Twitter explodes as Real Madrid return to top of La Liga standings with victory

Real Madrid recorded a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Levante, as Zinedine Zidane's side returned to the top of the La Liga standings. Having drawn their first game of the season, Real Madrid bounced back in some style and recorded three successive victories, as they look to retain their La Liga crown.

With Eden Hazard missing due to injury, Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr started either side of Karim Benzema. Vinicius is quickly becoming a fan favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu and once again got his name on the scoresheet, as he put Real Madrid in front with an early goal in the first half.

Levante looked like the better side at times and went close to scoring a handful of times. However, Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was in top form and once again proved that he is one of the best players in the world in his position with a fantastic display.

Benzema added gloss to the scoreline with a late goal, as his stoppage time strike sealed the deal for his side. Twitter, as you'd expect, erupted as Real Madrid returned to the top of the table.

Half-time thoughts:



-Vinicius with a superb finish. It seems like he's finally improving this aspect of his game.

-Modrić with another fine performance. His passing has been crisp, and has kick-started many moves for us.

-Benzema still looks off-colour. A goal from him needed. — Blanco Zone (@theBlancoZone) October 4, 2020

When Vinicius begins to finish like this on a consistent basis, it’s genuinely over for the opposition team. — TC. (@totalcristiano) October 4, 2020

I have now watched about 85 minutes of Levante v Real Madrid. And during the course of those 85 minutes, I have never been more conflicted about a player's ability as I now am with Vinícius Júnior. He is obviously very good, but .. yeah .. I don't know. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) October 4, 2020

Vinicius is better than Ansu Fati — 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐥 (@TotalElBicho) October 4, 2020

Vinicius reading articles about Ansu Fati being better pic.twitter.com/Irdtgi8Ssq — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) October 4, 2020

Every striker in the world struggles from time to time, Benzema is no exception there. But people tend to forget that there is a reason Karim has been Madrid’s main striker for 10 years running. One of the best of this generation. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 4, 2020

I would place my whole life in the hands of Tibo Courtois without a second of thought. I trust him with everything. — TC. (@totalcristiano) October 4, 2020

FT Levante 0-2 Madrid. Vinicius and Benzema with the goals, altho Courtois Madrid's best player again. Zidane's team not flowing, but get the job done. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 4, 2020

Absolutely no right to save that. Thibaut Courtois is just too good.pic.twitter.com/e9KvcEgo7G — Allu (@GreatWhite_9) October 4, 2020

Thibaut Courtois Best Goalkeeper in the world right now. Accept it. pic.twitter.com/Bva2fmU7Cy — . (@RMadridEngineer) October 4, 2020

Zidane, are you sleeping? Wake up. You have 5 subs at your disposal. — R (@madridreigns) October 4, 2020

Isco warming up, no sign of Ødegaard.



Did Zidane lose faith in the Norwegian after just two games? It’s frustrating, feels like there were a lot of moments in this match where Ødegaard would’ve made the difference. — Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4) October 4, 2020

Vinicius promoted himself to Finishius again. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 4, 2020

It’s a shame, Raphael Varane is so consistently great as he is showing again today, yet your average football watcher thinks he’s only as good as he was against City. Would trust Varane with my life. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 4, 2020

Se puede decir ya que Courtois es, con muchísima diferencia, el mejor jugador del Real Madrid en lo que llevamos de temporada? Se puede y se debe. pic.twitter.com/Ft14Ku66hk — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) October 4, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is 35, Luka Modric is 35, Sergio Ramos is 34 yet they are still performing at the very highest level of football. Real Madrid are lucky to have had all three of them during their primes. — TC. (@totalcristiano) October 4, 2020

Vinicius Junior gives Real Madrid the lead against Levante!



Two goals in two games ✨



Vinicius SZN 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/VUz4dgFU6c — Goal (@goal) October 4, 2020

And just like that Finishius has been demoted to Vinicius once more. https://t.co/XcuCgYGCcI — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 4, 2020

Real Madrid take on Cadiz FC in their next La Liga encounter, which is two weeks from now owing to the international break.

