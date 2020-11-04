Twitter explodes as Real Madrid secure dramatic 3-2 win against Inter Milan

Real Madrid and Inter Milan locked horns at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League, as the two European giants looked to pip another to record three crucial points. In what was an intriguing encounter from start to finish, Los Blancos scored a late winner to record a much-needed 3-2 victory against the Serie A giants.
Quickfire goals from Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos put Real Madrid 2-0 up after 33 minutes, as Zinedine Zidane's side looked to be heading towards their first victory of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season.
However, Inter Milan struck back through Lautaro Martinez, who halved the deficit before the interval. The two sides fought tooth and nail after the interval, as the entertaining contest headed to a dramatic climax.
Real Madrid were stunned on their home turf, as Inter restored parity in the 68th minute. Ivan Perisic, who won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich last season, scored a well-deserved equalizer for his side in the second half.
Real Madrid leave it late to record all three points
Real Madrid, however, fought back and struck the telling blow in the 80th minute, as Brazilian attacker Rodrygo Goes came off the bench to score a crucial goal for his side. Los Blancos held on to secure a welcome victory and recorded their first three points of the current European campaign.
Here are the best tweets from the game, as Real Madrid and Inter Milan played out one of the most entertaining games of the 2020-21 season.