by Sheriff in the UEFA Champions League

Sheriff Tiraspol of the Moldovan National Division were formed in 1997.

Tonight they beat Real Madrid, the most successful club in the history of the Champions League, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

LOOK WHAT IT MEANS 😍 https://t.co/pkOp8ahUZI
I am older than the club that just beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu 😭 https://t.co/bDDthL2vIq
Mbappe, Ramos & Hakimi watching Real Madrid lose to Sheriff

https://t.co/in9k0I7JEQ
Sheriff Tiraspol's Sebastien Thill, who scored the 90th-minute screamer to beat Real Madrid, has a picture of himself dreaming of the Champions League tattooed on his leg 😍

This is literally what football is all about 🙏 https://t.co/DKavwOq8eu
When Florentino Perez created the European Super League, he said:

"There are Champions League games in the groups that nobody watches, the truth is even I struggle to watch them."

Today, his Real Madrid were beaten by a Moldovan club FC Sheriff who are in their debut season. https://t.co/BVsgp71FGN
Sheriff defeating Real Madrid is just another reason why the Super League was always a horrendous idea, you’d never be able to see beautiful things like this.
Sheriff Tiraspol get the better of Real Madrid in the #UCL this evening

That would not have happened if a European Super League was formed.

And that is why football can never be a closed shop.

Goodnight x
A team that is younger than Benzema (Sheriff Tiraspol) has beaten Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, somebody say shame!! 😹😹
Sheriff admin has just mudded Real Madrid. LMFAO! 😭😭😭
#UCL https://t.co/ur3xwjUyBg
Real has been arrested in Madrid by the new Sheriff in town. ⛓️😅😅😂🤣🤣
This is not the Real Madrid that everyone fears💔
Unknown team smashed Real Madrid today 🤣🤣🤣

#Ucl #MadridSheriff https://t.co/fJY7KJMSxW
LETS ALL LAUGH AT REAL MADRID😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/HBqFk0S6mM
How do I explain to my grandchildren that Real Madrid was beaten by an unknown team?😂😂😂💔
#RealMadridSheriff Real madrid lost 61 games in CL. Sherriff never lost any. The bigger team in europe won today. #fact https://t.co/KxzhI9FXBQ
So I just saw that Real Madrid lost to Sheriff…. https://t.co/fdBq2Vvymf
Real Madrid really lost to some unknown club founded in 1997 who are playing their first ever Champions League😂... The funniest part is while the Los Blancos' squad is worth €794M, Sherrif's whole squad is worth only €12M. (Via: @Transfermarkt)

What a feat 👏!! https://t.co/aUoajyQuW9
How did Real Madrid lose to Sheriff, that too at home ffs 😭😂

Someone just said Real Madrid got beat by police https://t.co/boT1WSCM4x
@BlissUtd I’d like to thank Real Madrid for taking our title of meme club of the week
Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh
