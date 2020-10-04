Twitter explodes as Real Madrid return to top of La Liga standings with victory

Real Madrid recorded a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Levante, as Zinedine Zidane's side returned to the top of the La Liga standings. Having drawn their first game of the season, Real Madrid bounced back in some style and recorded three successive victories, as they look to retain their La Liga crown.
With Eden Hazard missing due to injury, Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr started either side of Karim Benzema. Vinicius is quickly becoming a fan favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu and once again got his name on the scoresheet, as he put Real Madrid in front with an early goal in the first half.
Real Madrid look to retain their La Liga crown
Levante looked like the better side at times and went close to scoring a handful of times. However, Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was in top form and once again proved that he is one of the best players in the world in his position with a fantastic display.
Benzema added gloss to the scoreline with a late goal, as his stoppage time strike sealed the deal for his side. Twitter, as you'd expect, erupted as Real Madrid returned to the top of the table.
Real Madrid take on Cadiz FC in their next La Liga encounter, which is two weeks from now owing to the international break.
Published 04 Oct 2020, 21:40 IST