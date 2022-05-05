Twitter explodes as Real Madrid produce stunning comeback against Manchester City to reach UEFA Champions League final

Real Madrid completed a stunning comeback, beating Manchester City 3-1 in the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-finals to progress to the finals of the competition. Carlo Ancelotti's side will face Liverpool in the final later this month.
Manchester City took a 4-3 advantage into the game following their win at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg last month.
Both managers put out extremely strong sides for the game. Real Madrid started with Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde in attack. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro played in the center of the park, with Eder Miliatao and Bacho Fernandez at the heart of the defense. Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal occupied the full-back positions.
Gabriel Jesus lead the line for Manchester City, with Riyadh Mahrez and Phil Foden on either side. Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodri started in midfield, with Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker in defense.
The game started off on fire, with both sides getting chances to open the scoring. Both sides' keepers got tested throughout the first-half, but neither side could find the back of the net in what was a hotly contested opening period.
The second-half started much the same, with Vinicius Jr. missing a golden opportunity to open the scoring with the goal gaping in front of him. The winger looked like Real Madrid's best attacking avenue during the game, but wasted his opportunities. This would come back to bite the Spanish club, as in the 73rd minute, when Mahrez fired a rocket into the top corner from the edge of the box. The winger received the ball from Bernardo Silva and blasted a first-time shot past Courtois in goal to give Manchester City a 5-3 lead in the tie.
Manchester City crumble as Real Madrid complete incredible comeback
It looked like the tie was done and dusted, until Rodrygo got on the of Benzema's cross in the 90th minute to level the score at 1-1 and give Real Madrid a glimmer of hope.
The Brazilian then sent the Spanish team into euphoria by levelling the tie a minute later. The forward rose above Laporte and Dias to place a header perfectly past Ederson in goal. The 90 minutes ended with extra-time needed to find a winner.
That was exactly what Ancelotti's side did, as not long after the restart, Dias brought down Benzema in the box and handed Madrid a penalty. The Frenchman promptly dispatched his spot-kick to complete the comeback.
Los Blancos saw out the rest of extra-time to book their place in the finals of the Champions League.
