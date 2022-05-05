×
Create
Notifications

Twitter explodes as Real Madrid produce stunning comeback against Manchester City to reach UEFA Champions League final

Madrid beat City 3-1 at the Bernabeu
Madrid beat City 3-1 at the Bernabeu
Adit Jaganathan
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 05, 2022 03:11 AM IST
News

Real Madrid completed a stunning comeback, beating Manchester City 3-1 in the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-finals to progress to the finals of the competition. Carlo Ancelotti's side will face Liverpool in the final later this month.

Manchester City took a 4-3 advantage into the game following their win at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg last month.

Both managers put out extremely strong sides for the game. Real Madrid started with Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde in attack. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro played in the center of the park, with Eder Miliatao and Bacho Fernandez at the heart of the defense. Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal occupied the full-back positions.

Gabriel Jesus lead the line for Manchester City, with Riyadh Mahrez and Phil Foden on either side. Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodri started in midfield, with Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker in defense.

The game started off on fire, with both sides getting chances to open the scoring. Both sides' keepers got tested throughout the first-half, but neither side could find the back of the net in what was a hotly contested opening period.

The second-half started much the same, with Vinicius Jr. missing a golden opportunity to open the scoring with the goal gaping in front of him. The winger looked like Real Madrid's best attacking avenue during the game, but wasted his opportunities. This would come back to bite the Spanish club, as in the 73rd minute, when Mahrez fired a rocket into the top corner from the edge of the box. The winger received the ball from Bernardo Silva and blasted a first-time shot past Courtois in goal to give Manchester City a 5-3 lead in the tie.

Manchester City crumble as Real Madrid complete incredible comeback

It looked like the tie was done and dusted, until Rodrygo got on the of Benzema's cross in the 90th minute to level the score at 1-1 and give Real Madrid a glimmer of hope.

The Brazilian then sent the Spanish team into euphoria by levelling the tie a minute later. The forward rose above Laporte and Dias to place a header perfectly past Ederson in goal. The 90 minutes ended with extra-time needed to find a winner.

That was exactly what Ancelotti's side did, as not long after the restart, Dias brought down Benzema in the box and handed Madrid a penalty. The Frenchman promptly dispatched his spot-kick to complete the comeback.

Los Blancos saw out the rest of extra-time to book their place in the finals of the Champions League.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions for Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Manchester City:

THIS TEAM NEVER GIVES UP!!!!!#UCL https://t.co/xi1tRkLkIa
MANCHESTER CITY HAVE BEEN KNOCKED OUT OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 😨 https://t.co/6gfioelmUX
Real Madrid simply has nine lives in the Champions League.
Forget, Real Madrid are TRULY the KINGS of the Champions League. What a TEAM
NO WAY!!!!!!!!!#RMAMCI
Yes. Yes they can. Absolutely incredible from Real Madrid. twitter.com/oliviabuzaglo/…
Rodrygo needs a statue. Winner vs Chelsea too in the last round
Oh my oh my oh my. Real Madrid have leveled it. Rodrygo!
The zombie that never dies… ladies and gentlemen, enjoy Real Madrid.
Marcelo immediately ran to celebrate with Ancelotti after the equalizer 😂 https://t.co/CFLHplJryE
This man Karim Benzema is inevitable. Real Madrid are inevitable. Just sensational to watch.
Real Madrid is a massive football club that’s the only thing to say and consider about all this. True godfathers of this game and champions league
Despite all of his career achievements, Pep Guardiola will go down as one of the all time bottlers when it comes to the Champions League.
Real Madrid have proved why they will always be bigger than Barcelona
And this is the Champions League. Breathtaking.twitter.com/realmadriden/s…
Real Madrid have literally made a mockery of the Champions League this season. Incredible stuff.
Karim Benzema in the Champions League this season: 🏟 11 Games⚽️ 15 Goals 🔟 of them have come in the knockout rounds. 🤯#UCL | #RMAMCI https://t.co/Q100sYhctg
This entire Real Madrid-Manchester City tie #UCL https://t.co/13FvRyNGBA
I think we need a psychologist to explain Real Madrid to us this season.
One of the most extraordinary and thrilling two legged Champions League games in the history of the competition. @ManCity were clearly the better side and unlucky to lose, but this @realmadriden has immense character and somehow keep finding something from somewhere. Football eh!
We should've known Real Madrid had that up their sleeves. They always find a way. #RMAMCI https://t.co/LW67CsocBj
Also Read Article Continues below
This is the best champions league fixture ever

Edited by Adit Jaganathan

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी