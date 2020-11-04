Twitter explodes as Real Madrid secure dramatic 3-2 win against Inter Milan

Real Madrid and Inter Milan locked horns at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League, as the two European giants looked to pip another to record three crucial points. In what was an intriguing encounter from start to finish, Los Blancos scored a late winner to record a much-needed 3-2 victory against the Serie A giants.

Quickfire goals from Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos put Real Madrid 2-0 up after 33 minutes, as Zinedine Zidane's side looked to be heading towards their first victory of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season.

However, Inter Milan struck back through Lautaro Martinez, who halved the deficit before the interval. The two sides fought tooth and nail after the interval, as the entertaining contest headed to a dramatic climax.

Real Madrid were stunned on their home turf, as Inter restored parity in the 68th minute. Ivan Perisic, who won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich last season, scored a well-deserved equalizer for his side in the second half.

Real Madrid leave it late to record all three points

Real Madrid, however, fought back and struck the telling blow in the 80th minute, as Brazilian attacker Rodrygo Goes came off the bench to score a crucial goal for his side. Los Blancos held on to secure a welcome victory and recorded their first three points of the current European campaign.

Here are the best tweets from the game, as Real Madrid and Inter Milan played out one of the most entertaining games of the 2020-21 season.

Hakimi when he faces Real Madrid without a single fit RB pic.twitter.com/qedAZ7gTHT — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) November 3, 2020

Vinicius Jr. to Rodrygo.



Real Madrid back in front 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/0kdRQLkzuu — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 3, 2020

The point of having a DM is to have defensive stability and a safe space for the ball when outnumbered and/or under pressure. Casemiro is a ball winner, and a damn good one, but after that he’s like Las Vegas, you win a little and then boom you’re broke. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) November 3, 2020

Rodrygo just prevented Madrid from going to the Europa League, and for that reason alone he’s a Madrid legend. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) November 3, 2020

"don't pass to benzema brother. On my mother's life he is playing against us" pic.twitter.com/JoJosV2pMN — monke (@brblackbeard) November 3, 2020

⚽️6⃣7⃣ Only four players in history have scored more Champions League goals than Karim Benzema...#UCL pic.twitter.com/uwuVTIh0qZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 3, 2020

Really strong performance from Inter so far, but @SergioRamos (simply the world's best defending striker - 💯 goals for Real 😮🔥👏🏼) & my boy Benzi @benzema are scoring (as always 😎) #UCL @ChampionsLeague — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 3, 2020

If Benzema thinks Vinicius is playing against Real Madrid. Then Hakimi is almost certainly playing FOR them tonight 😂 — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) November 3, 2020

🤦‍♂️ Achraf Hakimi forgets he no longer plays for Real Madrid to put it on a plate for Karim Benzema to score the opener vs Inter



⚪️ The Frenchman has now had a direct hand in six goals in his last four appearances pic.twitter.com/Io8SsKPYAE — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 3, 2020

Achraf Hakimi vs Real Madrid | The Best Fullback in the world? | Unleashed under Conte 🔥😱pic.twitter.com/gJsGwaoGGa — Karim (@Futball_Karim) November 3, 2020

SECRET AGENT ACHRAF HAKIMI — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 3, 2020

Real Madrid in the Europa league pic.twitter.com/FUfDxJkvkL — 〽️ (@GreaIishhh) November 3, 2020

Hakimi going to Real Madrid's locker room at half time.



(🎥: @zaniolo_fan)pic.twitter.com/YexAuV4YGw — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 3, 2020

25’ Real Madrid 1-0 Inter

33’ Real Madrid 2-0 Inter

35’ Real Madrid 2-1 Inter

68’ Real Madrid 2-2 Inter

80’ Real Madrid 3-2 Inter pic.twitter.com/j3YKH67P9V — 433 (@433) November 3, 2020

Sergio Ramos has just scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid.



The guy is an absolute joke 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TygpvoFzbc — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 3, 2020

100 career Real Madrid goals for @SergioRamos.



Not your average center back 👑 pic.twitter.com/NSvsZAbnNw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 3, 2020

Born in Seville. Made in Madrid. Mr. 92:48. Elite baller. Middle name Yellow. Favourite colour Red. Master of the dark arts. Born winner. Ultimate villain. Penalty king. Big shithousery vibes.



Don Ramos just scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/Pvy4XZ03A3 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 3, 2020

What an achievement by @SergioRamos. He now has 100 goals for @realmadriden. Unquestionably one of the greatest players of all time. Hard to think of many better in his position. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 3, 2020